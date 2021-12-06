Is Lewis Hamilton a Racist?

Wikipedia says: “Racism is the belief that groups of humans possess different behavioral traits corresponding to inherited attributes and can be divided based on the superiority of one race over another. It may also mean prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against other people because they are of a different race or ethnicity.”

Lewis Hamilton in partnership with the Royal Academy of Engineering, has set up a commission to find ways in which motorsport can engage more young people from black backgrounds with science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects and, ultimately, employ them in motorsport or in other engineering sectors.

There are four comments to make about this.

There are many sectors where black people are disproportionately over-represented. Track and field athletes, rap musicians, TV commercial actors, premier footballers and so on. Does Lewis think that we need commissions to find ways in which white people can be better represented in these areas? If not, why not? The MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) are what they say. Imagine the outcry if there were Music of White Origin Awards. Likewise Black History Month. Imagine if there was a White History Month. Now look at the BBC and the RSC using black actors to portray famous white people. Imagine the outcry if white actors were chosen to portray Martin Luther King or Nelson Mandela. Racism is somehow interpreted as being one way. The most underprivileged and academically underperforming sector of British society is working class white boys. Here are the FACTS. If Lewis genuinely cares about fairness and opportunity in the world then why isn’t he doing something about this? The biggest problem for young black children in Britain is absentee fathers, which has led to an epidemic of knife crimes. This is the opinion of a black man, the former Labour politician Trevor Phillips. HERE. Why does Lewis not take action to fix this?

Then there is Lewis’s support for Black Lives Matter and his use of the Black Power salute and taking of the knee. Don’t all lives matter? Surely BLM in itself is racism. Then there is the irrefutable fact that Black Lives Matter is a violent, racist, Marxist political organisation. Not something that any decent, educated person would ever want to be associated with.

Some people seem to think that only white people can be racist. This in itself is racism. It really is time that this racism, grievance, multiculturalism, assumed victimhood, diversity, equality and inclusion industry was dismantled. Because it too is highly racist. It is the problem. We should just get on with being human beings, treating all others with respect. Which is what most people already do.