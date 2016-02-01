It is irrefutable: Hitler was a socialist

Both are/were extremist socialists with a dogma driven inner circle and thuggish supporters.

Modern day socialists hate to be reminded that Hitler was one of them. The very word Nazi means National Socialist Workers Party and they described their creed as “der echte Sozialismus”; real socialism. When comparing themselves with Russia the Nazis said that their own form of socialism was better. Just exactly like Corbynites despise Blairites. This delusion is a major feature of socialism, different cults think that their version is the one and only true version and that all the other cults are apostate. That their cult will succeed when all previous variations of socialism have failed.

Lefties try to deny that Hitler was one of them, academic lefties write articles displaying their utter cognitive dissonance. So here are a whole bunch of references that you can click to see, which are full of the facts. Anyone who says other than that Hitler was a socialist really has comprehension problems:

(Click here to see Daniel Hannan article comprehensively proving that Nazism was socialism). (Click here for article by George Watson with the facts, proving Hitler was a socialist). (Click here for a Mises Institute article about Nazism, Socialism and totalitarianism). (Dr Rachel Frosh writes about why Nazism is Socialism, with references to more facts, click here). (Chapter 12 of Friedrich Hayek’s famous book The Road to Serfdom is titled “The Socialist Roots of Naziism” and gives the intellectual and philosophical background. Click for more details). (Joseph Goebbels explains why Nazis are socialists, click to see the truth from the horses mouth!). (Click for extract from book The Ominous Parallels, by Leonard Peikoff, in which he explains the nature of Nazi Socialism).

What unites Corbyn and Hitler is authoritarianism. Both believing that the state knows better than the people themselves do. That the state should control everything and that the people should only do what the state instructs them to do.

Thuggery was a means to Hitler, his Brown shirts intimidated to suppress dissent. Corbyn has Momentum to perform a similar job.

As always Labour are the true nasty party. Like Hitler they hate freedom of speech and they use political correctness to suppress ideas not conforming to their creed. Look how they howled when David Cameron accurately and correctly use the word “bunch”. They really do not believe in democracy.

And remember that Hitler came to power by subverting the democratic process, just as £3 votes brought Corbyn to power. Both also harnessed the power of youth. Kids who do not have enough real world experience to think critically for themselves, so are easily brainwashed with dogma. And both regularly purge their cadres to ensure conformity and purity of obedience to the cult.

