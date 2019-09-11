How You Can Achieve Brexit

It looks like the Conservative Party are refusing to form an electoral pact with Nigel Farage’s TBP. This is a tactical mistake that could let a EUphile, remainer coalition into power, trapping us forever in the evil Cultural Marxist superstate.

But if they won’t form the electoral alliance that we want then we can do it ourselves. Any seat that was won by the Conservatives at the last General Election is naturally Conservative. So vote Conservative in these seats.

In all other seats vote for The Brexit Party.

The nature of our FPTP electoral system means that this would work on the margin to have a huge effect.

So, spread the word. The more who do it the more likely we are to get Brexit. And feel free to use and distribute the meme above.