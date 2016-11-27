Brexit. Democracy under threat

1

The above graph is taken from the Facts4EU website, a great reference if you want the truth, instead of the Bremoan propaganda of the BBC, the Financial Times and the […]

President Donald Trump. Some memes

2

Surely the defining element of the 2016 POTUS election was the way the mainstream media lost the plot. Even previously highly respected newspapers and TV programs resorted to a continuous […]

Stop Funding Hate are fascists

72

Currently we are seeing riots from the ironically named Democrats because they lost the US Presidential election. Similar left wing loser riots followed the Conservative General Election victory in the […]

0

Because the remain campaign had no good reasons why we should stay in the EU they resorted to Project Fear instead. Telling us a pack of lies to try and […]

Our constitutional crisis

0

As you can see above the British people were told, in no uncertain manner, that they could vote to take us out of the EU. So they did and now […]

Why do SJWs love vermin so much?

0

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human traits, emotions, and intentions to animals. This is why Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, the World Wildlife Fund and all the eco warriors put […]

Brexit. So much good news

7

So much noise is made about the Single Market that commentators forget that the EU forces us to be part of something much worse and much bigger. A Customs Union. […]

Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism

2

The Jews are an amazing people. They have been awarded 185 Nobel Prizes, more than 21% of the total, although Jews  comprise less than 0.2% of the world’s population. Winners include Albert […]

What does Brexit really mean?

1

You will be seeing a lot of discussion in the media at the moment about “Soft Brexit” and “Hard Brexit”. Please ignore it, this is just another attempt by the […]