Covid Vaccines Are Brilliant and Safe

The Covid vaccines are incredibly safe. With 11,934,316,168 doses administered and tens of millions of lives saved we know a lot about them. They have been transformational, allowing us to move from mass house arrest to normal living. And when we do catch the disease now it is much milder, due partially to long term T cell immunity conferred by the vaccine.
Vaccines, by their very nature, cause a lot of side effects. Temporary sore arms and sore chests. Take these away and the number of Covid vaccine adverse events is very small indeed. And most of the remainder are caused by a mental condition caused nocebo effect. Which means that the number of real significant events is incredibly small.
Every pharmaceutical causes adverse events. Aspirin and Paracetamol regularly kill people who don’t want to die. The female contraceptive pill causes blood clots. If you read up about all the drugs in your house you would be shocked. So it is about balancing the good done against the potential for harm. A moral dilemma the pharmaceutical companies have faced since their very inception. And with the Covid vaccines the balance is immensely on the side of the good done.
Just by way of illustration, try and guess which common drug this is:
Hepatic
Common (1% to 10%): Increased aspartate aminotransferase
Rare (less than 0.1%): Increased hepatic transaminases
Frequency not reported: Liver failure[Ref]
Gastrointestinal
Very common (10% or more): Nausea (up to 34%), Vomiting (up to 15%)
Common (1% to 10%): Abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, dyspepsia, enlarged abdomen
Frequency not reported: Dry mouth[Ref]
Hypersensitivity
Postmarketing reports: Anaphylaxis, hypersensitivity reactions[Ref]
Hematologic
Common (1% to 10%): Anemia, postoperative hemorrhage
Very rare (less than 0.01%): Thrombocytopenia, leucopenia, neutropenia[Ref]
Dermatologic
Common (1% to 10%): Rash, pruritus
Rare (less than 0.1%): Serious skin reactions such as acute generalized exanthematous pustulosis, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, and toxic epidermal necrolysis
Very rare (less than 0.01%): Pemphigoid reaction, pustular rash, Lyell syndrome[Ref]
Respiratory
Common (1% to 10%): Dyspnea, abnormal breath sounds, pulmonary edema, hypoxia, pleural effusion, stridor, wheezing, coughing[Ref]
Cardiovascular
Common (1% to 10%): Peripheral edema, hypertension, hypotension, tachycardia, chest pain[Ref]
Metabolic
Common (1% to 10%): Hypokalemia, hyperglycemia[Ref]
Nervous system
Common (1% to 10%): Headache, dizziness
Frequency not reported: Dystonia
Musculoskeletal
Common (1% to 10%): Muscle spasms, trismus
Psychiatric
Common (1% to 10%): Insomnia, anxiety
Genitourinary
Common (1% to 10%): Oliguria
Local
Common (1% to 10%): Infusion site pain, injection site reactions
Ocular
Common (1% to 10%): Periorbital edema
Other
Common (1% to 10%): Pyrexia, fatigue
Rare (0.01% to 0.1%): Malaise
10 of millions? this is total Bullshit Bruce, the vast majority did not need this. Who funded the study? The drug companys themselves via Gavi? How about Mr Bill Gates?
Prove your points.
You can’t because they are lies.
I provide links to the science.