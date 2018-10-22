Cultural Marxism is destroying Western Civilisation

The above image illustrates exactly what is happening in the Western education system. Generations are being brainwashed into Communism. But they are not told that it is Communism, socialism maybe. But mostly they are told that it is social justice, LGBT, multiculturalism, feminism, identity politics, minority rights. And we see it implemented in our society. Mass immigration of cultural aliens, destruction and denial of our great history, limitations on the language we can use, promotion of deviant sexuality, punishment of success by expropriation, politicising of the police and justice system, virtue gesturing, mass surveillance, authoritarian big state politics. Amazingly George Orwell predicted many of these things in his book 1984. He could see where the Frankfurt School was taking us.

Donald Trump and a number of Western politicians are called “populists” because they want to stop all this. Trump calls it draining the swamp. It is a deep swamp. It contains powerful organisations and individuals trying to create a post democratic, dystopian New World Order; George Soros, Common Purpose, Barack Obama, the BBC.

To help you understand what is happening there is this amazing video. Just 7 minutes long. Watch it and it will change your life: