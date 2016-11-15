President Donald Trump. Some memes

Surely the defining element of the 2016 POTUS election was the way the mainstream media lost the plot. Even previously highly respected newspapers and TV programs resorted to a continuous litany of anti Trump lies. About sex, probity, racism, business acumen, temperament, everything. In fact any made up dirt that they could throw they did throw. They became parodies. In doing so they have completely and utterly lost the trust of the American people. And their stupidity was that the more they lied the more they helped Trump. He just sat there smiling and basking in the free exposure.

So how and why did Trump win the election? The psephologists will tell you it was because former Democratic voters failed to cast their ballots. But that doesn’t tell you why. The real social force is that people globally are fed up with socialism. The progressives, liberals, social justice warriors, lefties. Every time these people get power they make people worse off, especially the working man. Their political ideas fail every single time they have ever been tried. And their authoritarianism as they force everybody into their dogma goes against the human spirit.

Which brings us to the reaction to the result. The Democratic Party, ironically, certainly don’t like democracy. They are bad losers (and emotionally immature cry babies) with utter contempt for the electorate. They don’t seem to realise that their actions strengthen Trump and weaken the position of socialism. To further damage themselves the Democratic leaders have failed to denounce the rioting properly. It is almost as if they approve of it.

So where do we go from here? It is very early days. Before the election nearly all the press told us that a Trump victory would be the biggest possible disaster and possibly the end of the world. Instead everyone that matters loves the result, from global financial markets to world leaders. They are all heartily glad to be seeing the back of Obama, who has been a complete disaster of a POTUS. The Republican have majorities in both houses, so Trump is free to act. He has refused to draw his President’s salary of $300K pa, $2.4 million for a two term president. Not something you would expect Hillary to have done.