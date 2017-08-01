More on Common Purpose

Whilst researching Common Purpose I came across a number of separate, useful resources that support what I wrote, and as you can see from the comments on that article the facts are spot on.

However I came across this article (here) from 2007 (Common Purpose are much bigger and more powerful now) which had been censored. Luckily highlighting removed the censorship so I have copied and pasted it. Here:

Common Purpose takes over Bradford

How a controlling organisation, under the guise of a diversifying one can permeate a city’s infrastructure

See capitalised entries at bottom of article

This only claims to be a partial list

COMMON PURPOSE …

… BUT TO WHAT END …?

It’s likely that you’ve never heard of an organisation called Common Purpose, unless that is you are a ‘leader’ or aspire to be one. I’d never heard of it myself until this week, but from what I have read so far people urgently need to be aware of what it is doing.

It began in the UK in 1988, where it has some 45 offices, but has now taken its sun symbol logo into many countries as Common Purpose International. These include France, Germany, Ghana, Hungary, India, Ireland, Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey. I understand it is also moving in on the United States. This is its stated goal:

‘Common Purpose aims to improve the way society works by expanding the vision, decision making ability and influence of all kinds of leaders. The organisation runs a variety of educational programmes for leaders of all ages, backgrounds and sectors, in order to provide them with the inspiration, information and opportunities they need to change the world.’

From such bland descrïptions come two questions immediately: A common purpose to what end? And ‘change the world’ in what way exactly? We need answers here because Common Purpose is sweeping through the UK ‘training’ leaders in all areas of society and if they have a ‘common purpose’ we ought to know about it.

The organisation now has training programmes in every major town and city in Britain and since 1989 more than 60,000 people have been involved with 20,000 ‘leaders’ completing one or more programmes. These are:

Leaders: Matrix and Focus

Emerging leaders: Navigator

Very young leaders: Your Turn

Leaders who need a local briefing: Profile

National leaders: 20:20

The benefits of Common Purpose training are the following, the sales-pitch tells us:

Participants gain new competencies and become more effective in a diverse and complex world.

Organisations benefit from stronger, more inspired, better-networked managers and senior managers who are closer to the community

Communities benefit from cross-sector understanding and initiatives as different parts of the community learn to operate more effectively together.

Maybe it’s just me, but I keep seeing a picture of George Orwell in my mind. He is shaking his head and smiling. Those who complete the courses are called Common Purpose ‘graduates’ and throughout British society such ‘graduates’ are at work in government, law enforcement, health and many other areas that affect daily life. So what’s it all about and what is going on here?

The official founder and Chief Executive of Common Purpose is Julia Middleton who in her profile at the Common Purpose UK Website (www.commonpurpose.org.uk) fails to mention a rather relevant fact: she is also Head of Personnel Selection in the office of John Prescott, the Deputy Prime Minister to Tony Blair. Prescott has been the man with responsibility for creating ‘regional assemblies’ around the United Kingdom which are part of the plan to abolish nations and bring their powerless ‘regions’ under the jackboot of the European Union. He has, of course, sought to sell this policy as ‘devolving power to the people’.

Prescott has common purpose with Common Purpose and Julia Middleton because they are all committed to the same end. The European superstate is designed to be centrally controlled and managed at lower levels by bland and brain dead ‘leaders’ who are all programmed to think the same. This is where Common Purpose comes in.

You can always tell an Illuminati front by its desire to centralise everything and that includes the centralisation of thought as diversity is scorned, ridiculed and dismissed in favour of a manufactured ‘consensus’; you will also see the Orwellian Newspeak technique in which the organisation claims to stand for what it is seeking to destroy – Common Purpose says its aim is to develop ‘diverse’ leaders; and Illuminati fronts always tend to use language that actually says nothing when describing what they do.

Political speech writers work for days to produce statements that say nothing because if politicians don’t commit themselves to specifics they can hide the real agenda amid the bland and banal. Wilson Bryan Key writes in his book The Age of Manipulation about his experience of writing a speech with others for U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower:

‘For thirty-six sleepless hours, three writers turned out draft after draft, reviewed by a White House deputy press secretary who offered terse comments like, “Much too specific!” “Ease up on factual references!” and “Take it back and fuzz it up!” “Fuzz it up,” we discovered eventually, meant avoid all clear, factual statements about anything more specific than the time of day … The speech was endlessly discussed for likely audience reactions, belief and attitude reinforcements, and implied meanings … Would anyone take the empty rhetoric seriously? The speech read smoothly, but said absolutely nothing about anything. This was precisely what it was intended to say. During audience interviews after the oration, most expressed satisfaction with the great man’s words. “Ike really gave it to them!” “He has my vote!” “I like the way he thinks!” “Great speech!”.’

This is how Illuminati organisations operate and when you look at the propaganda for Common Purpose it is bland and without specifics, just as you would expect. So what does this organisation teach its ‘leaders’? You wouldn’t know by reading its blurb and with its courses costing thousands of pounds it would be expensive to find out. But for sure it will manufacture consensus among its ‘diverse’ clientele.

This is a key technique of the Illuminati throughout society – to manipulate agreement on a range of issues that then become the norm to be defended from all challenge and true diversity. It has been developed by organisations like the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations in London which was funded into existence in 1946 with a grant from the Rockfeller Foundation and is one of the Illuminati’s global centres for developing the ‘hive mind’ mentality or ‘group and organisational behaviour’. Tavistock works closely with ‘public sector’ (state-controlled) organisations including the UK government and the European Union and the Orwell-speak on its website could have come straight from the pages of Common Purpose. Or the other way round. Jargon is always the language of the junta:

‘Multi-organisational working, cross-boundary working and the global-national-local interface each raise their own set of organisational dynamics which must be surfaced and worked with if collaboration is to be effective. They also raise particular challenges for leadership (and followership). The Institute’s approaches to organisational consultancy and leadership development, based on organisational theory and systems psychodynamics are particularly appropriate for helping organisations to address these complex issues.’

Like working out what the hell all that is supposed to mean. What we can see is that Tavistock and Common Purpose share the same pod. Both want to develop ‘leaders’ and they do it in the same way by manufactured consensus that then stamps out all diversity by using those who have conceded their right to free thought to the group psyche. Mind manipulation techniques like Neuro-linguistic programming or NLP are also employed in the language employed to engineer consensus. NLP is a technique of using words to re-programme the body computer to accept another perception of reality – in this case the consensus agreed by the manipulators before their victims even register for the ‘course’. Apparently the CIA refers to these pre-agreed ‘opinions’ as ‘slides’. As one Internet writer said:

‘A “slide” is a prefabricated, “politically correct” blanket “pop” “opinion”, “view” or “take” upon a particular issue of general interest which is designed to preclude further consideration, analysis or investigation of the issue in question. In other words, it is a “collectivised” mental position which is never to be questioned. This is precisely the “product” of the Deputy Prime Minister’s insidious neurological linguistic control programme “Common Purpose”.’

Anyone who resists the programming is isolated and the group turned against them until they either conform or lose credibility to be a ‘leader’. Look at global society in any country and you will see this happening in the workplace, among friends down the bar and in television discussions. The consensus on global warming has been manipulated to be that carbon emissions are the cause and anyone who says otherwise is an uncaring, selfish, racist and quite happy to see the planet and humanity face catastrophe. The fact that carbon emissions are not the cause of global warming is irrelevant because the ‘truth’ is what the consensus has agreed it to be. In short, if you don’t agree with the extreme consensus you are an extremist.

It is the manipulation of consensus that has turned the three main political parties in Britain into one party with their leaders Tony Blair, David Cameron and ‘Ming’ Campbell all standing on the same ground. They might offer slightly different policies – and only slightly – but they are all agreed on the fundamentals and this makes elections irrelevant. The Conservative Party’s David Cameron, the likely winner of the next General Election, is Blair Mark II and this pair certainly have common purpose.

The Tavistock Institute has been working this flanker for decades and Common Purpose seems to me to have the Curriculum Vitae of a Tavistock front. One of the Tavistock founders, Dr. John Rawlings Rees, who also became co-founder of the World Federation for Mental Health, talked of infiltrating all professions and areas of society – ‘Public life, politics and industry should all … be within our sphere of influence … If we are to infiltrate the professional and social activities of other people I think we must imitate the Totalitarians and organize some kind of fifth column activity!’ He said that the ‘salesmen’ of their perception re-programming (mass mind-control) must lose their identity and operate secretly. He said:

‘We must aim to make it permeate every educational activity in our national life … We have made a useful attack upon a number of professions. The two easiest of them naturally are the teaching profession and the Church: the two most difficult are law and medicine.’

The common purpose of the Tavistock/Illuminati guerrilla war on the human psyche is to wipe clean any sense of the individual and unique because only that way can they impose the global dictatorship and have the masses accept it. Brock Chisholm, former Director of the UN World Health Organisation, was right when he said: ‘To achieve One-World Government, it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism’.

Enter Common Purpose and its training of ‘leaders’. If you can get the leaders to think the same it makes it much easier to transfer that to the general population. Julia Middleton’s organisation, and whoever and whatever else is really behind it, has been making dramatic inroads into British society while it has flown below the radar. It is time we gave it a much higher profile as it goes ever-more international.

Brian Gerrish at http://www.eutruth.org.uk discovered Common Purpose when he was involved with a group in Plymouth in the west of England helping people find jobs and one of their projects was repairing wooden boats. He said they had lots of public support and backing from the local authorities and everything was going fine. But then it suddenly changed and the council support was withdrawn. When they tried to continue alone, he said that within a short time key people were being threatened:

‘When we started to explore why we were being threatened we were absolutely staggered to find a very strange organisation called Common Purpose operating in the city. And we were absolutely amazed that there were so many people involved but they were not declaring themselves …

‘[Common Purpose] was operating throughout the structure of the city, in the city council, in the government offices, in the police, in the judiciary. Essentially we discovered what is effectively, at best, a quasi secret society which doesn’t declare itself to ordinary people.’

Further research has led Gerrish to establish that Common Purpose is recruiting and training leaders to be loyal to the objectives of the organisation and the European Union and preparing the governing structure for what it calls the ‘post-democratic society’ after nations are replaced by regions in the European Union. ‘They are learning to rule without regard to democracy, and will bring the EU police state home to every one of us’, Gerrish says. Common Purpose ‘graduates’ are increasingly everywhere, as you will see from the partial list at the end of this article.

When the organisation was given an award in 2005 by one of it clients, Newcastle University in the North East of England, it was revealed that among its graduates in that area were: Michael Craik, Northumbria Police Chief Constable; Andrew Dixon, Executive Director of the Arts Council England, North East; Glyn Evans, City Centre Chaplain; Chris Francis, Centre Manager of the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust; Anne Marshall, Chief Officer of Age Concern; Anthony Sargent, General Director of The Sage Gateshead; Miriam Harte, Director of Beamish Museum; and Sue Underwood, Chief Executive of NEMLAC (the North East Museums, Libraries and Archives Council). Brian Gerrish has found them to be throughout the government structure with more than £100 million of taxpayers money spent on Common Purpose courses for state employees. It has members in the National Health Service, BBC, police, legal profession, religion, local councils, the Civil Service, government ministries,! Parliament and Regional Development Agencies.

Common Purpose graduate Cressida Dick issued the ‘shoot-to-kill’ order to police officers that led to an innocent Brazilian electrician, Jean Charles de Menezes being held down by police and shot eight times at point blank range, seven of them in the head. Cressida Dick has since been outrageously promoted from commander to deputy assistant commissioner in the Metropolitan police. Janet Paraskeva, the Law Society’s Chief Executive Officer, is also a Common Purpose graduate and there are many and increasing numbers in the law and enforcement professions.

Common Purpose meetings are held under the ‘Chatham House rule’ in which participants are free to use the information received but not to reveal the identity or affiliation of the source, nor anyone else participating. Chatham House is the headquarters of the Illuminati’s Royal Institute of International Affairs, which is part of the web that includes the Council on Foreign Relations and Trilateral Commission in the United States. It introduced the ‘Chatham House rule’ to keep its meetings secret while still having its policy promoted on a non-attributable basis.

From the efforts of the Tavistock Institute and Julia Middleton has come a common network with a common purpose that is leading to the rapid and coordinated introduction of Newspeak, political correctness and ‘management initiatives’ that lead us ever further down the road to tyranny.

………………………………………………………….

A partial list of Common Purpose UK clientele

ABL LTD, BRADFORD = Carlisle Business Centre!!

Admiral Insurance Services Ltd

American Express, Brighton

ARRIVA, Head Office

ARRIVA, Leeds City Station

Arts Council England, North-West, Manchester

Astra Zeneca UK Limited, Macclesfield

Astron, Edinburgh

Aylesford Newsprint Ltd, Aylesford

BAE Systems, Rochester

Baillie Gifford & Co, Edinburgh

Baker Tilly, Milton Keynes

Barnsley College, Barnsley

Barnsley Hospice, Barnsley

BASF Plc, Middlesbrough

Bayer CropScience, Norwich

Begbroke Science Park, University of Oxford, Yarnton

British Petroleum, Grangemouth

BRADFORD VISION,BRADFORD

Brighton & Hove City Council, Hove – King’s House

Brighton & Hove Economic Partnership, Brighton

BSkyB, Dunfermline

BT Scotland, Edinburgh – Alexander Graham Bell House

BUPA Ireland, Dublin

Business Link, North & Western Lancashire

Cairn Energy Plc, Edinburgh

Campsmount School, Doncaster

Cardiff City AFC, Cardiff

Cathays High School, Cardiff

ChamberLink Ltd, Manchester

Chapel Royal , Brighton

Cherwell School, Oxford

City and County of Cardiff, Cardiff – County Hall

City College Coventry, Butts Centre

CITY OF BRADFORD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COUNCIL,BRADFORD

Clackmannanshire Council, Alloa

Cork Prison, Cork

Coventry Evening Telegraph, Coventry

Darton High School, Barnsley

Department for Education and Skills, Darlington

Derby College, Derby

Dewsbury Health Care NHS Trust, Dewsbury & District Hospital

Diageo plc, Dublin

Diageo plc, Leven – Banbeath Industrial Estate

Diamond Corrugated Cases Ltd, Londonderry

DIXONS CITY ACADEMY,BRADFORD

Donnington Valley Hotel, Newbury

Dover Harbour Board, Dover

Dublin Bus, Dublin

DUBROVNIK HOTAL,BRADFORD

EON UK plc, Coventry

EDUCATION BRADFORD,BRADFORD

EDUCATION CLIENT TEAM, BRADFORD

Egg, Derby

EMI Records Group UK and Ireland, London

English Institute of Sport Sheffield, Sheffield

Eversheds, Cardiff

Fife College, Kirkcaldy

Fife Constabulary, Police Headquarters

Fife Council, Kirkcaldy – Town House

Ford Motor Company Limited, Southampton

Forth Valley College of Further & Higher Education, Falkirk Campus

Fox’s Biscuits, Batley

Glasgow City Council, City Chambers

Glasgow Science Centre, Glasgow

GlaxoSmithKline, Dartford – Acacia Hall

Goodwin Resource Centre Association, Hull

GRATTAN PLC, BRADFORD

Grimsby and S****horpe Newspapers Ltd, Grimsby

Gripple Ltd, Sheffield

Hartlepool Primary Care Trust, Hartlepool

Headquarters 2nd Infantry Brigade, Folkestone

Health Promotion, Coventry

HM Prison Cardiff

HM Prison Edinburgh

HM Prison Glenochil, Tullibody

HM Prison HMYOI Polmont, Falkirk

HM Prison Maidstone

HM Prison Stafford

HM Prison Standford Hill, Sheerness

HM Prison Swaleside, Isle of Sheppey

Home Office Refugee Integration Section, Croydon

Hothouse Centre for Ceramic Design, Stoke-on-Trent

HSBC Bank plc, Manchester

Hull Citybuild, Hull

Hull Cityventure Limited, Hull

Huntsman Petrochemicals [UK] Ltd, Redcar

IBM United Kingdom Limited, Edinburgh

Indian Muslim Welfare Society, Batley

John Wheatley College, Glasgow

KARMAND COMMUNITY CENTRE, BRADFORD

Keele University

Keepmoat plc, Doncaster

Kellogg’s, Manchester

Kent Thameside Delivery Board, Gravesend

Kickstart, Sheffield

Kimberly-Clark Ltd, Barton-Upon-Humber

Kingston upon Hull City Council, The Guildhall

Komedia, Brighton

Laganside Corporation, Belfast

Lancashire Constabulary, Nr Preston

Learning + Skills Council, Hull

Legal & General, Cardiff – 2 Fitzalan Place

Longley Park Sixth Form College, Sheffield

Lothian Buses plc, Edinburgh

Marriott Hotel, Glasgow

Marriott Hotel, Sunderland

Marriott Sprowston Manor Hotel & Country Club, Norwich

Maxxium UK Ltd, Stirling

McCann FitzGerald Solicitors, Dublin

Meadowhall Centre Limited, Sheffield

Medway Ports, Sheerness

Met Office, Exeter

Middlesbrough Borough Council, Middlesbrough – Vancouver House

Millennium Chemicals, Grimsby

Milton Keynes Museum, Milton Keynes

MKM Building Supplies Ltd, Hull

National Children’s Centre, Huddersfield

National Museum of Photography, Film & Television, Bradford

New Appointments Group, Sittingbourne

Newbury Town Council, Newbury

Newcastle Building Society, Newcastle Upon Tyne

North Lincolnshire Council, S****horpe

Northern Echo, Darlington

Northern Lincolnshire & Goole Hospitals NHS Trust, S****horpe

Northwest Development Agency, Warrington

Norwich City Council, City Hall

Novartis Grimsby Ltd, Grimsby

O2 Ireland, Dublin

OCR, Coventry

Outokumpu Stainless Ltd, Sheffield

Oxford City Council, St Aldate’s Chambers

Panasonic UK Ltd, Bracknell

Patcham High School, Brighton

Pfizer Limited, Sandwich – Ramsgate Road

PricewaterhouseCoopers, London – Embankment Place, Head Office

PricewaterhouseCoopers, London – Plumtree Court

Prudential plc, Reading

Prudential plc, Stirling

PSA Peugeot Citroen, Coventry

PSA Peugeot Citroen, Manufacturing Plant

Quest International Ltd, Ashford

REACT, Rotherham

Reading Borough Council, Reading

Reed In Partnership, Doncaster

Ridgewood School, Doncaster

Robin Hood Airport, Doncaster Sheffield, Doncaster

Rok Build, Reading

Rolls-Royce plc, Inchinnan

Rotherham College of Arts and Technology, Dinnington

Royal Bank of Scotland plc, Edinburgh – The Younger Building

Safefood, Cork

Salford Primary Care Trust, Salford

Scottish Enterprise Forth Valley, Stirling

Scottish Enterprise, Glasgow

Scottish Executive, Edinburgh – Victoria Quay

Sheffield City Council, Sheffield – Town Hall

Shepherd Neame Ltd, Faversham

Shoosmiths Solicitors, Milton Keynes

Slough Enterprise Gateway, Slough

South Norfolk District Council, Norwich

South Wales Fire Service, Cardiff

St Andrews Bay Hotel, St. Andrews

St Saviours C of E Church, Folkestone

St Simon Stock School, Maidstone

Staffordshire University, Stafford

Stoke-on-Trent City Council, Stoke on Trent

Strathclyde Police, Headquarters

Sussex County Cricket Club, Hove

Sussex Innovation Centre, Brighton

Sussex Police, Hove Police Station

Swale Borough Council, Sittingbourne

Swale Forward, Swale

Swale Primary Care Trust, Sittingbourne

Swan Valley Community School, Swanscombe

Tesco Charity Trust, Cheshunt

Thames Valley Police, Reading – Castle Street

Thames Valley Police, Slough

The Bridge (Oxford) Ltd, Oxford

The Brighton Dome and Brighton Festival, Brighton

The City of Edinburgh Council, Head Office

The Grimsby Institute of Further & Higher Education, Grimsby

The Recovery Project, Brighton

THE THORNBURY CENTRE, BRADFORD

Thomson Snell & Passmore (Solicitors), Tunbridge Wells

Tonbridge Grammar School, Tonbridge

Unipart (DCM), Oxford

UNIVERSITY OF BRADFORD

University of Glasgow

University of Greenwich, Chatham

University of Salford

University of St Andrews

University of Sussex, Brighton

Urdd Gobaith Cymru, Cardiff

Viking FM, Hull

Vodafone Group Plc, Head Office

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Welsh Development Agency, Cardiff

West Berkshire Community Hospital, Thatcham

West Berkshire Council, Newbury

West Midlands Fire Service, Coventry, Radford Road Community Fire Station

West Midlands Police, Coventry, Little Park Street Police Station

WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE, BRADFORD

West Yorkshire Police, Huddersfield

Wintringham School, Grimsby

Wokingham District Council, Wokingham

Wychwood School, Oxford

Yorkshire Bank PLC, Leeds

YORKSHIRE WATER,ESHOLT, BRADFORD

Young’s Bluecrest Seafood Limited, Ross House, Grimsby

Zurich Commercial, London and Swindon