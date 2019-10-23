Meghan Markle is Brilliant

Meghan Markle is an American divorcee soap opera actress who has married Mr H Windsor (or should that be Saxe-Coburg and Gotha?) a member of the family of our hereditary head of state. This is the best thing to happen to the Windsor family for decades, because she is the loose cannon who could bring about their demise. Which would bring us the democratic head of state that natural justice says we must have.

The monarchy is fabulously expensive. We have to work to earn £345 million in tax every year just to pay for them. In return the Windsor family give us duty, hard work and non interference in politics. Mrs E Windsor has been head of state for 67 years now and we don’t have the faintest idea what her politics are. She could be a raving Marxist or a Nazi extremist for all we know. Which is how it should be.

When Mr W Windsor married Kate Middleton a lot of people though that she was a gold digger. But she has turned out to be rather good at the Windsor family stuff; duty, hard work and non interference in politics. So the country has gradually learned to respect her. After all we pay for her.

Meghan Markle is a lot different. A friend of the Soros family she has all the USA West coast “liberal” diseases; feminism, globalism, extreme political correctness, minority politics and all the other progressive mental ailments. This is fine, acceptable and perfectly OK if she keeps it to herself. After all Mrs E Windsor may have the same beliefs. But no, Meghan is preachy. She thinks she can use her position to force her misguided views on us. And remember, the vast majority of British people think that political correctness is pure excrement.

The Windsor family are not clever, no one would accuse them of having great minds. But Mr H Windsor used to seem like a good lad, he messed around in the Army, got drunk a lot and was generally rather harmless. But Meghan has transformed him into a preachy, woke, politically correct copy of herself. So now he goes to Google Camp in Sicily (Bilderberg for nerds) and rubs shoulders with really clever people. They flatter him because he is a useful idiot in their project for a globalist post democratic world. And obviously he has no idea about their ulterior motives.

One terrible thing that Mr H Windsor has taken to doing is playing the Diana card. She was the people’s princess and presumably he thinks that he can make some of her magic rub off on him. Except that she believed in duty, hard work and non interference in politics. So when he recreated the Diana landmine photo opportunity or says that the press can only write nice things about him and Meghan, because hurty words upset Diana, he is going to have exactly the opposite effect to the one he thinks that he will achieve.

So all the above is bad news for the family firm. Meghan and now Mr H Windsor don’t believe in the family ethos of duty, hard work and non interference in politics. They believe in hypocrisy, entitlement and privilege, at our expense. And if they don’t get it they complain. Right now they are on a six week holiday. Meghan flew to New York to watch a tennis match. They regularly use private jets. We pay for this. And they lecture us on how we behave.

Obviously Kate and Meghan dislike one another. Meghan knows that Kate is an idiot. Kate knows that Meghan is an idiot. Their entire life value sets are polar opposites. And Kate will become the wife of the head of state. Whilst Meghan will just be a highly privileged preachy nobody with her face firmly in the trough of the British taxpayer. Fireworks are inevitable.

The Windsor family are very popular. But this popularity is in gradual decline and is mainly attributable to the person of Mrs E Windsor who, whilst being appalling value for money, has done a good job. The institution itself and the rest of the family are nowhere near as popular. Mr W Windsor seems to have learned from his grandmother the values of duty, hard work and non interference in politics. So the family have some hope. But Meghan is like an unexploded tactical nuclear weapon waiting to go off. Which will be fantastic entertainment when it happens.

Also keeping us amused are the antics of Mr A Windsor, a lifelong enthusiast of horizontal jogging who has supposedly used his position to bed more than 1,000 ladies. Some, apparently, very young. One of whom says (among other things): “The third time I had sex with Andy was in an orgy on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands. I was around 18 at the time. Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls and I had sex together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English.” Mrs E Windsor will be seriously not amused. Especially as there are seemingly big disparities and anomalies in Mr A Windsor’s account of events.

Back to Mr H Windsor. The best thing that he can do is to emigrate. Maybe to California to be with all of Meghan’s Cultural Marxist friends. But could Megan tolerate becoming a small fish in a small pond, with no entitlement and privilege? And to Meghan is Mr H Windsor just a step on the career ladder? What happens when a better opportunity comes along?

You can now clearly see why Edward VIII was forced to abdicate and leave the country when he became engaged to the American divorcee Wallis Simpson. They got it right then and they have got it wrong now. Meghan Markle brings a republic much nearer for us. Good.