What would happen if we voted to stay in the EU

This is doing the rounds on social media and brings some balance to the debate.

The bad losers keep hitting us with Project Fear about totally made up consequences of leaving. Let’s reverse this and look at the consequences of staying. This time telling the truth.



These outcomes have already been agreed and would happen:

1: The UK along with all existing members of the EU lose their abstention veto in 2020 as laid down in the Lisbon Treaty when the system changes to that of majority acceptance with no abstentions or veto’s being allowed.

2: All member nations will become states of the new federal nation of the EU by 2022 as clearly laid out in the Lisbon treaty with no exceptions or veto’s.

3: All member states must adopt the Euro by 2022 and any new member state must do so within 2 years of joining the EU as laid down in the Lisbon treaty.

4: The London stock exchange will move to Frankfurt in 2020 and be integrated into the EU stock exchange resulting in a loss of 200,000 plus jobs in the UK because of the relocation. This has already been pre-agreed and is only on a holding pattern due to the Brexit negotiations, which if Brexit does happen the move is fully cancelled but if not and the UK remains a member it’s full steam ahead for the move.

5: The EU Parliament and ECJ become supreme over all legislative bodies of the UK.

6: The UK will adopt 100% of whatever the EU Parliament and ECJ lays down without any means of abstention or veto, negating the need for the UK to have the Lords or even the Commons as we know it today.

7: The UK will NOT be able to make its own trade deals.

8: The UK will NOT be able to set its own trade tariffs.

9 The UK will NOT be able to set its own trade quotas.

10: The UK loses control of its fishing rights

11: The UK loses control of its oil and gas rights

12: The UK loses control of its borders and enters the Schengen region by 2022 as clearly laid down in the Lisbon treaty

13: The UK loses control of its planning legislation

14: The UK loses control of its armed forces including its nuclear deterrent

15: The UK loses full control of its taxation policy

16: The UK loses the ability to create its own laws and to implement them

17: The UK loses its standing in the Commonwealth

18: The UK loses control of any provinces or affiliated nations e.g.; Falklands, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar ect

19: The UK loses control of its judicial system

20: The UK loses control of its international policy

21: The UK loses full control of its national policy

22: The UK loses its right to call itself a nation in its own right.

23: The UK loses control of its space exploration program

24: The UK loses control of its Aviation and Sea lane jurisdiction

25: The UK loses its rebate in 2020 as laid down in the Lisbon treaty

26: The UK’s contribution to the EU is set to increase by an average of 1.2bn pa and by 2.3bn pa by 2020

So these are the outcomes that could happen:

1: The UK will become nothing more than a vassal protectorate state

2: With the continuation of freedom of movement, the population of the UK will continue to grow at a rate higher than pre-referendum level ranging between 400,000 to 675,000 per annum.

2.1; Which will result in not just wage suppression but even wage depression.

2.2; More than 500,000 new homes to be built annually (We are currently only managing 125,000)

2.3; House prices and rents will skyrocket annually by 23%

2.4; Class sizes in schools would have to increase by 50% if not even double

2.5; The NHS will become solely an emergency service of care provider as they would no longer be able to cope with the numbers of people needing care other than those of emergency.

2.6; GP’s will become triage centres

2.7; Public transport will become permit holders use only

2.8; Only those that did a serious crime namely murder will be given a custodial sentence

2.9; The Court system becomes fully overrun to the point extreme cases only being heard and the rest being given an automatic fine

2.10; Emergency services collapsing for not being able to cope with the scale of things

2.11; Social care becoming solely private social care for those who can afford it.

2.12; Homelessness to increase by over 28% annually

2.13; Unemployment to increase annually by 37%

2.14; The Benefit system to collapse fully to the point of the return of soup kitchens and even workhouse existence

2.15; Crime to increase by over 59% annually

2.16; Shanty towns to become the norm standard of housing

3: Because the UK would no longer be able to make its own trade deals, nor control its tariffs or quotas, Food prices would increase by over 25% and the cost of living would go up by over 39%

4: Because the UK would lose its oil and gas rights it would also lose the revenue from taxation on them, resulting in a loss of over 600 billion per year in taxation revenue

5: Because the UK will become a member state its percentage share of the vote on any new laws, regulations, treaties and everything else is at current member numbers 3.57% of the vote. That’s right folks the UK say in the EU if it was to remain a member is 3.57% total.