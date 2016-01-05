Muslim attitude to Western women

Islam is a primitive tribal religion that originated in the deserts of what is now Saudi Arabia. The religion’s attitude to women is not that they are even second class citizens but that they are mere chattels. Possessions for men to exploit. And Islam is not just a religion, it is also a legal system and a whole way of life, so its social attitudes are inseparable from its faith.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation says that many Islamic member nations restrict education opportunities for girls. This gives Islamic nations the world’s highest gender gap in education.

A woman’s place is in the private sphere of the home, and a man’s is in the public sphere.

Traditional Islam requires a woman to have her husband’s permission both to leave the house and to take up employment. Only 16% of Pakistani women are “economically active”.

In Saudi Arabia, it is illegal for Saudi women to drive, serve in military and in the other professions that are done by men.

Vani, Ba’ad and “honor” killing remain an integral part of the customary legal processes involving Muslim women.

In some legal cases testimony by women is not accepted. In other cases, the testimony of two women equals that of one man.

A woman needs a wali—a male guardian/custodian—to give her permission in many matters. Such as traveling, conducting official business, or having medical treatment.

conducting official business, or having medical treatment. Sexual intercourse between a woman and any man to whom she is not married is zina, a religious crime, punished by up to one hundred lashes. And in some Islamic countries by stoning to death.

Islamic law (verse 4:34 of Quran) allows and encourages domestic violence against women, when a husband suspects nushuz (disobedience, disloyalty, rebellion, ill conduct) in his wife.

Traditionally, Islam has permitted marriage of girls below the age of 10, because Sharia considers the practices of Muhammad as a basis for Islamic law.

Muslim women may not marry non-Muslim men.

A Muslim woman can only have sex after her marriage contract with one Muslim man; sex is permitted to her only with her husband. The woman’s husband, may however, marry and have sex with more than one Muslim woman, as well as have sex with non-Muslim slave girls who are unmarried or married to non-Muslim men.

The Qu’ran tells men at 2:224 (Sūratu l-Baqarah): “Your women are your fields; go to your women as you wish”. So men are expected to use their women as they wish.

Homosexual relations and same sex marriages are forbidden to women in Islam.

Female circumcision is praised in several hadith (sayings attributed to Muhammad) as noble.

Islam allows a Muslim husband to unilaterally divorce his wife, as talaq, with no requirement to show cause.

A woman may not travel by herself on a journey that takes longer than three days.

A Muslim woman may not visit a mosque while she is menstruating because her bodily fluids are considered ritually impure in Islam.

Tabari IX:113 “Allah permits you to shut them in separate rooms and to beat them, but not severely. If they abstain, they have the right to food and clothing. Treat women well for they are like domestic animals and they possess nothing themselves. Allah has made the enjoyment of their bodies lawful in his Qur’an.”

And so it goes on. Moslem women are forced to behave in a way that is totally incompatible with Western civilisation. And Muslim men are culturally indoctrinated with a totally unacceptable attitude towards women and towards female children.

In Great Britain large numbers of Muslim men have taken advantage of our liberal norms to groom, incapacitate with drugs and alcohol, then to gang rape thousands of white female children. This has happened in every British city with a significant Muslim community. The girls were even trafficked between cities so they could be gang raped by different gangs. And the Muslem men doing this were only following the example of their prophet. It was totally culturally acceptable to them. Shamefully our authorities knew what was going on and did nothing about it because of the socialist creeds of political correctness, diversity and multiculturalism. Basically there is one law for indigenous British people and another law for primitive immigrant populations.

Sweden also suffers from socialist political correctness, diversity and multiculturalism, so they have let in more Muslim migrants, as a percentage of their population, than any other European nation. And the incidence of rape of Swedish girls has risen in proportion to the Muslim population to reach epidemic, out of control, levels. Sweden now has the highest incidence of rape, often gang rape and often against children, in Europe.

Under Mrs Merkel Germany has let in more than a million migrants and now it is paying the price. On New Year’s eve around a thousand Muslim men arrived at the festivities in Cologne city centre, many in a drunk and intoxicated state, and proceeded to run amok (seemingly in an organised way). They threw fireworks amongst the crowd, stole everything they could and sexually abused every female they could lay their hands on. One girl, who was with her boyfriend, said: “We then walked through this group of men. [They] opened up a lane, which we walked through. Suddenly I felt a hand on my buttocks, then on my breasts, in the end, I was groped everywhere. It was a nightmare. Although we shouted and beat them, the guys did not stop. I was desperate and think I was touched around 100 times in the 200 meters. Fortunately I wore a jacket and trousers. A skirt probably would have been torn off”. One woman had her tights and underwear torn off by the crowd, and the police said there had been rapes during the rioting. The police have identified more than 80 victims of the riots so far, 35 of which were subjected to sex attacks. Others were assaulted or robbed. With, according to the police, many more unreported cases.

So in this article you can see why Muslim men have their unacceptable, primitive, uncivilised attitude towards women and what the results are when they live amongst us in the West. They see Western women as being just infidel meat who deserve to be abused because they do not behave like Muslims. Expect much more future barbarity to be inflicted on our children and women, the situation is only going to get worse. Our politicians have totally failed us and have no answers to the disaster that they have created.

