The Pope is an idiot

All religions are man made, created to explain things before science came along. Because they depend on blind faith of something that doesn’t exist they create incredible fervor and zeal. This leads to conflicts between and within religions that are responsible for most wars, most terrorism and millions of death by conflict. So, for humanity, religions are a very bad thing indeed.

The Pope is currently on a tour of South America. As the leader of a big religion people unfortunately listen to him and a lot of what he says is dangerous, seditious lies.

Here is what he thinks about capitalism:

“the dung of the devil”

“Once capital becomes an idol and guides people’s decisions, once greed for money presides over the entire socio-economic system, it ruins society, it condemns and enslaves men and women, it sets people against one another and, as we clearly see, it even puts at risk our common home.”

“has imposed the mentality of profit at any price, with no concern for social exclusion or the destruction of nature”

“corporations, loan agencies, certain ’free trade’ treaties, and the imposition of measures of ’austerity’ which always tighten the belt of workers and the poor.”

“not to yield to an economic model which is idolatrous, which needs to sacrifice human lives on the altar of money and profit.”

“This system is by now intolerable: farm workers find it intolerable, labourers find it intolerable, communities find it intolerable, peoples find it intolerable … The earth itself – our sister, Mother Earth, as Saint Francis would say – also finds it intolerable,”

So the Pope is espousing communist/socialist mantra. The same ideas that have put billions of people into oppression and poverty and which have led to the deaths of many millions of people. It is fitting that the two great killers of the last 100 years, religion and socialism, should cozy up to each other.

And the Pope needs to be careful because without the fruits of capitalism (an Airbus 330) he would need to swim back to Italy.

This espousing of utter rubbish is not a new thing for this Pope. As one of the world’s leading scientists he has been putting his oar into climate change. Obviously he doesn’t think that it is god’s work. He has issued an encyclical on climate change and human ecology, telling all Catholics to take action on moral and scientific grounds, the document has been sent to the world’s 5,000 Catholic bishops and 400,000 priests.

“Climate change is a global problem with grave implications: environmental, social, economic, political and for the distribution of goods,” “It represents one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day.”

Yet there is no long term global warming:

And after a brief episode where the planet warmed slightly nearly 20 years ago there has been no short term global warming:

A third stupidity is his attitude towards weapons. He ignores the fact that nearly all weapons are for defence and deterrence, often from religious nutters. And so they are never fired in anger. Instead they serve a social good.

But the Pope thinks that people who make weapons cannot be Christians.

“It makes me think of … people, managers, businessmen who call themselves Christian and they manufacture weapons. That leads to a bit a distrust, doesn’t it?”

One might think that the Pope has enough on his hands looking after the “souls” of his flock. Interfering in politics and science is plain stupid. He should know better.

