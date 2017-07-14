The Secret Society Which Runs Great Britain

Most people reading this will never have heard of Common Purpose, this is because, just like the freemasons and the mafia, it is a secret society. One way they create their blanket of secrecy is by applying what they call Chatham House Rules, which basically mean that whatever happens within Common Purpose stays within Common Purpose. Just as with the mafia and the freemasons so the members of Common Purpose look after one another in life. But where they are far, far worse is that they seek to gain and then to abuse power in order to change the world.

On the surface Common Purpose are a political charity who offer management training courses designed so that the various sectors of society can work together better. No doubt many people who have attended their courses believe this. But is is not what is really going on.

Common Purpose are social engineers who want to change the world, and they use Neuro Linguistic Programming to brainwash their course attendees so as to achieve this. Just like a religious cult. They want to divide the world up into two sorts of people, the elite (themselves) who run everything and then everyone else who must do what they are told. They want to get rid of nations and nationality ( a big part of the identity that defines us as individuals) and to achieve this they want to get rid of democracy and free speech, which are impediments to their cult. The EU is a very important stepping stone to them achieving their objectives.

The scale of what they have achieved is stunning, with tens of thousands of graduates they now effectively control the police, the Conservative Party, much education, the Civil Service, the BBC, the NHS, the Church of England, many charities and much local government.

One of their most powerful tools to enforce their rule upon us is political correctness. Making it socially unacceptable to challenge their dogma. So if you question mass immigration you are a racist. If you voted to leave the EU you are a stupid bigot. If you object to the massive scale of rape of white children by Muslims across Britain you are like Hitler. The BBC are one of the main Common Purpose propaganda mouthpiece and you see this all the time in all their output. Their current affairs and news, their “factual” programming, their soap operas, their comedy, everything. Every time you listen to or watch the BBC you are being brainwashed. Presenters who don’t toe the Common Purpose line have gone, replaced by Social Justice Warriors who don’t realise that they are just useful idiots.

The BBC, because of this, is in constant and blatant breach of its charter. But this doesn’t matter because all the checks and balances in place to control the BBC and to ensure neutrality have been taken over by Common Purpose.

The other main propaganda tool is education. Common Purpose use the education system to ensure that our children leave school brainwashed with their dogma.

Right thinking people think that cutting off a child’s genitals with a razor is unacceptable, but to Common Purpose FGM is just cultural enrichment that we must learn to accept. So the Common Purpose police do nothing to enforce the British law. Yet leave bacon near a Mosque and the full might of the law will be applied until you are in prison. Because that is a “hate” crime, whilst FGM obviously isn’t.

David Cameron is Common Purpose, as are much of the Conservative Party (hence they are often called Red Tories now), which explains a lot. Starting with telling us packs of lies about Brexit. Lies that were reinforced by the BBC and all the other Common Purpose controlled organisations. It explains why 40% of GDP is still in the public sector. It explains why an innocent slip up of speech can get an MP suspended. It explains why Conservative fiscal policy now punishes personal financial achievement so much. And it explains why non EU immigration is sustained at such massive levels.

Common Purpose tried to massively censor free speech in Britain with the Leveson Inquiry. Fortunately, in one of the most important pieces of journalism in our time, the Daily Mail blew the lid on what was going on and we were saved. You can read the article by clicking here. You really should read it!

Common Purpose graduates are expected to disobey the orders of their own organisation where these conflict with Common Purpose dogma and directives. Not only that they are expected to root out all non Common Purpose thinking in their organisation, which they call “silos”. So we end up with Christian religions that aren’t Christian, a criminal justice system that blatantly ignores criminals, an education system that puts politically correct dogma ahead of real knowledge and critical thinking, a national broadcaster that carpet bombs us with propaganda and a government that does not answer to democracy.

You might wonder who pays for Common Purpose. The answer is that you do. The police can send their officers on “training” to be brainwashed instead of using the money to patrol our streets (click here to see just one example). The NHS can spend on Common Purpose training instead of on cancer drugs, your local school will pay to indoctrinate its staff instead of buying books. And the 0.7% of British GDP that is spent on foreign aid, a huge chunk of that is spent by the government (Common Purpose controlled) to run Common Purpose courses around the world (this Facebook page gives you some idea).

You might ask what we can do about this evil. The only real answer is to purge every single Common Purpose graduate from the public sector. They must go because they are brainwashed, they have been programmed, they are like members of a religious cult, the evil is embedded inside them.

To find out more about Common Purpose and to confirm this article you could visit (click links):

This fantastic article.

Common Purpose Exposed.

Stop Common Purpose.

And here is an excellent video about them:

And finally let’s look at what Wikileaks (who always tell the truth) have to say (link):

Common Purpose (CP)

– a hidden virus in our government and schools

Although it has 80,000 trainees in 36 cities, 18,000 graduate members and enormous power, Common Purpose is largely unknown to the general public.

It recruits and trains “leaders” to be loyal to the directives of Common Purpose and the EU, instead of to their own departments, which they then undermine or subvert, the NHS being an example.

Common Purpose is identifying leaders in all levels of our government to assume power when our nation is replaced by the European Union, in what they call “the post democratic society.” They are learning to rule without regard to democracy, and will bring the EU police state home to every one of us.

Common Purpose is also the glue that enables fraud to be committed across these government departments to reward pro European local politicians. Corrupt deals are enabled that put property or cash into their pockets by embezzling public assets.

It has members in the NHS, BBC, the police, the legal profession, the church, many of Britain’s 7,000 quangos, local councils, the Civil Service, government ministries, Parliament, and it controls many RDA’s (Regional Development Agencies).

Cressida Dick is the Common Purpose senior police officer who authorised the “Shoot to kill” policy without reference to Parliament, the law or the British Constitution. Jean de Menezes was one of the innocents who died as a result. Her shoot to kill policy still stands today.

Common Purpose trained Janet Paraskeva, the Law Society’s Chief Executive Officer. Surprising numbers of lawyers are CP members. It is no coincidence that justice is more expensive, more flawed and more corrupt. And no surprise the courts refused to uphold the law, when a challenge was made to the signing of the six EU treaties, which illegally abolish Britain’s sovereignty.

Common Purpose is backed by John Prescott’s “Office of the Deputy Prime Minister” (ODPM), and its notional Chief Executive is Julia Middleton. The Head of the Civil Service Commission is a member

It is close to controlling Plymouth City Council, where is has subverted the democratic process. Local people cannot get CP’s corrupt activities published, because the editors of local papers are in CP, and refuse to let journalists publish the articles.

CP started in 1985; in the 1990’s, with its members’ cross departmental influence, it was involved with what then became the disasterous New Millennium Dome Company and the squandering of £800 million; it appears £300m of this was diverted into the web of quangos set up by CP. There is a fraud case over this, stalled in the courts thanks to CP’s influence in the legal profession.

Over £100 million of our money has been spend on CP courses alone, and its been hidden from the public, and members names are a guarded secret. It charges substantial figures for its courses. Matrix for example costs £3,950 plus VAT, and courses for the high flying ‘leader’ can be as much as £9,950 plus VAT. This money is ours, paid by government departments financing senior staff to become agents for CP, instead of loyal to their own jobs.

Common Purpose (Ltd by guarantee, No. 2832875) is registered as charity No. 1023384. It describes itself as being involved in Adult education. Given it preys on the rich and powerful, charges expensive fees, and its aims are clearly power and control, its charity status stinks and should be revoked.

Potential Common Purpose subjects are selected for training. Are they susceptible to being converted; are they in the right job, with the right colleagues and friends? Do they have power, influence and the control of money? If the candidate has some, or all of these key attributes, then the local Common Purpose Advisory Board decides if they can do the course.

Common Purpose – training our future EU rulers – continued

Trained leaders are encouraged to act as a network, enable other members’ plans, and have meetings under the so called Chatham House rules. This effectively means their statements are not attributable to them, nor can attendees reveal information heard at a Common Purpose meeting.

Council Officers are having secret meetings with, for example, property developer Common Purpose friends. No agendas and no minutes. Common Purpose Graduates from the public quango sectors such as the Regional Development Agencies attend, and have the power to award large sums of public money to projects.

It is the worst national example of cronyism, closed contract bids, fraud and corruption. And unseen to the general public.

Common Purpose undermines traditionally effective and efficient government departments with an overwhelming influx of new language, political correctness and management initiatives. The talk is of empowering communities, vision, worklessness, mainstreaming (sucking EU money into a project to sustain it), community empowerment, working partnership, regeneration and celebrating diversity etc etc. Documents appear about change, and reorganisation.

As CP “leaders” become more senior they employ countless managers and bureaucrats. In time confusion rules, and things don’t seem to work properly. Management decisions are made that seem stupidly destructive. The organisation’s performance becomes sluggish. Undermining the NHS is Common Purpose’s biggest success so far, with bureaucrats outnumbering hospital staff three to one.

David Cameron, who is pro Europe, uses the language of Common Purpose; he has appointed Ken Clarke, the most committed of the pro Europeans, in charge of his “Democracy Taskforce” – rather like putting the cat in charge of the safety of mice.

Common Purpose specifically targets children from the age of 13, and more recently younger, for special leadership and citizenship training. Yes, it is active in schools, and again the average parent has no idea.

People have contacted us to speak of their experiences with Common Purpose. A common theme is its all sweetness and light, until you fail to follow the direction set by the CP leadership.

Then interesting things happen. Ladies in particular have been bullied at work, some have lost their jobs, some have become paranoid and depressed at the pressure from people ganging up on them.

A typical story is a husband describing the decline in his wife from the time she becomes a Common Purpose graduate. Loss of sparkle, enthusiasm, anxious and ‘changed’, and she initiated a divorce.

Other Common Purpose people lie when they are challenged as to their involvement.

Common Purpose candidates are given a two day residential course in which they are ‘trained’ in a closed residential environment, such as a small hotel. They are encouraged to reveal personal information about themselves, such as their likes, dislikes, ambitions and dreams. Discussions are then controlled by the course leaders. Some participants have likened this to Delphi technique or the application of group psychology such as Cognitive Dissonance or brainwashing.

If you suspect Common Purpose is active in your organization, or see a pattern of incredibly bad decisions, money being wasted, notice bullying, fraud, or threats, note the names of those involved (we’ve tracked down over a thousand) and please contact us. And publish the truth about Common Purpose as widely as you can.

Treason, subversion and deceit at work with a Common Purpose to destroy the UK and establish the EUsoviet.

EU funding is used as the fuel to power the set up of EU government in countries and as the fuel for fraud and corruption. Once a country and businesses ‘suck on’ EU funds they are effectively bought. By this means the EU can control businesses, regions and Countries.

Take a few UK examples. £2m plus of EU structural funds is sunk into developing a film studio in Cornwall. After 2 years there is found to be no proper studio, no accounts and no funds. Has there been an investigation? Yes but with no visible result. The only local organisation with responsibility and supposedly accountability for the EU funds is the GOSW. And when challenged they hide behind the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, itself the centre for all things EU.

The EU plan has been very simple and very clever. First set up via the traitors within UK national government the Regional Development Agencies. These were designed to be smooth as silk and sweet as honey – to do all things good e.g. regeneration, helping communities, helping business, innovation, entrepreneurship etc etc. Next load the honey trap with large amounts of money so that people, organisations are attracted to the honey pot. As more people are attracted, increase the powers of the RDAs to include planning powers and input. Make it compulsory for City Councils, County Councils and District Councils to consult them, and then their power increases further. And with planning powers they can get their organisational snouts into virtually every walk of life.

Meanwhile ‘bring the government to the people’ by setting up the Regional Government Offices – (remembering Regional = EU). The Government Offices now get increasing powers to interfere in everything, and especially local and strategic planning, because almost nothing gets done, or built without going through the planning process. Make consultation with the Government Offices compulsory.

Now the clever bit. In the background the traitors now work to introduce the Regional Assemblies. At first un-elected and informal, so as to allay fears and ease doubts as to their true purpose. Then the ‘behind the scenes traitors’ start to work to make them elected using large amounts of UK public money and EU funds.

The process will use anybody it can to sweeten the pill. The church for instance. What friendly vicar would help set up a devious political con. You can trust us they say. So interesting that the many Bishops, including the then Bishop of Exeter, worked so hard to help set up and implement the SW Regional Assembly for example.

Since all of these bodies, that is the Government Offices of the Regions, the Regional Assemblies and the Regional Development Agencies are accountable to the ODPM, it is quickly evident that the real plan has been to set up a parallel EU government structure in UK. Set up by deceit and deception. By making sure that these bodies have the ability to use massive amounts of funding and staff, they can now start to run amok over our traditional democratic structure of local government.

The EU grants and funding keeps pouring in. Take the £320m of Objective One in Cornwall. Nobody really knows where that money was spent, except that it was frittered away in remarkably small sums £500,00 and £150,000 here, £60,000 there etc etc. By this means, and particularly with minimal proper accounting and probity checks, the money reaches back pockets, favoured consultants and the dishonest. The breeding ground for fraud and corruption has been created, and not surprisingly fraud and corruption begin to run rife. With it comes the added nastiness of threats, intimidation and bullying of those who hold up their hand and say look this is illegal.

