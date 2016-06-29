Generation Snowflake memes

Our society can be broken down into Social Generations, people with a common place in history, a shared life experience, with attitudes and behaviour shaped by the forces in their world. These generations are given names. Here are the ones mostly still alive today:

The Silent Generation, born approximately 1925 until 1942. Fought in WW2, Korea, Vietnam. Used to being bombed, killing and seeing many friends killed. Grew up in very hard economic times. Tough and worldly wise it was their bitter experiences and hard fought freedoms that shaped the modern world. We owe them everything.

The Baby Boomers, born approximately 1946 until 1964. The products of the post WW2 population explosion. The last generation to experience any genuine hardship and austerity. The best educated generation in history. These people grafted hard and created our modern society, putting in far more than they can ever take out.

Generation X, born approximately 1960s until the early 1980s. A much smaller generation brought up in a socially fragmented world of divorce, recreational drugs, latch key childhoods and MTV as their main cultural influence. Self involved, reluctant to grow up, cynical. Creators of our online world.

And now we have Generation Snowflake (also known as Millennials) born early 1980s until around 2000 who have the following characteristics:

Most of their relationships are online so they have great difficulty relating to real people in the real world.

Zero experience of genuine hardship or austerity. Privation to them is having to use Android instead of iPhone.

Incredible emotional immaturity. They seem to be stuck into behaving permanently like spoilt 12 year olds.

Little or no respect for, or understanding of, other people.

Being brought up in the sure knowledge that tantrums work. Their emotional reaction to being told “no” is to misbehave till they get their own way. All through life their parents and “educators” have caved in.

Entitlement. They believe that the world owes them, without them making any contribution.

Utterly self centred. This is the Me, Me, Me generation. Narcissistic.

Badly educated. Progressive education, dumbing down and liberal attitudes mean that degrees are the new A levels, at best. And education systems now tell them what to think instead of how to think, so PhD graduates are incapable of the key academic skill of critical thinking. Also there is a proliferation of “liberal arts” degrees which are pretty much hobby subjects, with no relevance to real jobs in the real world. In fact they can make the student unemployable by filling their brains with all the wrong attitudes.

Very confused sexuality. Their sex education has been online pornography which seems to have caused a lot of emotional harm.

Embracing the dogma of leftism, totally ignoring all the empirical evidence that this can never work and always causes real harm. They describe all non lefties as “extreme right wing” in a constant demonstration of utter political incomprehension.

Lack of tolerance for views other than their own often misguided doctrine. They are easily brainwashed, so they usually are. Then they seek to censor those who are not likewise brainwashed.

Lack of respect for the basic human rights of others, such as free speech. This is incredibly dangerous and ignorant. Orwellian.

Taking offence at all ideas, attitudes and thoughts other than their own misguided narrow world view. This shows how intellectually crippled they are.

Brought up to never be allowed to fail, no matter how badly they have done. Everyone now gets lots of worthless GCSEs and A levels, for instance. Their self esteem is constantly, falsely massaged. They are overprotected. This makes them fragile, self centred and filled with entitlement.

Safe spaces. They demand to be detached from criticism and reality. They are not emotionally or intellectually equipped to face the world.

Victimhood. The most coddled and spoiled generation in all history always think that they are badly done by. They blame everybody except for themselves. They take no responsibilty for themselves or the consequences of their actions.

Virtue Gesturing. Some token sign or social media comment to show their commitment to the latest political correctness fad. Such as wearing a safety pin. They never actually try to help anyone who genuinely needs help.

Cognitive dissonance, confirmation bias and Dunning Kruger are their main intellectual tools.

Emotional fragility. A loud noise would make them poo their pants. They cry when they don’t get their own way.

Extreme political correctness. This reveals their lack of education, as explained here (click to open article).

Giving huge support to issues that they don’t understand and haven’t bothered to learn the facts about. Anti fracking, anti wealth creators, anti British, anti white, anti male, anti heterosexual. Complete absence of critical thinking.

Never having to do what they are told. Bad parenting and bad education mean the first time they have to be obedient is when they get a job. No wonder there is so much youth unemployment.

Amazing ignorant hypocrisy. They expect to bask in the fruits of capitalism whilst denouncing it continuously.

They are the products of and the consequence of the immense malign power of Common Purpose in our institutions and of the malevolent, pernicious and all pervading social conditioning of the BBC. But they do not realise this.

Watch this, it is brilliant:



And, to prove that there is some sense left in the world, read this erudite and considered letter:

Be sociable, share!

















