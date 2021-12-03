Planet Earth Needs More Carbon Dioxide

Carbon dioxide (CO2) is plant food. They use it to make proteins carbohydrates and fats that are eaten by animals, including us. They are what we are made of. So CO2 is a very good thing indeed. Without it we would not exist.

If you listen to the warmists you would think that there was a huge amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. There isn’t. In fact the level, historically, is very low indeed. Air is 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen and 0.9% argon. CO2 is just a miniscule 400ish parts per million, that is 0.04%. Not much food for the plants.

CO2 is continually being stolen from us. Organic material falls to the forest and jungle floors where it just piles up, eventually becoming peat, coal and oil. Immense amounts of it are trapped this way. Then there is subduction at the tectonic boundaries, the earth swallowing up carbon dioxide. This amounts to megatons of carbon every year. No wonder atmospheric CO2 declined to such dangerously low levels before industrialisation.

In fact CO2 release by industrialisation has been incredible beneficial for humanity. It has greened the planet, feeding the people who live here, preventing famine. Nature “during 1982–2009. We show a persistent and widespread increase of growing season integrated LAI (greening) over 25% to 50% of the global vegetated area”. And NASA “Overall, the planet is 5% greener than it was in the early 2000s. This is the equivalent of the Amazon rainforest in extra leaf cover from plants and trees”.

This greening power of CO2 is so great that many farmers all around the world inject extra CO2 into their greenhouses. And there are even techniques used to increase the CO2 levels in open fields. The simple fact is that more CO2 equals more food for humans.

There is no evidence whatsoever that CO2 causes global warming. None. The whole concept that it does is made up. There is not even a correlation between CO2 levels and global temperatures. We are lied to every day about this. But there is a correlation between global temperature and sunspot activity. Imagine that, the Sun warming the planet. Whatever next?

Add all the facts together and we need to make more CO2. To replace that which is being stolen from us and to provide the planet’s life with food. And there is a very simple and effective way we can do this. By using fossil fuels.