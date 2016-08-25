How the BBC works

4

BBC News:

BBC what we want you to think 650

Relationship with the Labour Party:

BBC sponsor Labour 650

Brexit:

Brexit BBC 650

The USA election:

Trump 650

Israel/Palestine:

BBC Gaza 650

Comedy programmes:

BBC comedy

Science:

bbc-greenpeace-med 650

Freeloading.Olympics, Wimbledon, Glastonbury, Mandelafest etc:

BBC gravy train 650

Radical Islam:

BBC journos 650

Diversity:

BBC Rik Mayall 650

Journalistic standards:

BBC training 650

Duty of care towards children:

Savile fix it 650

Be sociable, share!

4 Comments


  1. Quite. Which is why I refuse to pay the TV tax and never will pay it.

    Reply

  2. Rik mayall just bitter because his act Of punching each other got stale

    Reply

  3. Bruce on bullshit, same old crap, different year and (different twitter name)

    Reply

    1. Hi Jack
      Your IP address 146.198.102.249
      Thank you for your erudite contribution to the debate on the BBC.
      You must have had a fantastic education.

      Reply

Leave a reply