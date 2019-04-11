We Need a Second Referendum

The globalist/deep state/NWO/BBC/Bilderberg/Common Purpose traitors are determined to ignore our democratic vote to leave the EU and to keep us in this execrable institution by all means possible. Theresa May and the majority of MPs have no intention of ever allowing us to leave.

So to break the impasse we need to have a second referendum. Let’s call it a People’s Vote. As we have already decided to leave the vote can only be about how we leave. So here is the referendum question:

Choose from A or B.

A. We leave the EU immediately with the clean Brexit that we voted for, promised to the nation by our Prime Minister, David Cameron.

B. We implement Theresa May’s surrender document. Paying £39 billion in reparations to the EU. Giving Ulster to Eire, Gibraltar to Spain and our fisheries to France.

Your choice will be binding on the Parliament, Government and Monarch of the United Kingdom.