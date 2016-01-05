Muslim attitude to Western women

Islam is a primitive tribal religion that originated in the deserts of what is now Saudi Arabia. The religion’s attitude to women is not that they are even second class citizens but that they are mere chattels. Possessions for men to exploit. And Islam is not just a religion, it is also a legal system and a whole way of life, so its social attitudes are inseparable from its faith.
- The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation says that many Islamic member nations restrict education opportunities for girls. This gives Islamic nations the world’s highest gender gap in education.
- A woman’s place is in the private sphere of the home, and a man’s is in the public sphere.
- Traditional Islam requires a woman to have her husband’s permission both to leave the house and to take up employment. Only 16% of Pakistani women are “economically active”.
- In Saudi Arabia, it is illegal for Saudi women to drive, serve in military and in the other professions that are done by men.
- Vani, Ba’ad and “honor” killing remain an integral part of the customary legal processes involving Muslim women.
- In some legal cases testimony by women is not accepted. In other cases, the testimony of two women equals that of one man.
- A woman needs a wali—a male guardian/custodian—to give her permission in many matters. Such as traveling, conducting official business, or having medical treatment.
- Sexual intercourse between a woman and any man to whom she is not married is zina, a religious crime, punished by up to one hundred lashes. And in some Islamic countries by stoning to death.
- Islamic law (verse 4:34 of Quran) allows and encourages domestic violence against women, when a husband suspects nushuz (disobedience, disloyalty, rebellion, ill conduct) in his wife.
- Traditionally, Islam has permitted marriage of girls below the age of 10, because Sharia considers the practices of Muhammad as a basis for Islamic law.
- Muslim women may not marry non-Muslim men.
- A Muslim woman can only have sex after her marriage contract with one Muslim man; sex is permitted to her only with her husband. The woman’s husband, may however, marry and have sex with more than one Muslim woman, as well as have sex with non-Muslim slave girls who are unmarried or married to non-Muslim men.
- The Qu’ran tells men at 2:224 (Sūratu l-Baqarah): “Your women are your fields; go to your women as you wish”. So men are expected to use their women as they wish.
- Homosexual relations and same sex marriages are forbidden to women in Islam.
- Female circumcision is praised in several hadith (sayings attributed to Muhammad) as noble.
- Islam allows a Muslim husband to unilaterally divorce his wife, as talaq, with no requirement to show cause.
- A woman may not travel by herself on a journey that takes longer than three days.
- A Muslim woman may not visit a mosque while she is menstruating because her bodily fluids are considered ritually impure in Islam.
- Tabari IX:113 “Allah permits you to shut them in separate rooms and to beat them, but not severely. If they abstain, they have the right to food and clothing. Treat women well for they are like domestic animals and they possess nothing themselves. Allah has made the enjoyment of their bodies lawful in his Qur’an.”
And so it goes on. Moslem women are forced to behave in a way that is totally incompatible with Western civilisation. And Muslim men are culturally indoctrinated with a totally unacceptable attitude towards women and towards female children.
In Great Britain large numbers of Muslim men have taken advantage of our liberal norms to groom, incapacitate with drugs and alcohol, then to gang rape thousands of white female children. This has happened in every British city with a significant Muslim community. The girls were even trafficked between cities so they could be gang raped by different gangs. And the Muslem men doing this were only following the example of their prophet. It was totally culturally acceptable to them. Shamefully our authorities knew what was going on and did nothing about it because of the socialist creeds of political correctness, diversity and multiculturalism. Basically there is one law for indigenous British people and another law for primitive immigrant populations.
Sweden also suffers from socialist political correctness, diversity and multiculturalism, so they have let in more Muslim migrants, as a percentage of their population, than any other European nation. And the incidence of rape of Swedish girls has risen in proportion to the Muslim population to reach epidemic, out of control, levels. Sweden now has the highest incidence of rape, often gang rape and often against children, in Europe.
Under Mrs Merkel Germany has let in more than a million migrants and now it is paying the price. On New Year’s eve around a thousand Muslim men arrived at the festivities in Cologne city centre, many in a drunk and intoxicated state, and proceeded to run amok (seemingly in an organised way). They threw fireworks amongst the crowd, stole everything they could and sexually abused every female they could lay their hands on. One girl, who was with her boyfriend, said: “We then walked through this group of men. [They] opened up a lane, which we walked through. Suddenly I felt a hand on my buttocks, then on my breasts, in the end, I was groped everywhere. It was a nightmare. Although we shouted and beat them, the guys did not stop. I was desperate and think I was touched around 100 times in the 200 meters. Fortunately I wore a jacket and trousers. A skirt probably would have been torn off”. One woman had her tights and underwear torn off by the crowd, and the police said there had been rapes during the rioting. The police have identified more than 80 victims of the riots so far, 35 of which were subjected to sex attacks. Others were assaulted or robbed. With, according to the police, many more unreported cases.
So in this article you can see why Muslim men have their unacceptable, primitive, uncivilised attitude towards women and what the results are when they live amongst us in the West. They see Western women as being just infidel meat who deserve to be abused because they do not behave like Muslims. Expect much more future barbarity to be inflicted on our children and women, the situation is only going to get worse. Our politicians have totally failed us and have no answers to the disaster that they have created.
Watch this video to see what our politicians have done to our civilisation:
Also possibly worth your consideration: Why, mathematically, European civilisation is doomed (click here to open) and an analysis of what our problem is with Islam (click here to open).
35 Comments
Permalink
you are really racist, Islamphobia, paranoid and prejudice, don’t just read the qur’an but its explanation, the hadist, etc, that back up the qur’an, aswell, so that you will more understand about the true of islam.
may i tell you, Muhamad ( PBUH ) married with aisyah when she is seventeen or eighteen years old, there is lack accuracy about the year , when isyah was born, and miss calculated from masehi / international calender ( Solarist calender ) turn in to Islamic year ( Hijriyah, lunarist calender ), and it was getting worse, by the people with any interest, such as many tribe in this world, just like african, india, and arabic, that had a child marriage tradition.
but islam came to proof the tradition, as you know, muhamad first married with a widow , 40 years old.
wife is like a field or land, may i tell you, do you love your land, what will do if your neighbour steal your land from you, will you defend it or let it go, that’s mean the wife is the most precious treasure for you, so treat her well, so that land can produce some fruit or grain to feed you and your families !!
come to her as you like mean, if you got a field or land will you burn it ,you sell it, you flood it, or you will take it care enough ? if you a normal guy,definitely you will give the field fertilizer, you spray the water upon it, so that the soil is fertile enough to grow your plant or wheat. you digged your soil again and again , you spary water on it, but it’s not to hurt it but to make it to be fertile, isn’t it. if you got wisdom as an adutl man, I think you’ll be understand what I explain it
Permalink
“you are really racist, Islamphobia, paranoid and prejudice…”
Ad hominen attack aimed to stop free-speech and silence criticism of Islam. Typical Muslim and Muslim apologist tack. Don’t rebut an argument, just smear the speaker.
“…don’t just read the qur’an but its explanation, the hadist, etc, that back up the qur’an, aswell, so that you will more understand about the true of islam.”
Here I agree and they do all “back up the Koran”, to whit they support precisely what the author says.
“may i tell you, Muhamad ( PBUH ) married with aisyah when she is seventeen or eighteen years old, there is lack accuracy about the year”.
That canard contradicts many Sahih hadith (the very thing you just told us to read!) which states ol’Mo Niakah’d Aisha when she was 6 and had sex with her at age nine.
“many tribes … had child marriage as as tradition.”
True, where BOTH parties were children, six year old girls to mid-50’s dirty old men, not so much.
Wives vs. fields.
Nice try.Tafseers (you told us read them too, don’t forget) make it plain that this verse is about having sex with one’s wives. Thus the comparison between fields and wives is to do with fertility and planting seed. The verse actually says “tilth” (i.e. a fertile prepared soil) not field and tells Mussalmen to “go INTO your tilth when you like” – i.e. you can have sex-on-demand (with some caveats admittedly). Shall I detail the hadith that support this for you?
Permalink
Bruce slaughtered that poor soul with facts, they all hate them.
Permalink
THE ISLAM AGENDA
Islam is promoted by Muslims, the deluded, the politically motivated and the uninformed as one of the great religions of the World – but scratch below the surface and a much darker side is revealed. Islam is NOT a religion, it is a heavily politicised cult founded in the medieval third World. Islam preys on, brainwashes, grooms and enslaves its victims using superstition, ignorance, racism, intolerance, lack of education, greed, fear, violence, hatred, jealousy and wealth envy. Islam is predominantly funded by theft, fraud, tax evasion and the wholesale distribution of heroin to the western World.
The Modus Operandi of Islam has always been the same – infiltrate non Muslim areas and Countries, refuse to integrate or contribute, take everything possible from the naïve and unwitting host, use political pressure and unfounded allegations of racism and Islamophobia to gain influence, produce as many children as possible and slowly and insidiously achieve power and control. When control is absolute non Muslims are given a simple choice – submit (convert) to Islam, give everything they have to Islam and any refusing to submit are raped, robbed, beaten, enslaved, sold like cattle at auction then when everything they have and are is gone they are discarded and murdered, humankind is a possession to Islam to exploit and abuse as Muslims see fit. Islam does not tolerate, accept or understand democracy, human rights, civil rights, gender equality or the rule of law. In the UK seventy five per cent of Muslim Women are officially unemployed and over fifty per cent of Muslim Men are officially unemployed, all Muslims consider it their “god given” right to relentlessly claim every benefit they can and if they ever hear the word “no” they immediately claim racism and Islamophobia. Twenty five per cent of all UK Muslims are unable, and in many cases unwilling, to read, write or speak English to an understandable standard but if an unemployed non Muslim is unable to read and write they are forced to learn or have their benefit payments sanctioned – why is this not applied to Muslims?
Muslim Women produce twice as many children as non Muslim Women – do the maths and look one hundred Years into the future. Islam teaches, promotes, encourages and orders superstition, suspicion, intolerance, lack of education, enforced Sharia law, racial discrimination, theft, misogyny, homophobia, violence towards Women, violence towards non Muslims, rape, paedophilia, kidnap, people trafficking, slavery and murder. There are Towns and now Cities in the United Kingdom where non Muslim Women are afraid to walk down the street in the middle of the day because of non stop abuse, threats of violence and threats of rape by Muslim “Men” – Luton being a classic example but it is pointless reporting these religiously motivated hate crimes as the Police have no remit to investigate and no will to investigate. The UK is being conquered by proxy and the spineless quisling cowards we have in charge seem to think appeasement is the answer – I do not recall this working against the Nazis and it will not work against the misanthropic and evil forces controlling Islam. Islam is the biggest threat to World peace humankind has ever endured or faced.
A workable solution – require all UK Muslims to sign a legally binding declaration making Sharia “law” illegal in the UK and to agree to obey the law of the land. Further, to respect the cultures, traditions and way of life of the non Muslim British. Any non UK born Muslims refusing to sign will be deported to their Country of birth and barred from returning, any UK born Muslims refusing to sign will be treated as an enemy of the state, deported to a Muslim Country of their choice and barred from ever returning. Enough is enough – Islam regards kindness as weakness, we are being usurped, marginalised and conquered by stealth, there is quite simply no such thing as moderate Islam and as a society, as a Country and as a World we NEED to address this.
Permalink
Actually Bruce is right on the money. You need to get your facts straight. BTW you know that a phobia is a fear. Telling the truth is not a phobia of any kind.
Under the principle of Taqiyya it is permitted to lie especially if it disarms the non muslim into believing that Islam is a benign and tolerant religion. The last person I would believe is muslim defending islam or an English translation of Arabic text by a muslim.
It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that islam is not a religion of peace.
Permalink
Islamophobe (is-slahm-o-fohb) – A non-Muslim who knows more than they are supposed to know about Islam
Permalink
Aisha was married to mohammed when she was SIX years old. This business about the mistaken age was NEVER mentioned until the 1920’s in Pkaistan. So for 1300 years NOT ONE native Arabic speaker noticed this massive mistake ??????. According to the SAHIH Hadiths of Muslim and Bukhari who both cite Aisha herself as the source she was SIX.
Permalink
Get lost. Go back to the Middle East. Kill yourself. Whatever. Just get lost.
Permalink
You cant pock and choose what parts of your quran you want,ive read it and see the parts were its ok to rape and murder anyone that is not Muslim. And you are just as racist as the ones you call racist. Of your religion is so good and peaceful then go teach that part to the rest of your people, didn’t think so ,because if you know if you go saying anything you will bet beat or put to death.
Permalink
how is Hating the disgusting lies that Islam surely is racism ?..is islam a race like negro? arabic?.caucasian?..mongelied?….their is NO SUCH THING AS AN ISLAMIC RACE…ITS A POLITICAL MOVEMENT MASQURAIDING AS A RELIGION,RAPERS MURDERS,VAMPIRES YOU WILL NEVER EVER CONQUER THE CHRISTIAN CIVILISATION WE HAVE THE ONE TRUE GOD WITH US…
Permalink
1- Islam doesnt accept or encourage rape in any form or shape.
2- Education is encouraged for both men and women equally according to Quran and hadith where it says: ”teach your children (both sexes) archery, swimming, and riding…”
3-Men are men in all cultures, they rape women, they abuse women and they love women too, its impossible to generalize as you did in the above article.
4- from my research, i found that any religion is influenced highly with the culture of that region so you cant say muslims, its rather where people come from culturally.
Permalink
Su,
1. If islam doesnt accept or encourage rape in any form or shape, how it punishes the rapes committed by muslims to non muslim womens? Can you please provide some examples?
3. Yes, they are man in all cultures, but in Europe, the rapes are comming mostly from muslims.
4. I don`t think you`re right – the number of christian immigrants (ME or Africa) that commits such acts is extremely low, so I think the religion and the hate that the muslims have, is the problem.
Permalink
1. Not so.
the hadith tell us that Mohammed encouraged his companions to have sex with captured women even if their husbands were still alive.
That is rape.
2. May I point out that this, as you state it, refers to three particular skills useful in a military setting at that time.
Furthermore I’ve just searched several Koran translations for this phrase and it does not exist. I will presume you are merely mistaken in your assertion that “according to the Quran … it says …” because it does not.
Thus you will need to provide further references to this.
3. This is true, but the attitudes that men have to women are also shaped by culture. Men from a culture that firmly promotes equality will have, on average, different attitudes to men from a religious culture that says women are inferior (K.4:34) and mentally deficient re witness (K.2:282).
4, Again what you say is true, as far as it goes.
But religion shapes culture as well as being shaped by it. It can be shown from the earliest sources (see Hoyland for example) that FGM spread with Islam into cultures that had not practiced it previously. We can also see how Islam strangled the freedoms of Arabian women and this from the Islamic sources themselves. e.g. Kadejah was a powerful business women PRIOR to Islam. Which other of ol’Mo’s wives ever had such a successful career?
Thus whilst I would agree we can’t say “Muslims” to mean that all Muslims are EXACTLY alike, we can identify traits and practices unique to Islam that all sincere Muslims support.
Permalink
Good arab = dead arab
Permalink
Arabs are Animals. Period. End of sentence.
More Islamic Fun thanks to Mohammad and the Koran…
http://madworldnews.com/muslims-killing-dogs/
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/261219/islamic-revenge-muslim-eats-enemys-penis-cure-raymond-ibrahim
http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/261222/muslims-outraged-after-camel-urine-drink-seller-daniel-greenfield
Sharia Law Speaks For Itself.
Whenever Islam Becomes Established, That’s What You Face.
If you don’t know what Sharia Law is–look it up. If you Dare…
Islam is not like other religions alive today. Other religions have Matured with the changing times and become more civilized. Islam Never Changes. Not the Purest form at least; that which is taught (brainwashed) in the Middle East. Change one word of the holy Kuran and that person doing the changing Loses his head… Islam will Never progress. Ever.
Only savages cut off peoples’ heads for merely stating the simple Truth.
If you can’t live with Truth, then you Deserve Islam, Sharia, and all the backwards, barbaric shit that goes along with it. Pray-pray-pray-pray-pray your lives away, 5x a day, in the direction of Mecca. And all the other Stone Age OCD rituals. That’s why Islamic countries are backwards, stagnant, impoverished, and decaying. Enjoy being divorced from reality and Science in particular. Most scientists are Atheists and Atheists have the Death Sentence for simply not believing in Allah–in over a dozen Islamic countries. Kill them and you kill your future. Better get used to NOT having a cell phone and other technological advances. Because future generations, following the implimentation of Sharia Law, Won’t be blessed with such luxuries. In fact you’d better be getting used to herding and breeding camels NOW for transportation… Remember: That’s all Muhammad The Prophet (Peace be upo…) HAD and he was “the perfect human being” for ALL Islam to Emulate–so if it was good enough for him… 7th Century Islam was the Golden Age every Muslim longs for… 9 out of 10 Muslims eat this up, so get with the program!
Say what you want about narcissist Trump, but he had the right idea.
Savages Cannot Co-Exist With Us!
Unless you want to bring our civilization down to their level.
These losers don’t even use toilet paper to wipe their asses because Mohammad never had it!
Permalink
The United Kingdom is one of the Top 5 Countries With the Highest Rates of Child Sexual Abuse. I will align them one by one here on this page the first is the big demon and then the others later on.
Thank God none of them is a Muslim State, As the vulgarity grows so the sexual abuse will increase, these children are abused by white racist monkeys of the west they don’t miss the opportunity to blame Islam for an act of individuals.
Even forget about everyone else the priests of the Church are pedophiles first of you have to all you have to deal with them to save the girls of 12 to 15 year are conceiving on daily base, and the society as whole is becoming the society of bastards hold on please what’s running in your church, forget about others first you have to correct yourselves. The remains of Constantine’s Roman Paganism.
This report is a slap in the faces of those they blame Islam for every negativity while infect they are the culprits.
Basing its research on official statistics and reports, IBTimes UK looks into some of the countries with the highest rate of Child Sexual Abuse (CSA
A quarter of a million Britons – more than one in every 5500 adults – are pedophiles, according to figures released by Scotland Yard, reported in 2014.
In 2012/13, there were 18,915 sexual crimes against children under 16 recorded in England and Wales, according to the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC). Included in that figure were 4,171 offences of sexual assault on a female child under 13 and 1,267 offences of sexual assault on under-13 male children.
Shame, Shame and Shame
Permalink
Forget about others ask your mother from which boy friend of her, she conceived you and then first of all find your father you bastard blaming others is easy.
Permalink
None can live with bastards and homosexuals you are right.
Permalink
Castration at birth of all Muslim males would solve the future problem….
Permalink
My son your kirshna had 16000 gopis would you like to tell me how he screwed them all.
Permalink
THAN GOD WE MUSLIMS DON’T DO THIS LIKE YOU.
After a long time Judah’s wife, the daughter of Shua, died. When Judah had recovered from his grief, he went up to Timnah, to the men who were shearing his sheep, and his friend Hirah the Adullamite went with him.
Genesis 38:12
When Tamar was told, “Your father-in-law is on his way to Timnah to shear his sheep,”
Genesis 38:13
she took off her widow’s clothes, covered herself with a veil to disguise herself, and then sat down at the entrance to Enaim, which is on the road to Timnah. For she saw that, though Shelah had now grown up, she had not been given to him as his wife.
Genesis 38:14
When Judah saw her, he thought she was a prostitute, for she had covered her face.
Genesis 38:15
Not realizing that she was his daughter-in-law, he went over to her by the roadside and said, “Come now, let me sleep with you.” “And what will you give me to sleep with you?” she asked.
Genesis 38:16
“I’ll send you a young goat from my flock,” he said. “Will you give me something as a pledge until you send it?” she asked.
Genesis 38:17
He said, “What pledge should I give you?” “Your seal and its cord, and the staff in your hand,” she answered. So he gave them to her and slept with her, and she became pregnant by him.
Genesis 38:18
After she left, she took off her veil and put on her widow’s clothes again.
Genesis 38:19
Meanwhile, Judah sent the young goat by his friend the Adullamite in order to get his pledge back from the woman, but he did not find her.
Genesis 38:20
He asked the men who lived there, “Where is the shrine prostitute who was beside the road at Enaim?” “There hasn’t been any shrine prostitute here,” they said.
Genesis 38:21
So he went back to Judah and said, “I didn’t find her. Besides, the men who lived there said, ‘There hasn’t been any shrine prostitute here.'”
Genesis 38:22
Then Judah said, “Let her keep what she has, or we will become a laughingstock. After all, I did send her this young goat, but you didn’t find her.”
Genesis 38:23
About three months later Judah was told, “Your daughter-in-law Tamar is guilty of prostitution, and, as a result, she is now pregnant.” Judah said, “Bring her out and have her burned to death!”
Genesis 38:24
As she was being brought out, she sent a message to her father-in-law. “I am pregnant by the man who owns these,” she said. And she added, “See if you recognize whose seal and cord and staff these are.”
Genesis 38:25
Judah recognized them and said, “She is more righteous than I since I wouldn’t give her to my son Shelah.” And he did not sleep with her again.
Genesis 38:26
When the time came for her to give birth, there were twin boys in her womb.
Genesis 38:27
As she was giving birth, one of them put out his hand; so the midwife took a scarlet thread and tied it on his wrist and said, “This one came out first.”
Genesis 38:28
But when he drew back his hand, his brother came out, and she said, “So this is how you have broken out!” And he was named Perez.
Genesis 38:29
Then his brother, who had the scarlet thread on his wrist, came out. And he was named Zerah.
Genesis 38:30
Permalink
Muslim, Christian, Jew, Aztec whatever, why can’t any of you realize these are teachings written by men, misogynistic, flawed, narcissistic, ignorant men, not some mythical boogie man in the sky. The time, energy, money and wasted lives spent on this crap should be properly diagnosed as the mental illness it is.
Permalink
SAHIH AL-BUKHARI
Narrated Aisha:
The Prophet engaged me when I was a girl of six (years). We went to Medina and stayed at the home of Bani-al-Harith bin Khazraj. Then I got ill and my hair fell down. Later on my hair grew (again) and my mother, Um Ruman, came to me while I was playing in a swing with some of my girl friends. She called me, and I went to her, not knowing what she wanted to do to me. She caught me by the hand and made me stand at the door of the house. I was breathless then, and when my breathing became all right, she took some water and rubbed my face and head with it. Then she took me into the house. There in the house I saw some Ansari women who said, “Best wishes and Allah’s Blessing and a good luck.” Then she entrusted me to them and they prepared me (for the marriage). Unexpectedly Allah’s Apostle came to me in the forenoon and my mother handed me over to him, and at that time I was a girl of nine years of age. (Sahih Al-Bukhari, Volume 5, Book 58, Number 234)
Narrated Hisham’s father:
Khadija died three years before the Prophet departed to Medina. He stayed there for two years or so and then he married ‘Aisha when she was a girl of six years of age, and he consumed that marriage when she was nine years old. (Sahih Al-Bukhari, Volume 5, Book 58, Number 236)
Narrated ‘Aisha:
Allah’s Apostle said to me, “You were shown to me twice (in my dream) before I married you. I saw an angel carrying you in a silken piece of cloth, and I said to him, ‘Uncover (her),’ and behold, it was you. I said (to myself), ‘If this is from Allah, then it must happen.’ Then you were shown to me, the angel carrying you in a silken piece of cloth, and I said (to him), ‘Uncover (her), and behold, it was you. I said (to myself), ‘If this is from Allah, then it must happen.'” (Sahih Al-Bukhari, Volume 9, Book 87, Number 140; see also Number 139)
Narrated ‘Aisha:
that the Prophet married her when she was six years old and he consummated his marriage when she was nine years old, and then she remained with him for nine years (i.e., till his death). (Sahih Al-Bukhari, Volume 7, Book 62, Number 64; see also Numbers 65 and 88)
The difference between Moslems & other religions is that non-Muslims do not use old religious stories about violent, mysoginistic pedophiles as the basis for a law that everyone has to live by – most of us have moved on since 630AD.
Permalink
Ok on that basis enjoy Hell
Permalink
This is the religion Christian live by what can we expect from those they seduce their blood relative?
Lot and his two daughters left Zoar and settled in the mountains, for he was afraid to stay in Zoar. He and his two daughters lived in a cave.
Genesis 19:30
One day the older daughter said to the younger, “Our father is old, and there is no man around here to give us children as is the custom all over the earth.
Genesis 19:31
Let’s get our father to drink wine and then sleep with him and preserve our family line through our father.”
Genesis 19:32
That night they got their father to drink wine, and the older daughter went in and slept with him. He was not aware of it when she lay down or when she got up.
Genesis 19:33
The next day the older daughter said to the younger, “Last night I slept with my father. Let’s get him to drink wine again tonight, and you go in and sleep with him so we can preserve our family line through our father.”
Genesis 19:34
So they got their father to drink wine that night also, and the younger daughter went in and slept with him. Again he was not aware of it when she lay down or when she got up.
Genesis 19:35
So both of Lot’s daughters became pregnant by their father.
Genesis 19:36
The older daughter had a son, and she named him Moab; he is the father of the Moabites of today.
Genesis 19:37
The younger daughter also had a son, and she named him Ben-Ammi; he is the father of the Ammonites of today.
Permalink
I’m a Swedish woman, living in Stockholm, and you are wrong about the situation here, and this disinformation is not helping any situation. I don’t know from where you got the photos of the victims, but I find it repulsive and disrespectful to the persons in them to use the pics like this.
At least the photo of the older woman is not even related to the theme, which makes it even worse.
DEBUNKING OF THE STATISTICS OF RAPE, AND THE CLAIM THAT SWEDEN’S IN THE TOP OF THE LIST;
1. IT’S A DIAGRAM OVER REPORTED RAPES, NOT COMMITTED. We can only estimate the number of unreported rapes, as in any other country.
2. Sweden is one of the countries with the widest view on what is regarded as a rape, thus things not even considered rape in other countries is reported. The progress have been pretty fast; the law against rape within marriage was formed 1965, and yet now we think it’s always been this way.
IF YOU LOOK AT THE DIAGRAM YOU CAN SEE THAT WE GOT A CHANGE IN THE LAW 2005, SO THAT IT NOW WAS CONSIDERED A RAPE EVEN WHEN THE VICTIM WAS WASTED DRUNK.
IF THE CURVE WOULD RELATE TO IMMIGRATION IT’D PEAK DIFFERENTLY. EASY TO CHECK.
3. Sweden’s one of the safest countries for women to report these crimes in, so we do.
4. We’ve worked a lot with campaigns both to support victims to actually report these crimes, and for the police, law and health system on how to help the victims and handle the cases in the best way
5. White Swedish men do rape and commit other sex crimes too. Both on Swedish women, and women of other nationalities. White native “non muslim” Swedish men are still in undisputed majority of the sex offenders in Sweden.
6. Honestly. Do you REALLY believe we have more rapes in Sweden than in war zones? Or in the countries where your mentioned offenders are from? Have you heard about ISIS and Boko Haram for example, and their tactics?
Think about what you write and why, before you post this kind of lies and disinformation and post apocalyptic hype. You’re not helping anyone, but instead you’re using the same tactics as the fanatics and fundamentalists you’re claiming to write about.
Have a pleasant day, all the best.
Permalink
Maria I can provide FACTS that prove you to be misleading us in your reply here.
Please read:
http://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/7486/sweden-gay-rape-islam-multiculturalism
http://www.wnd.com/2016/01/swedish-cops-drowning-in-muslim-migrant-crime-wave/#RjUCUHH1EEV8vfp7.99
http://www.wnd.com/wnd_video/swedish-police-admit-there-are-now-53-no-go-zones-there-they-do-not-enter-and-cannot-control/
Permalink
I’m in love with this website, I’ve found my people.
Permalink
………….. WELL I AM A VERY EXTREMIST MUSALMAAN BUNYAAD PER_ASAT …….. I WAS A SUNAH`S FUAR FIRST CAUSANS WITH GETING MARRIED VERY VERY ATTRACTIVE , NINJAH JUDU , CHILAH KASHI KIND YAUNG MAN …… HAVEING MULTPLE MANY MANY COUNTRIES RELGIAUS IDENTIES …… DUE TO M.I.E. SELF EARNING TIMES LAGICAL , MAGICAL HEAVEN`S SKY`S TREASURES , WONDERAUS MAGIC POWERS WITH THE LEADING RELGIAUS THE RELGIANS OF THE ISLAAM`S EDUCATIENS , ALL PRE_VIAUS , PRESENT TO FUTURE`S EARNED SLEF KNOWLEDGES …………. THEN I WAS HAVING M.I.E. FUAR FIRST CAUSAN ENGAGEMENTS …… DURING THE ISLAMIC LIBERATIEN STRUGGLES ……… I HAVE BEEN LEADING M.I.E. ISLAMIC CAPABILITIES WITH THE VERY LEGIBLE WAYS VERY PEACEFUL LEADING ABILITIES I.E. WRITTING ABOUT THE ASIDED BIG MAPS TO NATURAL DISASTERS …… CONTINUED VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS , HUGE EARTH QUAKES ….. SAND STORMS ……….. THEN UN_FORTUNATELY SOME TIME ON THE THOSE DOUTIES ABOUTIES ASKED PROVES MUST GIVING ….. ACCEPTED LIVING THE BASEMENT RESTRICTED PLACES ….. HAVE BEEN LIVING PROVING THROUGH OUT THE JUD_AL_ANBIA ALAI ISLAAM`S SUNAH …….. IN THE SUCCESSIONS OF THE MUALVI AHMED ALAI RAIHMAET ………. ( I.E. ) ……….. MANY TIMES HANDED OVER , GIVEN DEFICIENT CERTIFICATIONS ……. WORTH NEW BURDENS OF POWERS , KNOWLEDGES …… ACTUALLY SKIES , HEAVENS TREASURES FOR THE SECRECY HAND OVER TO OUR ELDERS FOR WITH HUNDRED PERCENT ACCEPTANCE OF THEIR ONE SELVES ” SUPEREME LEADER ” …. LIFE TIME MUSALMAAN LEADERSHIP RULER ……….. SIDE BY ASIDES ……. I AM OBTAINED ….. PER THE PLUSS + , + , + ……. PLUS+TEC …….. EXCLUSIONS ……. EXCEPTIONS……. STARTING RE_PRESENTING M.I.E. GIVEN …. NEW THE RELGIANS OF THE ISLAAM`S HUNDRED PERCENT DECLARATIONS ….. TWICE …. THRICE …….SAY COMPLETE TEN TIMES ….. EXCEPTIONS …. EXCLUSIONS …. EXCEPTIONS …… HOW MANY M.I.E. TRUE THE RELGIANS OF THE ISLAAM`S MY FIRST CAUSANS FROM , I MAY GET MARRIED ……. HOW MANY LIKE , ALIKE ME ………… HAVING REASON WITH THEM … THEIR SIDES WISHES , DESIRES …… AND M.I.E. RIGHT WAY PROVEN DATE OF BIRTH IS MAY FIVE 1975~ ………… ORIENTED AL_SAUDIA , AL_ARABIA …… AL_MADIN CITY SIDE`S ………………………… WHAT WAS THE SECRECY BODY HEIGHT OF THE MUMLIQA HAZRIT BALQIES ALAI ISLAAM …… THE LAST NYMPHA , ANGLINA QUEENA WIFE OF THE HAZRIT SULEMAAN ALAI ISLAAM PROPHET ALAI ISLAAM ………………………………. LAST AHUM AL_MUHMAIHNIN HAZRIT AYISHA SADIQAH R.A.U.`S SECRECY BODY HIEGHT AT THE AGE OF GETING MARRIED WITH THE PRAPHET AZRIT MAHMMAD SALALLAH ALAI HEI WALAH ALAI HEI W.ASLAM WAS COMPLETE 5.11 FEET FIVE FEET ELEVEN ….. AND WITH GRACES …. SECRECY BEATIES …. DEAREST BELOVED DAUGHTER OF THE TALLEST AZRIT ABU BAKER R.A.U. HIS WIFE AZRIT AHUM AE RUHMANCE R.A.U. DEAREST UNCLE OF THE PROPHET AZRIT MAHAMMAD S.A.M. …………………….. WHO SECRECY GAVE ACCEPTANCE APPROVAL TO THE JUD AL_ANBIA ALAI ISLAAM AHZRIT DAUD ALAI ISLAAM , AHZRIT SULEMAAN ALAI ISLAAM ……… AND TO HIS BELOVED GRAND FATHER AZRIT ………. ABDAE AL_MUTLEB ALAI ISLAAM …………………………………………………………………. ( THOSE WERE WITH THE ILLEGAL ALCOHOLIC GOTHIC EUROPEANS … NOMURD ( GREEKY , NERO BURNING ROMA`S…. PLURAL NOMRODS ……. NEVER SECRECY`S PROVEN BAIT_AL_LAHLAHAM`S SAINT , SUNAITS THE RELGIANS OF THE ISLAAM`S SECRECY GETING MARRIED LIFE TIMES REMAINED SECRECY`S RELIGIAN ISLAAM CHRISTIANITY`S MUSALMAAN HUSBAND …. TO ONE SECRECY ABIDING MARIA , ELAXANDRA ……………………………………….. SO , LAHANUT ULLAH HAEY ALAI QAHUMM AL NASRANIYUNS ……….
Permalink
Believe in one God and believe to ALLAH. Whoever the messenger, ALLAH must direct you all, human!, to straight path. Avoid and stay away from free sex. Get married with women whose parent has agreed to get married with no matter her ages as lOng as she has been mature and clever and understand the life meaning (good and evil). Avoid useless debates and leave 3 away on your faith. Only ALLAH is the one LORD OF Sky and Earth And all creatures living on both.
Permalink
Some mighty brainwashing going on there – but defending a lying thieving child raping murderer like the “profit” Mumammed is a tough gig I would agree. The Koran is an abusers handbook presented as a religious text, I work with muslims and see how they operate towards Women – frightening. Islam is an excuse and justification for Men to act like savage evil animals and was wholly written by Men for this express purpose, atrocities committed in the name of religion are still atrocities. Islam is a dangerous, cancerous, evil cult and is the biggest threat to humankind the World has ever faced. A religion of peace and tolerance – and if you disagree they will bomb you or behead you! How many “refugees” swarming into Europe are fit healthy young Men who have either chosen to abandon their homes, Women and children due to disgusting cowardice or are parasites and terrorists in disguise? Know thine enemy…
Permalink
The people that will be saved by Allah will accept Islam and the rest are made for hell and in it they will burn for eternity say what u like about Islam this is ur view on it.. U either accept a thing or reject it why would u use foul language and disgrace dead people? U really want people to agree with u? Ur people with no ethics or morals foul mouth and u say Islam and Muslims are such and such… We Muslims are disciplined enough to stay our tongues and not drop to ur filthy level and we are disciplined enough to ignore fools like u… Blaming everything on Muslims go ahead but the text of Islam is there for everyone to read why should anyone accept what u say about Islam when ure clearly so full of crap….
Permalink
Why don’t People like u ever produce actual proofs against Islam rather than posting the same garbage over and over talk about brainwashing lol u have a bearded guy and u have text next to it that doesn’t mean he’s actually said that… Anyway why are u taking ur tiny impotent dick rage out on Muslims?
Permalink
Islam is so overrated I hear about it too much now I’m getting sick and tired when will they shut up about it? It’s getting annoying now it’s just another religion in the world I mean come on really? Are we going to go on and on and promote it? Also why don’t u allow intelligent comments to be posted? Why do u only allow the ones that u want?
Permalink
You are the most illiterate and religiously ignorant person I have ever encountered!!! Haven’t you ever heard of the scandals of The Church? Young males being sexually abused by clergymen in the heart of your racist and religiously discriminant institution.. Go burn in hell you animal but before doing that try to read