Ken Livingstone is right

Ken Livingstone is obnoxious, the sort of nasty champagne socialist who has caused immense damage to Great Britain. But this is no good reason to suspend him from the Labour Party. His suspension is for “racism”. So let’s take a look at what he said. A full transcript is in the Independent (you can read it by clicking here) and here is the key extract:

“I’ve been in the Labour party for 47 years; I’ve never heard anyone say anything antisemitic. I’ve heard a lot of criticism of the state of Israel and its abuse of Palestinians but I’ve never heard anyone say anything antisemitic. It’s completely over the top but it’s not antisemitism. Let’s remember when Hitler won his election in 1932, his policy then was that Jews should be moved to Israel. He was supporting Zionism – this before he went mad and ended up killing six million Jews.”

And this is true. Hitler’s Nazi government had an agreement with the Zionists to ship German Jews to Israel, it was called the Haavara Agreement (click here to see the Wiki about it) and operated between 1933 and 1939, transporting approximately 60,000 Jews (proof can be found by clicking here).

So what is going on? To understand all this we have to know what racism really is, because the term is massively abused by politicians and the media. Oxford Dictionaries say it is: “Prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior.” With a second definition: “The belief that all members of each race possess characteristics, abilities, or qualities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it as inferior or superior to another race or races”. So this perfectly describes the white supremacists in America who believe that black people are genetically inferior. Or Hitler believing that German Aryans were a super race. It certainly in no way can be applied to what Ken Livingstone said. So what is going on?

1) Many people in the Labour Party object very strongly to having Jeremy Corbyn as their leader and are plotting like crazy to get rid of him. Corbyn and Livingstone are good friends so attacking Livingstone is an excellent proxy for attacking Corbyn. So it was no surprise when all the usual suspects within Labour rapidly came out vociferously against Livingstone in an orchestrated manner. Corbyn defused this by suspending Livingstone, because he knows that a reinstatement is inevitable. It is also worth looking at who the Labour Friends of Israel are.

2) Labour is the party of Islam in Britain (you can read my article explaining this by clicking here) and Livingstone was speaking in support of Naz Shah, a Muslim Labour MP who was vociferous about Israeli genocide (look the word up in a dictionary) of the Palestinians.

3) The British establishment is owned by the Zionists. They own the Conservative Party (you can read my article explaining this by clicking here). They own or control many newspapers. And many Zionists are in key positions at the BBC. All these Zionists descended on Livingstone like a ton of bricks because he is against the suppression of the Palestinians by a racist, fascist, apartheid Israeli state.

4) We have lots of elections coming up. The Welsh and Scottish Assemblies, Crime Commissioners, London Mayor and a huge swathe of local elections. The Conservatives want to do well in these and Labour don’t want to be obliterated (except for London Mayor, London is a Muslim city now for electoral purposes). This is one reason why the Conservatives jumped on Livingstone so quickly and why Corbyn suspended him so quickly. They both think this story could influence voting intentions.

5) The Zionists in Britain hate all criticism of the pariah Israeli state, so they are trying to have all criticism of Israel classed as being racism. This is ridiculous and is an attempt to take away our rights to free speech. Their first big move in this direction is their demand that anti Zionism be regarded as being the same as anti Semitism. Utterly absurd. There are many Jews who are not Zionists and there are many Zionists (mainly in USA) who are not Jews. Zionism is an evil fascist political movement and has many very good reasons to be criticised. It is worth noting here that Zionism is genuinely racist and meets the definition at the top of the article. Zionism is described by Theodor Herzl’s book Der Judenstaat, which sought to steal a Jewish homeland from the Palestinians purely on the basis of race. In fact there are many ways that Zionism can be accurately compared with Nazism (click here for a list).

It will be interesting to see which way this goes, it could be a brief squall in a teacup or it could completely redefine the British attitude towards Israel. Certainly very many people on all sides of the argument can be criticised over these events. But Ken is not one of them.

