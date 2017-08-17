Debate with a Corbynista on social media and pretty soon they are losing, they have no answers to the facts. So very quickly they resort to name calling, some favourites are: Nazi, alt-right, extreme right, racist, Fascist, hard right and just like Hitler. (They don’t seem to realise the inconvenient fact that Hitler was a socialist). But like virtually everything you hear from lefties these are lies, because there is no right wing in British politics.

Firstly the proof. Currently we supposedly have a Conservative government but in reality they aren’t conservative at all, they are Red Tories, well to the left of Tony Blair, more obsessed with “social justice” than with a thriving economy. Like many long term Conservatives I didn’t vote at the last General election because all the candidates were socialists. Here is a partial list of why they are:

Currently more than 40% of national GDP is the woefully inefficient public sector. So the productive private sector is just 60% of the economy and has to work to pay for parasitic government. This is pure socialism and is one of the reasons it always fails.

Major businesses are owned by and very badly run by the government. Network Rail, the NHS, RBS and Cardiff Airport for instance. These businesses don’t have to look after customers, so they don’t, they don’t have to be financially efficient, so they aren’t. Selling them off for zero would be far better than having the dead hand of government in charge.

Incredibly over generous benefits system. Going to work is a lifestyle choice, many families don’t, generation after generation, and they have nice housing, smartphones, cars, foreign holidays, they smoke and do the lottery. All paid for by other people’s work. The economic migrant Muslims trying to get here from France aren’t coming here to escape oppression. France isn’t that bad. They are coming here for free everything, for life. And once they are here they can bring all their “dependants” to also enjoy our socialist utopia.

Highly punitive redistribution of wealth. Let’s take a feckless youth who left school at 16 with zero qualifications and who works in a bar for £15,000pa. Now take a highly skilled brain surgeon who studied hard till he was nearly 30 and who saves lives for £150,000pa. The youth pays £700pa income tax, the surgeon pays £53,300pa. So the surgeon earns, quite rightly, ten times as much, but he pays 76 times as much in punitive taxes. Not only that, the youth will be eligible for “in work benefits”. More money that other people have worked for.

So we have established that all the major political parties are socialists let’s look at another problem, Common Purpose. This invidious social engineering cult has infiltrated all the political parties (and all government bodies). It believes political correctness is more important than the law and it work towards a Cultural Marxist future with no nationalities, no history, no races, no heritage, no culture, no democracy and no free speech. It was unbelievable to see a Red Tory Prime Minister, David Cameron, promoting their Marxist aims. So the Common Purpose disease has made all of British politics extremely left wing. Even UKIP has been infiltrated.

A big reason that there is no right in British politics is that it is illegal. Tony Blair introduced thought crime legislation that totally removed the language of the right. So if you tell the truth the (Common Purpose controlled) thought police will arrive and subject you to lots of harassment. The author Tommy Robinson regularly has them turn up at his family home in the early hours of the morning, causing the maximum disruption when all he has done is to communicate provable facts. This is a national disgrace. You can say that our police really are like Hitler’s Brown Shirts. The police also harrass Katie Hopkins and Anne Marie Waters amongst many others. Blair has removed our basic human right of free expression and we let him.

So next time a lefty liar on social media calls you names just point them at this article. The facts are irrefutable.

