Covid Vaccines Are Brilliant and Safe

The Covid vaccines are incredibly safe. With 11,934,316,168 doses administered and tens of millions of lives saved we know a lot about them. They have been transformational, allowing us to move from mass house arrest to normal living. And when we do catch the disease now it is much milder, due partially to long term T cell immunity conferred by the vaccine.

Vaccines, by their very nature, cause a lot of side effects. Temporary sore arms and sore chests. Take these away and the number of Covid vaccine adverse events is very small indeed. And most of the remainder are caused by a mental condition caused nocebo effect. Which means that the number of real significant events is incredibly small.

Every pharmaceutical causes adverse events. Aspirin and Paracetamol regularly kill people who don’t want to die. The female contraceptive pill causes blood clots. If you read up about all the drugs in your house you would be shocked. So it is about balancing the good done against the potential for harm. A moral dilemma the pharmaceutical companies have faced since their very inception. And with the Covid vaccines the balance is immensely on the side of the good done.

Just by way of illustration, try and guess which common drug this is:

Hepatic

Common (1% to 10%): Increased aspartate aminotransferase

Rare (less than 0.1%): Increased hepatic transaminases

Frequency not reported: Liver failure[Ref]

Gastrointestinal

Very common (10% or more): Nausea (up to 34%), Vomiting (up to 15%)

Common (1% to 10%): Abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, dyspepsia, enlarged abdomen

Frequency not reported: Dry mouth[Ref]

Hypersensitivity

Postmarketing reports: Anaphylaxis, hypersensitivity reactions[Ref]

Hematologic

Common (1% to 10%): Anemia, postoperative hemorrhage

Very rare (less than 0.01%): Thrombocytopenia, leucopenia, neutropenia[Ref]

Dermatologic

Common (1% to 10%): Rash, pruritus

Rare (less than 0.1%): Serious skin reactions such as acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, and toxic epidermal necrolysis

Very rare (less than 0.01%): Pemphigoid reaction, pustular rash, Lyell syndrome[Ref]

Respiratory

Common (1% to 10%): Dyspnea, abnormal breath sounds, pulmonary edema, hypoxia, pleural effusion, stridor, wheezing, coughing[Ref]

Cardiovascular

Common (1% to 10%): Peripheral edema, hypertension, hypotension, tachycardia, chest pain[Ref]

Metabolic

Common (1% to 10%): Hypokalemia, hyperglycemia[Ref]

Nervous system

Common (1% to 10%): Headache, dizziness

Frequency not reported: Dystonia

Musculoskeletal

Common (1% to 10%): Muscle spasms, trismus

Psychiatric

Common (1% to 10%): Insomnia, anxiety

Genitourinary

Common (1% to 10%): Oliguria

Local

Common (1% to 10%): Infusion site pain, injection site reactions

Ocular

Common (1% to 10%): Periorbital edema

Other

Common (1% to 10%): Pyrexia, fatigue

Rare (0.01% to 0.1%): Malaise