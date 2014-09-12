The true history of the country of Palestine

The state of Israel is built on lies. These lies are perpetrated by their political leaders, incorporated into their school textbooks and repeated millions of times on the social media by their Hasbara propagandists. Most Israeli citizens and most Zionists in countries like America have no idea what the truth is.
One of the biggest lies is that the state of Israel was built out of a scrap of desert with just a few primitive “Arabs” wandering around. So they perpetrate a lie that Palestine was the invention of Yasser Arafat and the Palestine Liberation Organisation. Yet the real truth is that Palestine has existed as a discrete country for well over 2,000 years and there is plenty of evidence to prove this.
Firstly let’s deal with the lie that Palestinians are Arabs. They aren’t. Anyone who has traveled in the Middle East can tell you that. The Palestinians are a separate and very obvious race. Modern genetic sequencing has proven this. There are traces of Arab in some Palestinians from interbreeding, but the indisputable evidence is that Palestinians and Jews are the same people. It looks like the Palestinians are the Jews that stayed behind after the Jewish Roman wars (66-135 AD) and who eventually converted to Islam. Whist the rest of the Jews were scattered around the Roman Empire to form the diaspora.
For much of its history the country of Palestine has been conquered and has been a country within a bigger empire. Just as, say, Wales, is part of Great Britain. So Wales has the same head of state, the same currency and the same laws as England. Thus the country of Palestine was forced to adopt what their invaders forced on them. So there is no long list of kings or any of the other trappings of state. This is also true of many modern day countries, Malta and Estonia for instance, and nobody tries to deny that they are sovereign states.
Some really good documentary evidence we have of the country of Palestine are letters written by Zenon, the business manager of a minister to Ptolemy II around 285 to 246 BC. This is very inconvenient indeed for modern day Zionist propagandists and is something they try and suppress in sources like Wikipedia.
Zoom forwards 350 years or so and we have the first map of the country of Palestine, made by Ptolemy around the year 100AD. Here is his World map:
And here is a transcription of his map of Palestine:
For many hundreds of years the country of Palestine was part of the Ottoman Empire, which ran from 1299 to 1923. But this did not stop maps being made of the country. Here is one from 1570:
This one from 1574:
This from 1612:
From 1767:
From 1876:
And with a nice picture from 1889:
It is not just maps, here is a book from 1755:
Another part of the Zionist myth is that they arrived at empty desert. Here is a market in Jaffa in 1827:
The British Victorian painter David Roberts RA made an extensive tour of Palestine in the mid 1800s and produced many works showing what it was like, you can see some of them here.
In 1917 and 1918 Palestine was liberated from the Ottoman Empire by the British. The League of Nations then gave the British a Mandate (basically a management contract) over the country of Palestine in 1923. The newly liberated country celebrated by issuing its own money, its own passports and all the other documentation of a state. Even though ultimate authority lay with the British, so there was no Palestinian head of state.
The next phase we all know. The Zionists arrived and engaged in terrorism on a huge scale. They massacred Palestinians on a regular basis and stole their land. The “lucky” Palestinians were ethnically cleansed, forced into exile and into concentration camps. The biggest disaster ever in the history of the Palestinian nation. It was utterly destroyed by the Zionists to create Israel:
The world allowed this to happen because the Zionists control much of the world’s media and many Western governments. It is telling that many Western leaders couldn’t bring themselves to criticism the murder of over 500 Palestinian children in Gaza recently. It is only with the invention of the internet and social media that people can at long last see the truth.
Thank you for pointing out your very interesting article. I agree with you that the “promised Land” is a lie. It supposed to be promised by God. A good tale of which we cannot get an answer from God. USA supports Israel because it is a good place being in the Middle East. Israel has now confiscated 400 hectare from the West Bank; two days after they stopped bombing. They are planning to take further 980 hectares. Destroying all the villages and building their settlements. Surprise, surprise the USA criticised them.
One thing is that in my history books where I got all the information is said that ancient Palestinians were there 100,000 BC. Whatsoever, it is totally wrong for Israel to kill and destroy Palestine. I also got my doubts about those three Israeli killed which started it all off. They gave any evidence which with the following massacre they should have justified themselves.
Very interesting those maps
Extremely provocative article. My intuition thanks you.
When you say “Palestinians and Jews are the same people” you cannot be referring to the Ashkenaz European Jews, who make up over 85% of modern day Jewry, surely?!
So much nonsense ,this info is perfect for ignorant people who think palestine was a country ruled by “Palestinians” The news papers ,currency, Documents were all created by the British mandate ,Never by a Palestinian government ,The Philistines. The name was chosen to replace Judea, as a sign that Jewish sovereignty had been eradicated following the Jewish Revolts against Rome.The Philistines were a confederation of non-Semitic peoples coming from Crete, the Aegean Islands and Asia Minor, also known as “Sea Peoples”. The main tribes were Tzekelesh, Shardana, Akhaiusha, Danauna, Tzakara, Masa or Meshuesh, Uashesh, Teresh or Tursha, Keshesh or Karkisha, Lukka and Labu. The original homeland of the group that ruled the Philistine federation, namely the “Pelesati”, was the island of Crete.
Actually Judea (like Samaria or Galillee) was a division of Palestine in the south – when it lasted for a brief time in Palestine/Canaan 12000 year history. And Palestinian citizenship was given to the Jewish immigrants during the British Mandate. It doesnt matter what variant of name Palestine went under or who migrated there and intermarried/assimilated with the locals there is no negating the inhabitants and what you did by dispossessing the natives.
Your post has some good points and not so good points.
The “there is no such thing as Palestine” argument from more right-wing Zionists is, indeed, dumb, and repugnant as well. That being said, I’m not sure your contra-argument is all that great.
After all, your map from the time of Ptolemy includes the term “Judea” (guess where “Jews” come from?) as well as Samaria (in today’s West Bank). The British coinage also includes Hebrew lettering and in parenthesis (Alef Yud =Eretz Yisrael = Land of Israel). And as far as I know, the Palestinian themselves did not issue any currency in celebration of their “liberation” from Ottoman rule (curious you call it that since the inhabitants of Palestine did not ask to be liberated from their Sultan and Caliph, and had absolutely no say in the matter whatsoever) — all the coinage was done by the British. And the “Palestine Post” you show us was actually a Zionist paper and the forerunner to today’s Jerusalem Post.
It would be true to say that there has never been a sovereign, independent Palestinian State before in history. However, that fact doesn’t mean there isn’t a Palestinian People nor does it mean that there ought not, now or in the future, be a Palestinian State.
This may answer that:
Jeopardy 16 January 2012:
Judea for $1000:
Question: Galilee, Samaria & Judea in the south were the 3 traditional divisions of this ancient area with a still-current name.
Answer: What is Palestine!
So they were merely divisions of Palestine
I love palestine! Surely one day that land become in tha hands of the real owners the Palestinians…
Palestinian loss of land looks like disappearance of the glaciers due to the global warming. Sad!
Now stop lying Bruce, we all know the real story here – Arabs invented Jordan and got Transjordan, then they invented Palestine (and old word used by Rome to describe jews living in the Palestine mandate) and wanted to get even more land.
The proof is in Hamas declaration – http://fas.org/irp/world/para/docs/880818a.htm
“‘Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.'”
“‘The Day of Judgment will not come about until Moslems fight Jews and
kill them. Then, the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the
rocks and trees will cry out: ‘O Moslem, there is a Jew hiding behind
me, come and kill him.’ (Article 7)”
There you go – atleast some REAL facts on your page.
Aemon,
So that is the Hasbara version of “history”.
And you fell for it. Despite all the facts to the contrary.
I cannot tell you just how grateful I am for this work. I’m collating information for a video to counter the trolls that keep telling me that there never was a place called Palestine…. This post is the most useful resource I’ve come across yet! THANK YOU!
Author should change his name to ‘Bruce NeverLies’ because he truly believes the garbage that he wrote. Article is full of outdated and debunked propaganda by KKK and Nazi sympathizers. He did not check his facts and when I exposed him on Twitter he responded with “that is an obvious LIE”.
Anti-Semites get upset when their arguments lack supporting evidence. So, when their point of view is debunked, they have a tendency to rely on conspiracy theories and name calling.
‘Bruce NeverLies’ also referenced “”Paelestina Momentis Illustrata” (book from 1755) which the author mapped and surveyed the land and concluded the following:
1. Not one settlement in the Land of Israel has a name that is of Arabic origin.
2. Most of land was empty,desolate.Most inhabitants Jews+Christians.Few Muslims,mostly nomad Bedouins.
3. No Palestinian heritage or Palestinian nation.
I was shocked at how he boldly lied throughout the whole article and then had the nerve to title it “The TRUE history of the country of Palestine”.
Bruce you’re wrong in this for someone who appears to have a brain and be spot on with other issues I find this bizzare .
all i will say is Palestine is a country owned by Muslims and forcibly ruled by Jews and for me Palestine is still Muslim country because i believe it will be back to it’s real owner 🙂
The Muslims will liberate Palestine again because no Western or Zionist power will ever be able to destroy or stop Islam.
Too much lie will kill you, Bruce.
You say Palestinians and Jews are the same people
I think you meant to say Palestinians and Hebrew or maybe Israelites are the same people
Jew is a relatively modern term
