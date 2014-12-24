Fracking is utterly brilliant

The economy of the USA is suffering from one of its biggest bouts of the evils of socialism in history. Despite this it is forging ahead, creating jobs, growing its economy and generating wealth. This conundrum is answered by one immense revolution to their economy, fracking for hydrocarbon fuels. The USA has rapidly become the largest natural gas producer in the world. The economic impact is immense and, had their economy been better managed, they would be leading a world economic boom.
Fracking was invented in 1947, and first commercialised in 1949. By 2012, 2.5 million fracking operations had been performed around the world on oil and gas wells. It has already been used in over 200 British onshore oil and gas wells since the early 1980s, without anyone noticing. It is simply a procedure to crack the deep subterranean rocks to get more hydrocarbons out. It makes otherwise uneconomic wells economic and vastly improves the efficiency with which mankind uses the earth’s resources.
We should now be organising in the UK to use fracking for all our carbon fuel needs. The reserves are incredible. A British Geological Survey estimate predicts around 40 trillion cubic metres of shale gas in northern England alone. If just a tenth of the UK’s shale reserves were used we would be powered for the next half century.
Let’s look at some of the facts:
- Burning gas creates far less atmospheric carbon than burning coal or oil. By switching rapidly to fracked gas we would far more easily meet our obligations under the Kyoto protocol and Doha amendment. In the USA as energy consumption switched to natural gas from coal, carbon emissions dropped to their lowest point in nearly two decades.
- Everything we buy or do in our society contains hydrocarbon energy. Fracked energy is very cheap indeed, so the benefit will be felt in the cost of everything that we do.
- The wealth generated will benefit the whole of society, as it is doing in the USA. It will create lots of jobs and give us the economic headroom to increase wages across the board, due to the jump in our international competitiveness.
- Fracked gas would replace expensive, imported, gas and oil. Greatly improving our balance of payments.
- Fracking would massively increase government revenue, just as North Sea oil once did. We desperately need this revenue in order to pay off the deficit and then to reduce income and corporate taxes.
- We would gain energy security, not be dependent on the whims of the highly unpredictable Mr Putin or the stability of a fractious Middle East. UK’s net energy dependency is now at 46%, the highest for decades. Half of Britain’s coal is now imported from Russia.
- Whist fracking can create seismic activity this can be managed. And the UK has experienced hundreds of years of such low scale activity from coal mining. For instance since December 2013, there have been 93 small coal mine related earthquakes in and around New Ollerton in Nottinghamshire. Fracking causes far lower levels of seismic activity.
- Of all energy resources fracked gas has one of the lowest environmental impacts. No slag heaps, no unsightly windmills or solar farms, no huge oil rigs dotting the sea.
- The USA EPA, who are on the side of the environment, concluded that there are “no proven cases where the fracking process itself has affected water”. And recent research by the University of Texas at Austin, the biggest to date, states that previous guesses of the quantity of methane emitted at fracking sites were vastly overstated. Using proper “completion” plant “reduces methane emissions by 99%”. So the UK Luddites, eco freaks and NIMBYs are telling you lies and want to harm the nation. Obviously the Russians and Arabs are running a big propaganda war against fracking which the hard of thinking are taken in by. Here are the SCIENTIFIC FACTS for anyone who is interested.
As a nation we incredibly blessed to have this bountiful harvest. We should manage it with care and use the riches to create a better society for all.
You missed an additional environmental impact benefit:
It’s distribution to all end users is underground, so no aesthetic on the landscape.
Compare & contrast with the more than 88,000 electricity pylons in the UK:
http://static.guim.co.uk/sys-images/Guardian/Pix/pictures/2011/10/14/1318604831971/Pylon-competition-001.jpg
and about the water table?
Permalink
gregorylent, the fracking and our groundwater are a kilometer apart.
Permalink
Here’s a diagram that bears little or no resemblance to the UK’s geology.
Permalink
Bruce. You are ignorant to the point of stupidity. Or you are being paid to write this crap. Which is it?
Permalink
Jonathan Russell. You have no answer to my points so resort to abuse. You lose.
See where you are on the pyramid of intellect:
Bruce. I’m happy with my intellect thanks. I didn’t actually call you any names by the way. If I had, it would have sounded something like “You are an ass hat”. What I said was “You are ignorant…” ignorant: lacking knowledge or information as to a particular subject or fact: “..to the point of stupidity” Stupidity – a lack of intelligence, understanding, reason, wit or sense. “Or you are being paid to write this crap.” I called your article crap, which it is. Please explain what I have lost? (Without the aid of any Maslow-derived hierarchical diagrams). You are spouting the kind of oil-industry propaganda designed to perpetuate this toxic Ponzi scheme. Every one of the points you make can easily be refuted with fact already in the public domain. I don’t intend to waste any more of Christmas on you, but while you consider your response, you might like to watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSWmXpEkEPg which pretty much explains why no-one in their right mind thinks fracking is a good idea. Then ask yourself why more and more states in the US are banning fracking? BTW how much of the government’s £5 million charm offensive are you receiving to perpetuate this crap?
Jonathan Russell
“Gas Drilling Awareness Coalition”. In other words eco fascist propaganda.
Permalink
I suggest you watch that link I gave you. Dr Anthony Ingraffea knows what he is talking about. You might actually learn something about fracking from it. As for “Gas Drilling Awareness Coalition” I have no idea what you’re talking about. Is that the answer to a question I asked? Please tell me where you got your information about fracking, because as far as I can see only your first “factual” bullet-point contains a fact. You state “Burning gas creates far less atmospheric carbon than burning coal or oil” Spot on. Well done. Unfortunately, that really is about it as far as your facts go. Following your link to the “SCIENTIFIC FACTS for anyone who is interested” we get this declaration on the first page:- “The consortium (REFINE), led by Professor Richard Davies, Professor of geo-energy at Newcastle University, in conjunction with colleagues at Durham, Keele, Cambridge, Strathclyde and Hull universities, adheres to strict impartiality with research topics prioritised by an Independent Science Board (ISB).
The consortium is funded by Shell, Chevron and the Natural Environment Research Council, with the Environment Agency, DECC, the European Commission Joint Research Centre and the British Geological Survey participating in an advisory-stakeholder capacity. The consortium has the support of organisations such as the Geological Society of London, the Bulgarian Geological Society and the Royal Society of Chemistry.” So is it impartial, or is it funded by the oil industry? Would you like me to mark your work for you? Because at the moment you’re getting an unconditional fail.
Permalink
Wow Bruce, you very obviously aren’t a reasonable person and you commentary is not sensible.. Do you work for a fracking company perhaps or have money invested?
Greg, you seem to not understand the principles of intelligent debate:
Permalink
What a load of crap. Murderers of the planet – you fool no one. The evidence is there for all to see. I hope you and your family has an area near you fracked real soon. It will take that sort of disaster to make people like you wake up. You will suffer for your crimes!
Permalink
Sandra Kelly, You have no answer to my points so resort to abusive behaviour. You lose.
Bruce’s Bullet-Point Fact Number 2. “Everything we buy or do in our society contains hydrocarbon energy.” What? Now that is stupid.
Permalink
Still on Bruce’s Bullet-Point “Fact” Number 2. “Fracked energy is very cheap indeed, so the benefit will be felt in the cost of everything that we do.” A baseless assertion, backed up by nothing at all. Put it this way, the oil and gas industry has its easiest time when it drills straight down, strikes a pocket of oil or gas and pumps it straight back up to the surface. Anything else costs more. In the case of high-volume, slickwater, hydraulic fracking, a lot more. The fracking companies are, and have been, making massive losses. There is nothing cheap about fracked energy. To claim otherwise is, frankly, stupid.
Permalink
Bruce’s Bullet-Point Fact Number 3 “The wealth generated will benefit the whole of society, as it is doing in the USA. It will create lots of jobs and give us the economic headroom to increase wages across the board, due to the jump in our international competitiveness.” Another baseless assertion. Given that the fracking companies are all making losses, there ain’t no wealth to be had.
Permalink
Jonathan Russell, you really, really don’t understand economics.
Permalink
Oh, I really do. Trained to be an accountant for a while. Studied it. So I know “Economics” is utter bollocks. Man-made drivel designed to keep a very few rich and a great many just having carrots dangled in front of them. But hey, you can enlighten me. Tell me where all these fracking jobs are coming from. Go on, otherwise it’s just another of your baseless assertions. Explain it. It might create a few jobs for some engineers. It will definitely create some environmental clean-up jobs. Is that what you meant?
Permalink
Here you go again….”We would gain energy security, not be dependent on the whims of the highly unpredictable Mr Putin or the stability of a fractious Middle East.” 5% is not going to give us energy security.
Permalink
Now let’s expose your misinformation about fracking itself. Fracking has been evolving all the time, but the hell they want to visit on us, ie high-volume, slickwater, hydraulic fracturing is a 21st century technology, the latest development, multiple wells on a single pad, being first used in 2007. So you can forget all that obfuscation about “it’s being going on for decades”. That is pure bullshit. When an industry has to lie like that, you know it’s up to no good.
Permalink
“Fracked gas would replace expensive, imported, gas and oil. Greatly improving our balance of payments.” The latest estimates are that fracked gas would yield about 5% of our current consumption. Not enough to make the difference you’re talking about. You’re definitely going to have to explain exactly where and how all these jobs and economic benefits and greater Treasury receipts are going to come about. Please spell it out for the uninitiated.
Permalink
Another of Bruce’s Bullet-Point “Facts”…. “Whist fracking can create seismic activity this can be managed.” You’ll have to explain what you mean by “managed” here, because what I suspect you mean is “We’ll frack until we cause an earthquake and then we’ll stop and say ooh better not do it there anymore…” Which is exactly what happened at Preese Hall, the VERY FIRST TIME fracking was tried in the UK. Replace the word “can” with “does” Fracking DOES create seismic activity. For that reason alone we should not be trying it on-land in the UK. Full stop. Don’t do it, then you don’t have to manage the unfortunate consequences. But the industry says “Oh it was insignificant and nothing to worry about.” So insignificant that Cuadrilla settled out of court with one claimant. And BTW comparing fracking’s seismic record with coal-mining’s still doesn’t make it a good idea.
Permalink
Which brings me to Geology. What made the US seem such a great shale play area was that the shales were laid down in vast expanses, with reasonably uniform measures which stretched for hundreds of miles and were surrounded by few geological faults. The situation in the UK could not be more different. The shales are much smaller and are surrounded by up to 1000 times more geological faults, faults which can not only cause earthquakes if prodded, but can also act as conduits back up to aquifers. Maybe now you start to understand the issues surrounding water contamination.
Permalink
You state “The USA EPA, who are on the side of the environment, concluded that there are “no proven cases where the fracking process itself has affected water”.” Enter the “Halliburton loophole” and the gagging orders imposed on those whose supplies were contaminated. But there are reported cases anyway. http://www.alternet.org/fracking/pennsylvania-makes-public-243-cases-fracking-contaminated-water
Permalink
Another Bruce Bullet-Point “Fact”…. “Of all energy resources fracked gas has one of the lowest environmental impacts. No slag heaps, no unsightly windmills or solar farms, no huge oil rigs dotting the sea.” Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. Oh dearie me no. No, no, no, no, no, no. You cannot be serious! Please tell me you’re not serious? Fracking is actually, from point of initial exploration, to the point of burning the gas domestically, up to twice as dirty as producing and burning coal. Now here you have to watch Ingraffea to get the scale of the operation, I can’t do it justice. But you only have to have the tiniest understanding of what fracking actually involves to know that your statement is utter crap. Points to consider are the millions of litres of water it takes to frack one well. The pollution, including naturally occurring radioactive material, brought back to the surface in that water, which then has to be removed, stored and treated (not just dumped in the Manchester Ship Canal). The tonnes of sand involved in keeping the cracked rocks open, all of which have to be brought in by road haulage (along with the water and the fracking chemicals – which as pointed out have to be removed as well). Did you know that Halliburton adds to the radioactive material involved, because they have patented blasting gun technology that uses depleted uranium (you remember Gulf War Syndrome?), so that’s getting flushed back to the surface as well.
Permalink
Now Bruce. Tell me. What do you really know about fracking? And would you like it in your back yard? And would you like all the toxic waste dumped back underneath your house? Because that’s what’s coming with the Infrastructure Bill…
Permalink
I forgot to mention this. The industry can’t guarantee well integrity. Between 2-6% of all wells (whether conventional or unconventional) suffer immediate integrity failures (ie they cannot guarantee the cement seal has formed a perfect bond around the steel casing of the well) All wells are likely to fail after several decades, but they won’t be monitored in that time. The Environment Agency is required to monitor them up to 30 minutes after they have ceased production. Setting aside well integrity (down which the government would like to dump all manner of toxic waste), the industry has an accident rate of around 20%. Again, I ask you, do you want this in your back yard? Are you up for joining the NIMBYs yet?
Permalink
Fracking is, of course, utterly brilliant, though… https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1518406688431526&set=gm.828404427216963&type=1&theater
Permalink
“previous guesses of the quantity of methane emitted at fracking sites were vastly overstated.” Except that NASA spotted a 2500 square mile cloud of methane floating over the American Southwest… http://science.nasa.gov/science-news/science-at-nasa/2014/09oct_methanehotspot/ – But let’s not let inconvenient truths about unconventional oil and gas get in the way of how utterly brilliant it is…
Permalink
Even the piece you quote about methane emissions is contradictory “The study’s measurements of methane emissions from equipment leaks on well sites were comparable to current EPA estimates for this type of equipment; when scaled to national emission estimates, however, the study’s estimated emissions are higher than EPA estimates that include assumed voluntary reductions. The study also showed higher emissions for certain types of pneumatic devices used for controlling mechanical processes. Pneumatic devices, which are designed to release small amounts of methane in normal operation, were found to have emissions that were on average 70 percent higher than estimates in the EPA national inventory.” So being selective with your interpretations doesn’t really help us reach an objective view of just how utterly brilliant fracking is….
Permalink
When looked at in the cold, objective light of day, fracking is desperate men taking desperate measures. “I’m sorry, you’re going to do what? You’re going to blow up some rock with depleted uranium and cause earthquakes to get a small amount of gas out because you’ve used up all the stuff that comes out of the ground in easily accessible pockets? And this is going to use millions of litres of drinking water, which will end up polluted with heavy metals, hydrocarbons and radioactive material, which you then want carte blanche to bury some of it (there won’t be room for all of it) back underground in the leaky wells you’ve created, causing more earthquakes? FETCH THE MEN IN WHITE COATS!!!! NOW!!!!!” Still, fracking’s utterly brilliant. Bring it on, I say. It will do wonders for our economy….
Permalink
Still it will be properly regulated. Here’s a picture showing how….https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10152635838913867&set=gm.1589203801315582&type=1&theater
Permalink
Fracking is so completely and utterly brilliant that there’s an ever-growing list of eco-fascist NIMBYs who – having experienced it and knowing what it does to people’s health, the environment and the water supply – have nevertheless had the audacity to ban it purely because it’s so utterly, utterly, completely brilliant and will save mankind. http://keeptapwatersafe.org/global-bans-on-fracking/
Permalink
Do you honestly still think it’s utterly brilliant? Are you going to let anyone frack near you? Don’t forget, this is a 24/7/365 operation, year in year out, with massive compressors and diesel fumes, endless truck loads of water and sand in, toxic, radioactive waste out (or temporarily stored in open lagoons) air, land and water pollution, gas flares lighting up the night sky, methane leaking into the atmosphere. Completely, utterly brilliant. Come on Bruce, tell us where you really stand, now that you actually know something about fracking…
Permalink
While you’re at it, delete this blog entry.
Jonathan Russell, I have enjoyed your eco fascist propaganda. However it bears very little, if any, relationship to reality.
Permalink
You criticised me for not answering any points you made. I’ve made shed-loads and they’re very real. You now seem to be hiding. In the face of very real criticism, you have no come-back. All you give us is vacuous industry and government propaganda. Why are so many states, districts and countries banning fracking?
Permalink
Watch that Ingraffea talk. Then maybe you’ll know something about fracking. Unless of course you wish to persist in wallowing in ignorance.
Permalink
Good Grief. Who is Jonathan Russell and who brainwashed him? I’d readily use the pyramid of intellect to address 99% of his so called facts but I feel that it would be a waste of time as he would not listen to reasoned argument.
Permalink
Come on then. All the reasoned argument I’ve heard so far stacks up against fracking. All those in favour of fracking seem to think it’s going to be some sort of economic panacea, but can give no reasoned argument as to why. I would be delighted to hear some. I’ve not heard anything yet in this blog of Bruce’s. Bring it on. Answer this question – why do you think it is now being banned in states that introduced it?
Permalink
Invested heavily in it did we, redbaron52? Desperate to talk it up so that you don’t lose out in this Ponzi scheme?
Permalink
I suggest you Google ‘Ponzi’ and you will find that you are using this in completely the wrong context.
Permalink
Ah, silly me, there I go again, talking nonsense which can easily be refuted. Yeah right… http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-09-19/shale-fracking-“ponzi-scheme”-…-“-decade’s-version-dotcom-bubble”-…-“-lot-common-sub. Enjoy…
Permalink
Interesting reading but it is still not a Ponzi scheme in the true sense of the word. The current fall in Oil and Gas prices does make the economics of Fracking questionable.. However the rise of Fracking has also helped to create the oversupply thereby assisting the price fall which is an economic benefit to many ( I assume you drive a car and have noticed the fall in fuel prices) As you have an understanding of economics then you will be aware of the basic law of supply and demand – when supply falls ( as it eventually will) then the price will rise and Fracking will once again become a viable economic reality which Britain can utilise for the benefit of many. Plan now for the future – use available resources to develop new sustainable resources.
Permalink
redbaron52 you say “The current fall in Oil and Gas prices does make the economics of Fracking questionable.” The current fall in oil prices represents Saudi Arabia playing hard-ball with the US for producing shale oil and gas. (Yes I have noticed a slight drop in the price of fuel at the pumps, though nothing like the same percentage as the drop in the price of crude oil) The thing about oil and gas is that demand is relatively inelastic (which is why our government treats oil like a cash cow). However, that is not the problem as far as fracking is concerned. I’ve already pointed out that the oil and gas industry makes most money with the stuff that’s easy to get. Drill straight down, hit a pocket of the raw material, pump it back to the surface Production drops by about 10% year on year. Fracking is not like that. Production drops by a factor of around 3 year on year (Ingraffea’s industry figures – 60% was quoted in one of those articles), which means you have to frack the same well 3 times harder than the previous year to get the same yield. Or drill three times as many new wells. It is inherently economically costly. (Not to mention the environmental damage) This is why I’m afraid Bruce is the guest speaker on today’s edition of “Talking Bollocks”.
Permalink
Funny how the one who comes out with the facts about fracking is the brainwashed eco-fascist, and the one who spouts Cameron’s Fracking Christmas Wish List is somehow to believed when there is not one iota of substance in any of his claims. Well, it would be funny if it weren’t so dangerous…
Permalink
Did you know, we need capture only 0.01% of the Sun’s energy striking the Earth to power our civilisation? Let’s invest in that instead, shall we? Instead of going to war over maintaining the fossil fuel industry. The longer we delay it the worse things get, not just in terms of climate change but in deteriorating political relations across the world. Fracking is toxic idiocy that uses more an more of the earth’s water resources for a yield that dwindles by a factor of 3 year on year (watch Ingraffea) and only delays the inevitable.
Permalink
Since to mention the damage to the environment caused by fracking brings forth accusations of eco-fascism and NIMBYism, let’s look at an economic argument as to why fracking is so utterly stupid.
Let’s do some simple arithmetic. Say you start off drilling 100 wells. (although if properly regulated that’s going to be between 102 and 106, because leaky wells should not be used). Year on year, productivity drops by around say 60% (based on the figure quoted in one of the articles above own data, although Ingraffea states that it’s more like 67%). Every year you have to start drilling another 60 wells just to maintain the same level of production. By the end of year 2 you have 160 wells in production, by year 3, 240; by the end of year 4 you have 300 and so on. This is basically called running to stand still. It’s why fracking doesn’t make any money. Think of all that drinking water wasted. Think of all that buried steel left to corrode. Think of all that wasted cement which could have been used in the construction industry. Think of all that toxic, radioactive waste to be disposed of. This is one of the most wasteful, stupid and pointless industries ever conceived. Economies of scale simply do not apply here. Even if fracking does result in an overall greater supply, it counter-intuitively requires a higher price in order in order to recover the cost of the new wells needed to counter the rapidly diminishing productivity. You are literally chucking money down a pit and not getting any back out. So can we please stop talking it up? It’s stupid and moronic. The trouble is, those who rule us know this already, so it’s worse than stupid and moronic, it’s actually corrupt. We are being conned. That’s why you should take this blog entry down Bruce. Or leave it up with all my comments attached… your choice. Or better still, publish a retraction…
Permalink
Internet silence – I guess I win then?
Permalink
Jonathan, I have stopped wasting my time trying to cure your brainwashing.
Permalink
You mean you have no answers!
Permalink
Jonathan, the answers are all in the article.
Your eco-fascist propaganda has been refuted repeatedly.
Permalink
I cannot see any independent analysis in your article. You’ve cited Refine – a university group funded by the fossil fuel industry, PLMR – a bunch of Political Lobbyists paid to present a particular viewpoint, and as for your link to seismic activity, the 2.3 tremor at Preese Hall exceeded the coal-mining 1.7 tremor cited in the BBC article. There are lots of new data coming in from the States citing increased seismic activity above the values you say are comparable with coal-mining and that also trump the figures given in your 2013 report. And then you quote from Shalegas-Europe – as if we are to believe what the industry itself says. Therefore, if you think that your one-sided analysis represents “a reasonable person’s sensible commentary on the political environment” then you really have lost the plot. I’ve spent the last 10 months getting up to speed on this industry, in particular Coal Bed Methane extraction, because my neighbourhood is threatened by it. I’ve listened to a lot of arguments for and against and the only ones for come down to money for a few. This industry is laying waste to the environment and to dismiss those who view it with horror as eco-fascist is not only puerile and offensive, it’s actually wrong. Have you heard of the organisation “Conservatives against Fracking”? http://www.conservativesagainstfracking.org . No, I thought not. Hardly eco-fascists, I would suggest. What do you actually know about fracking? Have you watched the Ingraffea talk yet? I suggest you do. Then maybe, just maybe, you can engage in sensible debate. And then maybe you can answer the question – why are so many states, districts and countries banning fracking? They can’t all be eco-fascists. Maybe fracking is being exposed as the toxic scam it really is.
Permalink
Your style of debate doesn’t even feature on your own pyramid of intellect! Watch that Ingraffea video. He is Emeritus Professor of Engineering at Cornell University with inside experience of unconventional oil and gas. When an insider says there’s something wrong, it is only sensible to listen. Forget the government propaganda because there is a financial agenda behind it which sure as hell ain’t the good of the economy (As I’ve already explained, within 4 years you need 3 times as many wells just to maintain the same level of production. That in itself should tell you something is wrong with fracking). You’ve had your wake up call. Do some proper research.
Permalink
One final point, Bruce. Please explain your justification for this comment “So the UK Luddites, eco freaks and NIMBYs are telling you lies and want to harm the nation. Obviously the Russians and Arabs are running a big propaganda war against fracking which the hard of thinking are taken in by.” What hard-thinking evidence do you have for this assertion? Or have you just been taken in by the oil industry’s propaganda? I refer you to the point I made earlier, which none of the pro-frackers above has yet been able to answer and it is this. Why is fracking being banned in so many states where it has been visited on the people, if it is, as you claim, so safe and wonderful?
Permalink
I wonder why fracking is being banned in so many states now? Could it be the increased instances of earthquakes (which of course can be managed so easily according to Bruce). https://news.vice.com/article/fracking-seems-to-be-causing-hundreds-of-earthquakes-across-the-country-each-year – let’s not forget this is in the US where the shales were in geology considered much more stable than in the UK. But fracking’s utterly brilliant, Bruce. You keep right on believing it. It’s Putin that’s spreading all these lies…
Permalink
Oops – two posts ago I said “one final point”. Sorry – couldn’t resist bringing the latest breaking news…
Permalink
Here’s another piece you need to read on over-hyping the amount of shale gas that will be extracted… http://truth-out.org/news/item/28406-russia-blamed-us-taxpayers-on-the-hook-as-fracking-boom-collapses. You got the message yet?
Permalink
More good news for fracking…ahem… http://touchstoneblog.org.uk/2014/11/fracking-in-scotland-the-lancet-reports-health-impacts/#at_pco=tst-1.0&at_si=54b79b2e4f1c3391&at_ab=per-12&at_pos=0&at_tot=2
Permalink
MOre on the brilliance of fracking this time as reported in that well-known eco-fascist rag the Daily Mail… http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2611853/Family-awarded-THREE-MILLION-claiming-fracking-land-sick-verdict-kind-US.html
Permalink
You need to read this too, Bruce… NFU INSURANCE DOES NOT COVER FRACKING
“We will not pay for any liability arising out of any activity involving prospecting, extraction or refining of liquid or gaseous fuel. An example of activity is ‘fracking’.”
Permalink
There is a movie called Gasland which the ecowarriors take as fact.
In reality it is packed with lies, as you can see here: http://energyindepth.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/Debunking-Gasland.pdf
Permalink
Yes, Bruce, I know there’s a movie called Gaslands. I didn’t find it that compelling when I watched it. That’s why I haven’t referred to it here. I thought I would watch someone who knew something about fracking instead. Then I thought I would listen to someone who knew something about the local geology. The government started the lying about fracking and it has caused sensible, concerned people to find out more about it. Would you be happy to have a fracking rig in your backyard, upwind of you? With toxic and radioactive waste lying in standing pools waiting to be pumped back down underground in proximity to known geological faults? This industry cannot guarantee a leak-free well. It should not be allowed anywhere near habitation or drinking water.
Permalink
BTW I love the way you use Oil and Gas industry sources as gospel. Makes me chuckle.
Permalink
How about this. Here’s a movie not made by a fascist eco-warrior… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ae1fg44l7E
Permalink
Hmmm – well as it was you that mentioned Gaslands in the first place, you’re trying to debunk a point that you deliberately raised. Now go away and try to debunk Dr Anthony Ingraffea… I welcome reasoned discussion.
Permalink
Jonathan Russell
About Dr Anthony Ingraffea:
http://www.forbes.com/sites/davidblackmon/2012/12/17/psehe-where-ideology-trumps-reality/#13f2fad1373c
AND
http://marcellusdrilling.com/2016/03/dimock-trial-cornell-prof-tony-ingraffea-exposed-as-fractivist/
AND:
http://dailycaller.com/2016/03/03/activist-scientist-runs-from-reporters-after-admitting-in-court-he-had-no-proof-fracking-poisons-water/
AND
http://naturalgasnow.org/tony-ingraffea-tiger-greased-pig-got-caught/
All of these citations are pro-industry. The daily caller reads like theail or the sun. I expect no impartial analysis from these sources. What else you got?
Permalink
Permalink
Jonathan,
Sorry you have a problem with the facts.
I do not trust this industry’s “facts”. It cannot guarantee to build a leak free well. (Fact) All wells will leak over time. (Fact) They will not be maintained, just capped off and abandoned. (Fact).
Permalink
Jonathan,
Read the article: “By 2012, 2.5 million fracking operations had been performed”
If what you said was even vaguely true there would be a vast number of disasters.
There aren’t.
Permalink
There have been. NASA spotted a huge cloud of methane as I cited way up above. If there are no accidents, why are there so many cases of out of court settlements backed up by NDAs?
Permalink
The EPA is reconsidering.
http://www.apmreports.org/story/2016/12/13/epa-fracking-contamination-drinking-water
Permalink
Would you agree that steel and cement are if not precious, then at least valuable resources, certainly for our construction industries? What sense does it make to waste them by burying them (forever) underground? Think of all the wind turbines that could be built instead…
But it remains an industry that cannot, by its own admission, guarantee to build a leak-free well. Fact.
Permalink
Jonathan,
Wind turbines cause immense environmental damage and tend not to produce electricity when we need it.
Permalink
But then, just a look at the ads on this page tells me everything I need to know about you. Of course you won’t listen to reason…
Permalink
Jonathan Russell
The ads are put there by Google. Adsense. As should be obvious.
Permalink
The point I’m making is that nature takes its toll on all human engineering and construction activities (if it didn’t, there would never be any need for property maintenance). So even if the industry does successfully drill and frack a well, it won’t hang around to make sure it never leaks after it has been capped off with toxic, radioactive waste buried back down it under pressure. Nature will surely take its course and these wells will leak, maybe within a few years, maybe within decades. But they will, and that’s why we should never allow it.