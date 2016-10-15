The Jocks are utterly parasitic on English taxpayers

For many decades now Scotland’s biggest export has been people. The brightest and best bailing out so that they can make a better life in places less afflicted with the cancer of socialism. As a result of this, an education system that fails most of those in it, hostility towards capitalism and continuous bad governance Scotland is utterly incapable of earning the money that it spends, just like Greece. But the Jocks are lucky, they can continue to enjoy the lifestyle that they can’t afford because the English taxpayers provide the charity that pays for it.

In March last year the Institute for Fiscal Studies calculated the shortfall at £7.6 billion every year. This is money the English taxpayers are having to work to earn only to throw it over Hadrian’s Wall. The last census of Scotland put the population there at 5.295 million. This means the charity from the English amounts to £1,435 per person every year for every single Scottish resident. They should be saying “thank you very much” to the English taxpayers.

In July this year the Centre for Policy Studies did further research and concluded that, yes, without English charity Scotland really would be just like Greece, but without the sun.

Now, in October, the Taxpayer’s Alliance have done their research. They lay out the facts then they state that to balance the books after devolution Scotland would have to raise basic rate of income tax from 20p to 39p and double VAT to 40 per cent. Or, alternatively massively cut spending on services such as education and health. Nicola Sturgeon isn’t telling people these truths.

It is true that Northern Ireland and Wales are also dependent on English charity. But at least they have the manners not to whinge about it. The Jocks are ungrateful for all the money that is thrown at them. Their biggest danger is if the English taxpayers get fed up with this and kick Scotland out of the union. Very quickly the Jocks would be living in a third world country.

Nicola Sturgeon has a genius masterplan for devolution. She is going to get EU charity to replace English charity. She expects the EU to just give Scotland £7.6 billion a year. Really. Obviously the chances of this happening are precisely zero, as the EU have repeatedly said. The EU budget is in real trouble with most member states having failing economies. And following Brexit the English charity to the EU will stop, so they will be in even bigger merde.

The Scottish people continue to vote SNP despite the sleaze, the lies, the thuggery and the bad governance. Why do they? Quite simply the tribal bigotry of the SNP really appeals to dim, uneducated people. And there are a disproportionate number of these in Scotland. As we all know. And as they keep on proving.