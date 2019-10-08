MMGW is a Scam. The Proof

The current wave of ignorant climate hysteria is built on lies. The 2005 film An Inconvenient Truth gave the game away when NOTHING that it predicted came true.

There have been many warm periods before in Earth history. HERE. HERE. The provable science is that they are caused by variations in the Earth’s orbit. Milankovitch Cycles. HERE. HERE.

The effect of CO2 as a greenhouse gas is minuscule and does not explain the current warm period. HERE. HERE.

Most proper scientists who are not on the MMGW gravy train think that is, as best, not provable. HERE. HERE.

The main effect of releasing locked up carbon that has been trapped in fossil fuels has been to green the planet. Providing food for mankind and preventing famine. Flying across the Atlantic in a jet feeds children in Africa. HERE. HERE.

The famous hockey stick graph that is the basis of all warmist pseudoscience was forensically, scientifically proven to be pure fiction in the book The Hockey Stick Illusion. HERE. HERE.

CO2 does not make the sea acid. Soda water contains an immense concentration of CO2. It is not significantly acidic. Aquarium keepers add CO2 to their water to improve their ecosystems, so any additional CO2 in the sea would be used as food by marine plant life, helping humanity. HERE.

So why do the UN, your government and media such as the BBC keep on saying that MMGW exists, when very obviously it doesn’t? They are not your friends.

The UN is working hard to grab power to become a world government (look at Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030). The MMGW scam is a tool they are using to achieve this, and it is working for them.

Your government is constantly trying to take away your rights and freedoms, to control you more and to tax you more. MMGW lies give them the perfect excuse to do this. Just look at the UK Climate Change Act 2008.

And why are so much of the media trying to create hysteria instead of telling you the scientific truth? It is because they are not neutral, they have a political agenda (just look at all the anti Trump fake news). And that agenda is globalist NWO. So using MMGW as propaganda advances their cause.

You might think that this is all conspiracy theory. But they actually admit what they are doing to us. Just look at the many quotes HERE. It really is quite frightening.

All this means that climate alarmists such as Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion are either ignorant useful idiots or malicious propagandists trying to bring you harm.

If you want even more scientific proof that MMGW does not exist then go to the Heartland Institute or the 19 great references at the beginning of THIS article.

And a final gem: …orbital variations remain the most thoroughly examined mechanism of climatic change on time scales of tens of thousands of years and are by far the clearest case of a direct effect of changing insolation on the lower atmosphere of Earth (National Research Council, 1982).