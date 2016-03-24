We must ban the Burqa

The Burqa is not an Islamic garment, it is not directly refereed to in the Koran or the main Islamic teachings. It is just a primitive tribal garment which has only one purpose, the suppression of women. However, as with female genital mutilation, there is a very high correlation between its use and Islam.

A burqa covers the whole body from the top of the head to the ground, a niqab covers the face. This article refers to both. Hijab refers to both the head-covering traditionally worn by some Muslim women (much like Mrs Windsor’s Hermes scarf) and modest Islamic styles of dress in general. All covering of a person’s face in public, except for motorcycle helmets, or masks for health reasons, fencing, skiing or carnivals, must be illegal. It goes against all the tenets and the ethos of liberal Western society that anyone should be allowed to hide their identity in public.

Most of the world’s Muslim women don’t wear face coverings. Only those from the most primitive, usually tribal communities. Even in Afghanistan before the Taliban the chadri (their version of the burqa) was rarely worn in cities. In fact usage of the burqa would have almost died out by now if it wasn’t for the cult of Wahhabism. The Koran merely says “Say to your wives and your daughters and the women of the faithful to draw their outergarments close around themselves”.

Any man whose wife wears a burqa should be utterly ashamed of himself. He isn’t a proper man. He is an uneducated, intolerant, primitive peasant with no respect or consideration for the fundamental rights of other people. He is the problem.

One of the main arbiters of Islamic thought in the world today is Muhammad Al-Munajjid, a Wahhabi scholar who runs the world’s most popular Islamic website, IslamQA.info. He says: “The crime of homosexuality is one of the greatest crimes, the worst of sins and the most abhorrent of deeds” and that “a man is allowed to have intercourse with a slave that he owns whether he is married or not; and that his wife or wives has no right to object”. So it comes as no surprise that he says “Muslim woman are required to cover their entire body including the face and hands. This ruling is obligatory and does not vary depending where you are. Women are required to stay in their houses unless they are in the company of a mahram and are forbidden to drive cars as “it leads to evil consequences” such as being “alone with a non-mahram man, unveiling, reckless mixing with men, and committing haraam actions because of which these things were forbidden.” Women are not fit for public office or judgeships because they are more emotional; however, they can serve in administrative posts where they will work solely with other women.” So you can see the intellectual attitude that lies behind modern Burqa usage. This is the barbarism that is Wahhabism.

There are a number of very good reasons why the Burqa must be banned:

1) It suppresses women. This is utterly irrefutable. Muslim Burqa wearers who say they are not suppressed are just providing proof that they are.

2) In Western society it is very rude and bad mannered to hide your face when talking to someone.

3) Human beings have evolved so that a high percentage of their communication is non verbal. Which is why we have 42 face muscles.

4) We live in an age of terrorism, mainly Islamic terrorism. Face covering to hide identity is a perfect tool for the terrorist. (Here a male Syrian al-Qaeda leader got through several military checkpoints by wearing a burqa).

5) Use of the Burqa prevents the integration of Muslims into our society. Tony Blair described the face veil as a “mark of separation”.

6) In schools and other education face-to-face communication and eye-contact is essential. The world’s Muslims have a huge educational deficit. Amongst Muslim women this is especially egregious.

7) Banning the Burqa would be a very visible first step in the emancipation of very many Muslim women.

When it comes to banning the Burqa we in Great Britain are behind other countries in Europe:

France banned it in 2011. This was upheld by the European Court of Human Rights in 2014. The French Parliament said: “Given the damage it produces on those rules which allow the life in community, ensure the dignity of the person and equality between sexes, this practice, even if it is voluntary, cannot be tolerated in any public place”.

Belgium also banned the Burqa in 2011.

Italy passed an anti-terrorism Law in 1975 forbidding the wearing of any dress that hides the face of a person.

Holland. A 2012 law banned any clothing that would hide the wearer’s identity.

Even parts of the Islamic world ban the Burqa. Turkey banned it in 1980, strengthening the ban in 1997. But now Erdogan is determined to take Turkey back to the 15th century and in 2013 he issued a decree easing the ban. In Egypt the government are currently working to make the burqa illegal, they say that it is un-Islamic and that the Quran only requires women to dress modestly and cover their hair. Muhammad Sayyid Tantawy was an influential Islamic scholar who from 1986 to 1996 was the grand Mufti of Egypt. He said: “The niqab is a cultural tradition and has nothing to do with Islam”.

When it comes to the Burqa, as with so many other issues, Western feminists have been an utter disgrace. They are far more concerned with “manspreading”, “mansplaining” and underarm hair than they are with the enforced suppression and subjugation by men of many millions of women.

And when it comes to banning face covering in our society the measures must include everyone. Street thugs, such as Jeremy Corbyn’s Momentum, use face coverings to hide their identity when they bring violence and mayhem to our public places, it effectively allows them to break the law with little chance of recrimination.

Be sociable, share!

















