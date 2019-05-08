The First Amendment Must Be Applied to Social Media #FASM

Mark Zuckerberg is the most powerful person this planet has ever known. Facebook has 2.3 billion users, a third of the world’s population. And Mark controls their knowledge and understanding by manipulating what they are allowed to see and to read. Using algorithms and teams of lefty moderators Facebook gives prominence to Cultural Marxist content and censors populist content. If you are on Facebook you are being manipulated.

Then there is a form of bullying to make people conform to the Facebook political mantra. Users who post perfectly legal and acceptable content that the lefty moderators don’t like get a one month ban. This is to force them to conform.

But now it has got much worse. Facebook have recruited globalist UK politician Nick Clegg as Vice-President, Global Affairs and Communications. And they have kicked several prominent anti Cultural Marxists off the platform. Denying their right to free speech.

Paul Joseph Watson is erudite, intelligent, informed and incisive. As a political commentator his output is stellar on platforms such as InfoWars, YouTube and Twitter. It takes a Cultural Marxist Facebook moderator to “take offence” at his content and to permanently ban him.

Facebook say:

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today,” No wonder Paul Joseph Watson is considering suing them for libel.

Facebook host many Cultural Marxist and extremist leftist organisations. Antifa, Hope not Hate, Red Pepper, People’s Momentum and Extinction Rebellion, for instance. All of whom engage in illegal direct action against society and against the laws of the land. They are very certainly not erudite, intelligent, informed and incisive. They certainly “promote or engage in violence and hate “. Yet, of course, Facebook does nothing.

Society has a problem here. You have a problem. We all have a problem. Facebook are running amok, trampling on our rights and freedoms. Denying free speech and abusing their immense power to brainwash the world into their misguided political stance.

And the answer here is very simple. Facebook, Twitter and the other social media platforms are largely American (the Chinese native social media is a separate issue). The USA government can control them. And it must.

The USA Constitution’s First Amendment guarantees free speech. This encapsulates citizen’s rights and freedoms (unlike in the UK, where government have stolen many from us) and it must be applied to social media companies. They must be prevented from brainwashing the world to their own Cultural Marxist politics. And if Facebook believes in rights and freedoms (they don’t) then they would welcome this move.

So use the hashtag #FASM and the memes from this article and spread the word!