Wiki says: Nimko Ali (Somali: Nimco Cali), alternatively spelled Nimco (born c. 1983), is a British social activist of Somali heritage. She is the co-founder and CEO of The Five Foundation, the global partnership to end female genital mutilation (FGM).

She is also the best friend of Carrie Johnson, wife of the British Prime Minister.

In 2020, she was appointed as the United Kingdom’s Independent Government Adviser for Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls. On £350 a day.

This job was not publicly advertised. There was no competition for the job. A “direct appointment process” was used. It looks like the job was created for her. Draw you own conclusions.

Now it appears that over last Christmas Nimco Ali visited Carrie and Boris at their Downing Street flat, spending Christmas Day there, despite London and the south east being under tier 4 restrictions amid a surge in cases. Boris had cancelled Christmas for everyone else.

The obvious get out here is the “childcare bubble”. Draw your own conclusions.