Obesity is worse than COVID-19

The UK population is about 68 million people. Currently the government expect about 20,000 to die from Chinese Coronavirus. The vast majority of these will be people with existing serious illnesses. Comorbidities. Very few fit healthy people will die. Most who catch it will have no symptoms at all or very mild symptoms.

People’s level of fatness or thinness is measured as Body Mass Index (BMI), over 25 and you are officially overweight, over 30 and you are obese. Obesity is a self inflicted disease which has the following effects:

An average of 9 years less life expectancy. It is a killer disease.

Much more likely to get cancers. For instance 3 times more likely to get colon cancer.

Five times more likely to get type 2 diabetes, putting an immense strain on the health service.

High blood pressure leading to heart disease.

Osteoarthritis.

Sleep apnea.

Gallstones.

High LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol, or high levels of triglycerides.

Strokes.

More than 10,000 hospital admissions each year in England where obesity is the main factor.

More than 711,000 hospital admissions each year in England where obesity is a contributing factor.

More than 30,000 UK deaths every year directly attributable.

So how many people are suffering from this killer disease? 29% of UK adults are clinically obese, suffering some of the above effects. There are 110,000 people in England with a Body Mass Index of more than 50 who cost the NHS more than £450 million a year.

What is amazing in the middle of this huge killer obesity epidemic is that it is so heavily promoted by the BBC. They see obesity, through their prism of identity politics, as something to be celebrated.

As you can see we have a serious obesity pandemic that is killing a lot of people. It did so last year and the year before. It will do so next year and the year after. It is worse than Chinese Coronavirus but the media, the Government and the NHS pretty much ignore it.