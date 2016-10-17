Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism

The Jews are an amazing people. They have been awarded 185 Nobel Prizes, more than 21% of the total, although Jews comprise less than 0.2% of the world’s population. Winners include Albert Einstein, Boris Pasternak, Bob Dylan, Milton Friedman and Henry Kissinger. Jews have made immense contributions to literature: Franz Kafka, Isaac Asimov, J.D. Salinger, Marcel Proust, Harold Pinter, Ayn Rand, Gertrude Stein, Nathanael West and so many more. Some of the greatest ever revolutionary thinkers who have changed humanity are Jews: Sigmund Freud, Karl Marx and Larry Page. The same vast contributions continue across classical and popular music, politics, Hollywood movies, business and academia. The Jewish people have added enormously and disproportionately to our culture, our civilisation, our wealth and our entertainment. We can only admire and respect their amazing achievements. Anti-Semitism is vile, ignorant, stupid and utterly amoral.
Zionism is not a religion, it is a revolutionary political creed invented in Vienna by Theodor Herzl with the 1897 publication of his book Der Judenstaat and his formation of the World Zionist Organization. Vienna in the Autumn of the Hapsburg Empire was a hotbed of intellectual thought, political theory and revolution. It was the city of Freud, Trotsky, Wittgenstein, Lenin, Klimt and Mahler. Adolf Hitler arrived in 1905. Nazism and Zionism are strikingly similar, they both advocate militarism, stealing other people’s land, racial purity and ethnic cleansing, Mein Kampf can be compared with Der Judenstaat. There are many Jews who are not Zionists and there are many Zionists (mainly in USA) who are not Jews. Zionism is an evil fascist political movement and has many very good reasons to be criticised. It is worth noting here that Zionism is genuinely racist. Der Judenstaat advocated stealing a Jewish homeland from the Palestinians purely on the basis of race. In fact there are many ways that Zionism can be accurately compared with Nazism (click here for a list). Anti Zionism is the only moral position that an educated and intelligent person can have.
Einstein warns against Zionism:
Land theft:
The Zionists have been stealing Palestinian land, crops and homes for more than half a century and they have now confined the indigenous population into small enclaves. The “settlers” are still routinely killing Palestinians and then taking their land. Israel is an apartheid state far worse than South Africa was. Zionist actions can only be described as genocide. Gaza is a concentration camp, it fully meets the definition of being thus, just as the British did to the Boers, the Americans did to the Native Americans and, ironically, just as the Nazis did to the Jews. The Israeli state regularly mass murders the inmates of the Gaza concentration camp.
Of course the view you may have of Israel may differ completely from this. Because, quite simply, we are all brainwashed. The vast majority of British and American mainstream media is either owned by or controlled by Zionists. So they (especially the BBC) tell us a false picture of plucky, threatened Israelis standing up against the Palestinian terrorists. When in reality it is the Zionists who are the terrorists (as you can read here). If you really want to know what is happening in Israel then get online and read Gideon Levy (a Jew) and the Jewish paper he works for, Haaretz. Or watch these videos, made by Jews, which reveal the actual truth. Do this and you will see that Zionism is not at all popular with a lot of Jews. Another problem we have in Britain is that the Conservative Party has been bought by and is effectively controlled by the Zionists (as you can read here) so we have a government that actively supports terrorism.
Which brings us to the Labour party and accusations of anti-Semitism. There is already an article on here detailing how Ken Livingstone was falsely accused of racism (read it). But now the Zionists of the mainstream media are really going for it, they want anti-Zionism (which is moral and sensible) to be classed as anti-Semitism (which is evil and utterly amoral). It will be a very sad day for our freedom of expression if they are given any credence.
Bruce, I would welcome your opinion/comment on the following as this is what I have been lead to believe:
Palestine.Know Your History: The Truth
1. The “Palestinian people” have an historic connection to the land.
• This is very interesting since there is no such thing as a
“Palestinian people.” When the Romans changed the name of Israel to Palestine,
the people living there at the time were Jews, not Arabs. If there had been a
Palestinian people, which there never was, it would have been Jews.
2. The Palestinian people have been in the land from time immemorial.
• For centuries pre-Israel Palestine was a forgotten,desolate wasteland inhabited by a remnant of Jews, along with some Christians and wandering Bedouins who certainly had no thought of a national identity of any kind.
3. There were no Jews in Palestine until Israel became a state in 1948.
• The Romans officially banished the Jews from Israel
(Palestine) in 135 CE. However, historical records show there was always a
Jewish presence in the land. While many were scattered, other Jews simply moved
out of “harm’s way” until a less hostile power ruled the land.
4. Arabs and Jews lived in harmony before Israel became a state.
• Throughout the centuries, Jews as well as Christians, living
under Islamic rule suffered persecution and humiliation, the intensity of which
was determined by the character of a particular Moslem ruler. As second class
citizens, there was never a “good time” for non-Moslems living under Islamic
rule.
5. The returning Jews displaced the Palestinian Arabs
• The ancestors of most of the present-day Arab population
migrated to the land after Jewish pioneers began to reclaim the land. They came
from many different countries and were not original inhabitants of the
land.
6. The Jews stole Arab land
• Jews returning to the land settled on unclaimed, unoccupied land or bought land from absentee Arab landowners at outrageously high prices.
7. The Jews forced Arabs to flee Palestine
• When Israel was declared a state in 1948, leaders
from the surrounding Arab countries declared war on Israel and instructed the
Arabs living in the land to flee until the Jews were annihilated. Israeli
leaders, to no avail, urged the Arabs to stay.
8. The Jews caused the Arab refugee problem
• If Arab countries would assimilate and care
for the “Palestinian” refugees, as Israel did for their Jewish refugees, there
would be no refugee problem. Instead they use them as political pawns in their
struggle against Israel.
9. Israel is the aggressor against defenceless Palestinians
• In its brief history, Israel has had one
war after another and each time they are blamed as the aggressor. The Arabs do
not recognize the right of Israel to exist and are in a constant state of
hostility against Israel. Their aim is to destroy Israel.
10. Jerusalem is holy to Moslems
• While Jerusalem is mentioned over
eight hundred times in the Bible, it is not mentioned one time in the Koran.
Moslems have had little or no interest in Jerusalem until the Jewish presence in
modern times.
=====