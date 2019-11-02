Tactical Voting in GE19

On 1 August this year there was a by-election in the Brecon and Radnorshire constituency in Wales which contains very harsh lessons and warnings for the upcoming General Election. Let’s look at the results:

LibDem 13,826

Conservative 12,401

Brexit Party 3,331

Labour 1,680

Loony 334

UKIP 224

Firstly let’s discount the Labour vote. They have no coherent policy on Brexit and they want to destroy this country. Only people who are a special sort of stupid or ignorant children would vote for them.

Then add together the three Leave party votes. 12,401 + 3,331 + 224 = 15,956. Which means that the voters of this constituency wanted a Leave MP but ended up with a Remain MP. They got the exact opposite result to what they wanted. The Leave parties cannibalised each other, losing the election, and are set to do exactly the same again in the upcoming General Election.

Now look at the list of parties. Notice no Green Party, though they normally contest everything that they can. Also notice no Plaid Cymru, even though this is in Wales! What you see here is an electoral pact where the remain parties got together and put up the one candidate between them. Concentrating the vote and winning the election.

The lesson here is very, very clear. In the upcoming General Election the majority of constituencies will turn out a Leave vote only to end up with Remain MPs. We know that the Remain parties are organising electoral pacts again. And we know that, as things currently stand, the Conservatives refuse to do a deal with The Brexit Party. Many Conservative MPs, quite rightly, are furious about this.

There are many constituencies, especially in the North of England, which, for deeply ingrained cultural reasons, will never return a Conservative MP. Yet they voted to leave the EU in the referendum with large majorities. They are largely fed up with Labour, which is now the enemy of the working class, so the only place they have left for them is The Brexit Party. However with cannibalised voting many of these constituencies will still return Labour MPs. Exactly what the majority don’t want.

Right across the Midlands, conversely, there are Labour constituencies where the Conservatives can easily win. But won’t if The Brexit Party is stealing their votes.

You can see the potential disaster we are heading for.

Now for another very stark lesson from history. In the 2005 General Election Tony Blair won with just 35.2% of the national votes. So, effectively, we are now in the situation where The Brexit Party could give us a Corbyn nightmare government. All Labour need is around a third of the votes, whilst the other parties split the rest between them.

This is incredibly ironic because Nigel Farage has worked his lifetime to achieve Brexit. And now, with this achievement within grasp, he is working hard to prevent it. Vote Farage get Corbyn.

There is something you can do to stop this calamity. No matter what your politics are, vote Conservative. Only vote Farage if the Conservatives really have no chance whatsoever in your constituency. This will give us the Brexit which is the best possible future for the United Kingdom and everyone who lives here.