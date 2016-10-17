Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism

The Jews are an amazing people. They have been awarded 185 Nobel Prizes, more than 21% of the total, although Jews comprise less than 0.2% of the world’s population. Winners include Albert Einstein, Boris Pasternak, Bob Dylan, Milton Friedman and Henry Kissinger. Jews have made immense contributions to literature: Franz Kafka, Isaac Asimov, J.D. Salinger, Marcel Proust, Harold Pinter, Ayn Rand, Gertrude Stein, Nathanael West and so many more. Some of the greatest ever revolutionary thinkers who have changed humanity are Jews: Sigmund Freud, Karl Marx and Larry Page. The same vast contributions continue across classical and popular music, politics, Hollywood movies, business and academia. The Jewish people have added enormously and disproportionately to our culture, our civilisation, our wealth and our entertainment. We can only admire and respect their amazing achievements. Anti-Semitism is vile, ignorant, stupid and utterly amoral.

Zionism is not a religion, it is a revolutionary political creed invented in Vienna by Theodor Herzl with the 1897 publication of his book Der Judenstaat and his formation of the World Zionist Organization. Vienna in the Autumn of the Hapsburg Empire was a hotbed of intellectual thought, political theory and revolution. It was the city of Freud, Trotsky, Wittgenstein, Lenin, Klimt and Mahler. Adolf Hitler arrived in 1905. Nazism and Zionism are strikingly similar, they both advocate militarism, stealing other people’s land, racial purity and ethnic cleansing, Mein Kampf can be compared with Der Judenstaat. There are many Jews who are not Zionists and there are many Zionists (mainly in USA) who are not Jews. Zionism is an evil fascist political movement and has many very good reasons to be criticised. It is worth noting here that Zionism is genuinely racist. Der Judenstaat advocated stealing a Jewish homeland from the Palestinians purely on the basis of race. In fact there are many ways that Zionism can be accurately compared with Nazism (click here for a list). Anti Zionism is the only moral position that an educated and intelligent person can have.

Einstein warns against Zionism:

Land theft:

The Zionists have been stealing Palestinian land, crops and homes for more than half a century and they have now confined the indigenous population into small enclaves. The “settlers” are still routinely killing Palestinians and then taking their land. Israel is an apartheid state far worse than South Africa was. Zionist actions can only be described as genocide. Gaza is a concentration camp, it fully meets the definition of being thus, just as the British did to the Boers, the Americans did to the Native Americans and, ironically, just as the Nazis did to the Jews. The Israeli state regularly mass murders the inmates of the Gaza concentration camp.

Of course the view you may have of Israel may differ completely from this. Because, quite simply, we are all brainwashed. The vast majority of British and American mainstream media is either owned by or controlled by Zionists. So they (especially the BBC) tell us a false picture of plucky, threatened Israelis standing up against the Palestinian terrorists. When in reality it is the Zionists who are the terrorists (as you can read here). If you really want to know what is happening in Israel then get online and read Gideon Levy (a Jew) and the Jewish paper he works for, Haaretz. Or watch these videos, made by Jews, which reveal the actual truth. Do this and you will see that Zionism is not at all popular with a lot of Jews. Another problem we have in Britain is that the Conservative Party has been bought by and is effectively controlled by the Zionists (as you can read here) so we have a government that actively supports terrorism.

Which brings us to the Labour party and accusations of anti-Semitism. There is already an article on here detailing how Ken Livingstone was falsely accused of racism (read it). But now the Zionists of the mainstream media are really going for it, they want anti-Zionism (which is moral and sensible) to be classed as anti-Semitism (which is evil and utterly amoral). It will be a very sad day for our freedom of expression if they are given any credence.

