There is NO Scientific Consensus on MMGW

In 2010 William R. L. Anderegg and others published an academic paper on anthropogenic climate change (ACC) that stated: “ 97–98% of the climate researchers most actively publishing in the field support the tenets of ACC outlined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and (ii) the relative climate expertise and scientific prominence of the researchers unconvinced of ACC are substantially below that of the convinced researchers. ” This figure is used by the UN and all their warmist fellow travellers. It is a lie. The UN also say that MMGW is “settled science”. This too is a lie.

But it gets worse. The globalist MSM started brainwashing us that 98% of all scientists say that global warming is man made and that it is settled science. Anyone who uses the term “settled science” doesn’t know what science is. Not so long ago neutrons, protons and electrons were considered to be the smallest indivisible constituents of matter and the universe was thought to exist in a steady state. These were the accepted scientific consensus, since proven to be completely fallacious.

Now lets look at that academic paper in more detail. 10,257 earth scientists were asked online “Do you think human activity is a significant contributing factor in changing mean global temperatures?”. Notice it does not say warming, human activity would include the significant cooling effect of jet vapour trails, for instance. So the answer is YES. Even is you think that MMGW is a hoax.

And it gets worse. Only about a third of the scientists questioned bothered to answer and of these only 82% said yes. Then of this 82% they sifted out those who had been successful in getting more than half of their papers recently accepted by peer-reviewed climate science journals (which largely promote MMGW). This gave them just 77 scientists. Of these 75 had answered yes. And this pathetic research is the basis of all those fake news lies that you see in the press.

Obviously real scientists were incensed with this misrepresentation, so they started a petition:

We urge the United States government to reject the global warming agreement that was written in Kyoto, Japan in December, 1997, and any other similar proposals. The proposed limits on greenhouse gases would harm the environment, hinder the advance of science and technology, and damage the health and welfare of mankind.

There is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gases is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate. Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth.

This has been signed by more than thirty one thousand American scientists. 9,029 of them with PhDs. You can see the petition HERE.

One of the features of warmists is that there is no proof or evidence to support their pseudoscience. There is no scientific connection whatsoever between human activity and long term climate change. MMGW is like a religion. It is based purely on faith. So, just like a religion, many of its adherents are fanatics. They personally attack anyone who disagrees with them. They de-platform non believers (the BBC did this to David Bellamy) and, because the UN uses MMGW to achieve power, the warmists get all the money. So the warmists attacked this petition by adding Mickey Mouse type names to ruin its credibility. These have been removed.

Now lets look at Greta Thunberg’s deranged, scripted, actress performance at the UN. Given immense global coverage by the globalist MSM. What they didn’t tell the world is that 500 prominent scientists sent a letter to this same UN meeting that said: “The general-circulation models of climate on which international policy is at present founded are unfit for their purpose. Therefore, it is cruel as well as imprudent to advocate the squandering of trillions on the basis of results from such immature models. Current climate policies pointlessly, grievously undermine the economic system, putting lives at risk in countries denied access to affordable, continuous electrical power.”

It goes on: “The geological archive reveals that Earth’s climate has varied as long as the planet has existed, with natural cold and warm phases. The Little Ice Age ended as recently as 1850. Therefore, it is no surprise that we now are experiencing a period of warming.” and “CO2 is not a pollutant. It is essential to all life on Earth. Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth: additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yields of crop worldwide.”.

You can read the whole letter HERE.

Then there is the book Slaying the Sky Dragon – Death of the Greenhouse Gas Theory. “Nine leading international experts methodically expose how willful fakery and outright incompetence were hidden within the politicized realm of government climatology. Applying a thoughtful and sympathetic writing style, the authors help even the untrained mind to navigate the maze of atmospheric thermodynamics. Step-by-step the reader is shown why the so-called greenhouse effect cannot possibly exist in nature.”

The book, petition and letter above are just the tip of the iceberg of real scientists kicking back against the lies of the pseudoscientist warmists. I could write a book of proofs of this. For this article I will just provide a few links to some of the more interesting stuff:

Professor Emiritus Hal Lewis Resigns from American Physical Society. and The overblown and misleading issue of global warming. and Leading Climate Scientist Defects: No Longer Believes in the ‘Consensus’. and Bill Nye blows gasket when a real scientist schools him on facts about climate change. and Misguided Math:Misinterpreted Science and Chemistry Expert: Carbon Dioxide can’t cause Global Warming and 17 New Scientific Papers Dispute CO2 Greenhouse Effect As Primary Explanation For Climate Change and Global Warming: Fact or Fiction? Featuring Physicists Willie Soon and Elliott Bloom . You must be getting the point by now!

There you have it. There is no scientific consensus that climate change is man made. None whatsoever. Every time you hear the BBC and the rest of the globalist media telling you that there is they are lying. It is fake news, brainwashing, propaganda.