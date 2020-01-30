J K Rowling Isn’t All Bad

Rowling says that she is a socialist, which isn’t a very good thing at all. Because socialism occupies the moral low ground, its two main foundations are the punishment of success and the state ownership of people. When Marx said “from each according to his ability, to each according to his need” most people didn’t stop to think how evil this really is. It resulted in more than 100 million people being killed.

Rowling writes books that a lot of people like. But that many others don’t like, because they see them as social engineering, as modifying the behaviour of the whole of society. Some say they are one of the causes of our epidemic of woke snowflakes. Some even say that Rowling didn’t write them herself, that they are the product of the mind control experts at the Tavistock Institute.

Her books started a trend. Just about all popular entertainment now is just thinly disguised Cultural Marxist propaganda. From the Star Wars series to Dr Who.

Rowling isn’t a typical lefty. Nearly all lefties only allow free speech when they agree with it, you see this all the time with counter demonstrations and de-platforming. Germaine Greer, an intellectual and one of the most influential feminists, has been banned from speaking because some people “take offence” at her ideas. Brilliant Nobel Prize scientist James Watson, who co-discovered DNA, has had awards revoked for telling scientific truths that the left object to.

Rowling however is a free speech absolutists. She believes that preventing anyone’s views from being heard is Fascism. That those who silence others are just like Hitler and the Nazis. And she is absolutely right. She deserves the uttermost praise for taking this position. It is a great shame that so many people in positions of influence lack such clarity.

Maya Forstater was sacked for tweeting her opinion “men cannot change into women” and a judge said these words were “incompatible with human dignity and fundamental rights of others”. Rowling was not amused and supported Forstater with the following Tweet:

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill

Social media melted, because we have been brainwashed into some very strange ideas on sex and gender, to the point that many people under 30 years of age are very confused indeed. So now being heterosexual can be perceived by some as being “offensive”. Rowling’s stand here is a good one.

Next we come to altruism. These days when a celebrity does something good it is 99% of the time pure virtue gesturing, organised with their publicist. It makes me vomit when a performer announces at a concert that they are giving money to Australian Koala Bears, or whatever. They aren’t really doing a good deed, they are just shaping their brand for marketing purposes.

The true altruists are the big capitalists who give the fruits of their life’s work away. J D Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, for instance, have given away tens of billions.

Last year Rowling gave £48.6 million in income tax to the state for them to waste, when she could easily have avoided this. And she has given so much away to charities that she went from being a billionaire to being merely very rich, including giving more than £5 million a year to her own charity, Volant.

All this in a low key, non virtue gesturing way. She just gets on with it. Which is not what lefty celebs are supposed to do. But remember, she also gave £1 million to the Labour Party, which is a spectacularly stupid thing to do. Likewise she wanted us to remain in the evil EU Empire.

Personally I don’t think Rowling really is a socialist. She looks more like a capitalistic One Nation Conservative with a social conscience. Maybe Boris can help her with her obvious confusion. And remember that George Orwell was a staunch socialist until experience taught him just how evil it is. He then wrote Animal Farm, utterly denouncing it and exposing its inherent evil. Maybe Rowling should read it.