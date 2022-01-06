Useful Idiots in Bristol

What we have now is a jury of lefties in Bristol usurping our national Parliament and making new law to suit their own ridiculous political agenda. It is now perfectly legal for me to destroy anything that I “take offence” at. Like the Nelson Mandela statue in Parliament Square, he was a murdering Communist terrorist. Or Karl Marx’s grave in Highgate Cemetery, his ideas killed at least a hundred million people and made everyone on Earth far poorer.

These activists are classical useful idiots. Orwell even warned them about their actions. They are walking down a road that will lead to their own slavery. If you narrow all our history, all our literature, all our thought down to what a minority of cancel culture activists decree then it is the end of democracy. We will be just like modern day China.