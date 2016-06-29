Generation Snowflake memes

Our society can be broken down into Social Generations, people with a common place in history, a shared life experience, with attitudes and behaviour shaped by the forces in their world. These generations are given names. Here are the ones mostly still alive today:
The Silent Generation, born approximately 1925 until 1942. Fought in WW2, Korea, Vietnam. Used to being bombed, killing and seeing many friends killed. Grew up in very hard economic times. Tough and worldly wise it was their bitter experiences and hard fought freedoms that shaped the modern world. We owe them everything.
The Baby Boomers, born approximately 1946 until 1964. The products of the post WW2 population explosion. The last generation to experience any genuine hardship and austerity. The best educated generation in history. These people grafted hard and created our modern society, putting in far more than they can ever take out.
Generation X, born approximately 1960s until the early 1980s. A much smaller generation brought up in a socially fragmented world of divorce, recreational drugs, latch key childhoods and MTV as their main cultural influence. Self involved, reluctant to grow up, cynical. Creators of our online world.
And now we have Generation Snowflake (also known as Millennials) born early 1980s until around 2000 who have the following characteristics:
- Most of their relationships are online so they have great difficulty relating to real people in the real world.
- Zero experience of genuine hardship or austerity. Privation to them is having to use Android instead of iPhone.
- Incredible emotional immaturity. They seem to be stuck into behaving permanently like spoilt 12 year olds.
- Little or no respect for, or understanding of, other people.
- Being brought up in the sure knowledge that tantrums work. Their emotional reaction to being told “no” is to misbehave till they get their own way. All through life their parents and “educators” have caved in.
- Entitlement. They believe that the world owes them, without them making any contribution.
- Utterly self centred. This is the Me, Me, Me generation. Narcissistic.
- Badly educated. Progressive education, dumbing down and liberal attitudes mean that degrees are the new A levels, at best. And education systems now tell them what to think instead of how to think, so PhD graduates are incapable of the key academic skill of critical thinking. Also there is a proliferation of “liberal arts” degrees which are pretty much hobby subjects, with no relevance to real jobs in the real world. In fact they can make the student unemployable by filling their brains with all the wrong attitudes.
- Very confused sexuality. Their sex education has been online pornography which seems to have caused a lot of emotional harm.
- Embracing the dogma of leftism, totally ignoring all the empirical evidence that this can never work and always causes real harm. They describe all non lefties as “extreme right wing” in a constant demonstration of utter political incomprehension.
- Lack of tolerance for views other than their own often misguided doctrine. They are easily brainwashed, so they usually are. Then they seek to censor those who are not likewise brainwashed.
- Lack of respect for the basic human rights of others, such as free speech. This is incredibly dangerous and ignorant. Orwellian.
- Taking offence at all ideas, attitudes and thoughts other than their own misguided narrow world view. This shows how intellectually crippled they are.
- Brought up to never be allowed to fail, no matter how badly they have done. Everyone now gets lots of worthless GCSEs and A levels, for instance. Their self esteem is constantly, falsely massaged. They are overprotected. This makes them fragile, self centred and filled with entitlement.
- Safe spaces. They demand to be detached from criticism and reality. They are not emotionally or intellectually equipped to face the world.
- Victimhood. The most coddled and spoiled generation in all history always think that they are badly done by. They blame everybody except for themselves. They take no responsibilty for themselves or the consequences of their actions.
- Virtue Gesturing. Some token sign or social media comment to show their commitment to the latest political correctness fad. Such as wearing a safety pin. They never actually try to help anyone who genuinely needs help.
- Cognitive dissonance, confirmation bias and Dunning Kruger are their main intellectual tools.
- Emotional fragility. A loud noise would make them poo their pants. They cry when they don’t get their own way.
- Extreme political correctness. This reveals their lack of education, as explained here (click to open article).
- Giving huge support to issues that they don’t understand and haven’t bothered to learn the facts about. Anti fracking, anti wealth creators, anti British, anti white, anti male, anti heterosexual. Complete absence of critical thinking.
- Never having to do what they are told. Bad parenting and bad education mean the first time they have to be obedient is when they get a job. No wonder there is so much youth unemployment.
- Amazing ignorant hypocrisy. They expect to bask in the fruits of capitalism whilst denouncing it continuously.
- They are the products of and the consequence of the immense malign power of Common Purpose in our institutions and of the malevolent, pernicious and all pervading social conditioning of the BBC. But they do not realise this.


Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha, you write some terrible drivel sometimes but this has too be one of the stupidest things I have ever read. The best thing is that all this applies to you as well. Social media echo chamber, cognitive dissonance, Dunning-Kruger, petty and intolerant of other views. You just don’t see it though because as you would like to say, you’re a dogmatic extremist so sure of your delusions that you think that random internet meme, clichés and your own generalising and ill-informed misconceptions constitute evidence. Also I know you might accuse me of being a nasty name-calling leftard or something like that but it doesn’t stop what you write being absolute bullshit.
Spot on! Irrespective of whatever political belief, or personal belief, Bruce repeatedly seeks to offend through the lowest form of debate; peddling his own incredibly limited perspective that is reenforced only through his insistence in retweeting only similar content, following only similar minded people and blocking or attacking or both, those that he deems to be wrong. Leon Festinger could literally write a book on you Bruce!
Ha,ha. This reply is the biggest joke of all. Hopefully you are joking, right?
Ok snowflake.
01455 883300 <— call this number to arrange a psychologist who deals with extreme trauma. Your comment proves his point in that it doesn't fit your myopic narrative.
Go cry to someone who gets paid to listen to your are tarded ness
Wow. Whoever needs to attack young people (who are actually shown by statistics to be less ego-centrical and more open-minded than previous generations, perhaps thanks to being brought up in the era of open information and fast communication) should maybe get checked with a psychologist to discuss possible issues around self-acceptance and ageing-related stress.
anne,
Look how you fail on the pyramid of intellect:
Oh yes. Posting shitty memes makes you so intelligent doesn’t it Bruce?
Permalink
Wow Bruce, what happened in your life to make you so resentful towards young people? I presume you haven’t actually met or spoken to many. Maybe you need to get out of your safe space and go and talk to real people instead of basing your views some memes your saw on the Internet. You say people from the early 80s, what does that make the oldest? 34ish? You think the majority of these people have most of their relationships online? That statement sounds like it fits you quite nicely if anything.
Why do present such a personal attack on a whole generation? You are making a lot of generalisations here. Why do you seek to insight such hatred instead of using the wisdom you have gained in life to try and lead and educate the next generation who you write off so quickly. Maybe they’ve failed in your eyes because you’ve failed them.
I pity you Bruce.
Yo haven’t mentioned the pointless video games that have fried their minds
Permalink
At least video games are better than these “news” sources that people like you get their information from…..
Permalink
Hey there Bruce. This article gave me some good giggles but I was amazed at all these derogatory comments that followed it. You have the Snowflake generation down to a Tee.
I met a young friend of mine in a pub in another town not far from the town where we live. He was with his girlfriend and her parents. They were going to get a Taxi back, so I offered to bring them back. My car is a 5 seater so there would be no problem. I used the fastest route I knew me being a lorry driver. When I stopped at her parents house to drop them off. I didn’t expect any payment, but her dad gave me a tenner so I said thanks but there was no need but he shoved it in my hand. I said thanks and set off to take my friend(mit girlfriend) to his house. His girlfriend was crying when I dropped them off at his house. I asked him why that was, he said because her dad had given me a tenner for bringing them back. I told him I hadn’t expected any cash for the lift, he told me not to bother about it. Both I and her parents are the older generation. My young friend and his girl are of the Snowflake generation. But still very mysterious…
Honestly cannot tell if this article is supposed to be satire or not.
For the first time in history those joining the workforce are less well educated than those retiring.
It shows.
It is true that young people are hurtful these days, more so than I or my friends were in the eighties. It’s hard to put one’s finger in it. I feel that if they are working behind some counter and I walk in they just want me to leave; not that they just feel I owe them something, but they want me to go away.
Maybe they are too caught up in technology to take a real interest in people- but people of all ages seem to be this way these days, which seems to prove somewhat that we as a whole aren’t fully ready- as a society, a planet- for all this technology.
Communication is the best thing in the world, especially face to face. Face to face we have love and respect and we understand body language.
These wars between people sadden me. Yet I can’t deny that I have perceived myself to be treated as utterly unimportant and undesired by the youth in offices and stores where they work. I smile and it isn’t enough. They really just want me to F off- I guess I’m interrupting their texting. Society- even offline- is in sad shape right now. When will we all be friends again?