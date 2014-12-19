Mrs Windsor abdication. Presidential election needed

The head of state of the United Kingdom is passed down through the German Windsor ( formerly Saxe-Coburg and Gotha ) family. There are many reasons why this should not continue:

It is morally wrong for one person to have so much power, entitlement and privilege purely as an accident of birth.

We are supposedly a democratic nation with commensurate rights and freedoms. A hereditary head of state is as undemocratic as you can get.

It is inconceivable, out of a 60 million population, that the next Windsor is the best person for the job.

The Windsor family are deeply mired in the evil that is freemasonry. We need less of this in our establishment, not more.

The Windsors are very expensive, about £300 million every year equivalent to the cost of 14,000 nurses, 13,000 police officers and 14,000 teachers. A lot of money for what we get.

With the Windsors we don’t just pay for a head of state. There is a whole extended family and lots of hangers on to be kept in the highest life style with our money.

The current Queen has been anodyne and ineffectual, waving and cutting ribbons for over 60 years. Compare and contrast with some great Irish presidents, for instance, who cost their nation a hundredth as much.

For a long time Prince Charles has been undemocratically and secretly interfering in government with his missives to ministers. This is so very wrong. The “black spider memos” should be published.

It can be done so much better, as Ireland has proven with Mary Robinson, Mary McAleese and Michael D. Higgins. Here are a few suggestions for a democratic UK head of state:

Ban all freemasons from nomination. They are a state within a state.

Minimum age 35, as in Ireland.

Seven year terms, as in Ireland. Maximum of two terms.

Candidate must never have held elected office before. We don’t want tired old Westminster has beens like Tony Blair in the job.

A nomination process that sensibly reduces the number of candidates.

The end of Elizabeth’s reign is a very good time to implement this much needed change.

————————————————————————————-

The only Westminster party to officially advocate a republic are The Green Party:

PA600 The Green Party believes that the hereditary principle should have no place in government. Therefore the Green Party advocates that:

No person shall acquire the right to any office of government by inheritance.

An hereditary peerage shall confer no right to sit in Parliament (see PA455).

The monarchy shall cease to be an office of government. The legislative, executive and judicial roles of the monarch shall cease.

Peers and members of the royal family shall have the same civil rights and fiscal obligations as other citizens.

A settlement of property held by the current royal family shall be made, to divide it between that required for the private life of current members of the family and that to be public property.

