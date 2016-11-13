Stop Funding Hate are fascists

Currently we are seeing riots from the ironically named Democrats because they lost the US Presidential election. Similar left wing loser riots followed the Conservative General Election victory in the UK last year. This is a feature of socialism, they have no respect whatsoever for the voting public or for democracy, unless they get the results that they want. The same often applies to lefties and to freedom of expression, they try to prevent opponents having their say. There are plenty of photos and videos of “Democrats” tearing down Trump election signs. And here in Britain the left are trying to wage economic war against the news media that disagrees with them.

Stop Funding Hate are a lefty Social Justice Warrior (SJW) organisation seeking to censor non left wing views in the British Press. You will find them on Twitter as @StopFundingHate and on Facebook as https://www.facebook.com/stopfundinghate/ . Their tactic is to hit the income of certain newspapers by political action against the advertisers in these newspapers. Their Twitter profile says: “Don’t hate the media – change the media. Help us take on the divisive hate campaigns of the Sun, Daily Mail and Daily Express”. You can see quite clearly that they are specifically targeting the non lefty press. Divisive hate campaigns are OK in the Guardian (who are regularly accused of anti Semitism) and the Mirror. Because what Stop Funding Hate mean by “hate campaigns” are anything that THEY disagree with.

Basically this is blackmail. Newspapers are being held to ransom by extreme left wing activists who are saying to them that if they oppose socialism they will be hurt financially. In January 2015 twelve journalists of the French newspaper Charlie Hebdo were killed by Islamic extremists who objected to what was being published. Stop Funding Hate are exactly like these Islamic extremists, except that they are lefty extremists. You have to wonder what British laws are being broken

Their evil campaign already has a victim, Lego have withdrawn from promotions with the Daily Mail. If Lego want to play at political blackmail like that then perhaps all non lefties (the vast majority of us) should switch to buying Mega Bloks instead of Lego. Quid Pro Quo. Stop Funding Hate are trying to stop Waitrose advertising in the Daily Express and multi millionaire SJW Gary Lineker is lobbying Walkers crisps to end their relationship with The Sun. Maybe Walkers would be better off ending their relationship with Gary Lineker, he is politicising their brand as a left wing product, something most marketing experts would see as being brand toxification, already many people are boycotting their crisps. But the BBC will be happy with Lineker, they love SJW lefties spouting propaganda at the public.

It is worth noting here what author and socialist J K Rowling has to say about this sort of behaviour: “If you seek the removal of freedoms from an opponent simply on the grounds that they have offended you, you have crossed a line to stand alongside tyrants who imprison, torture and kill on exactly the same justifications”. Another author and socialist, Noam Chomsky says “If we don’t believe in freedom of expression for people we despise, we don’t believe in it at all”. And socialist George Orwell, prescient as always, said: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear”. Obviously authors are brighter than ex soccer players

Stop Funding Hate put a lot of prominence into the fact that some newspapers are either owned by or controlled by millionaires. But they don’t tell us who owns, controls, finances and runs Stop Funding Hate. So they are massive hypocrites. There appears to be a lot of money spent on staffing, professional videos, professional PR, social marketing etc. You would wonder where the money would come from to finance such left wing extremism. Some people have suggested that it is an offshoot of the extremist lefty Hope not Hate, but that is a model of transparency in comparison. If you have more information on Stop Funding Hate please add it to the comments below.

Members of the public who support Stop Funding Hate very obviously haven’t thought it through. If the campaign succeeds then the inevitable end of the road is this organisation controlling everything you see and hear in the media, according to their criteria. And as they travel down the road to this objective every single one of us loses more and more of our rights and freedoms. Yes, it really is fascism. Another thing any gullible public should try is this, just go and buy one copy each of the Sun, Express and Mail, list all the advertisers, then refuse to buy from all of them. Surely that is what the moral obligation is. And they would find it impossible to survive. So the campaign is cherry picking just a few advertisers. Morals don’t come into what they are doing, they are just exercising power by blackmail.

Also Stop Funding Hate (and/or their supporters) have put a lot of work into blocking the @Bruciebabe Twitter account which is exposing them for what they are, they are mass reporting Tweets that they disagree with. So Twitter locked the account. Further proof that social media is not your friend. And that Stop Funding Hate is your enemy.

You have to wonder why they are doing this, going to all this trouble and expense right now. What is their motivation? There is no election coming up and May’s position is not going to be dinted by this, just as Corbyn’s dire position is impossible to improve. Then it all becomes obvious. They are going after the Brexit press, it has nothing to do with any supposed real hate. Stop Funding Hate are Bremainiacs and that is where their money is coming from and that is why they are acting now. Not only are they haters of free speech, they are also haters of the British people and their democratic choice. They must have been fuming when the Article 50 judges had their decisions debated by the press.

This makes yet more sense when you realise that Brexit will return control of our borders to us. Most extremist lefties think that not having open borders is “hate” and “racism”. Yes, they seriously think that 17,410,742 British voters are “racist”. Whereas in the real world the majority of British people know that their local social cohesion is being destroyed by mass immigration. They want to control it, not because they are “racists”, but because they don’t want their own culture and way of life destroyed.

So Stop Funding Hate are not just socialists, they are middle class, metropolitan elite, Frankfurt School, cultural Marxists. These people want the complete overthrow of all our political system, to be replaced with a dystopian socialist hell driven by utterly retarded dogma.

As you can see Stop Funding Hate are quite simply Fascists, they would happily make bonfires out of books, like Hitler did. They do not believe in our human rights, in our freedom of speech. They believe in having only their views heard by the world. They deserve all the derision and contempt that we can pour upon them. Advertisers subject to their campaigns should not only not give way, they should double their spend. And all of us should go out and buy the Sun, Mail and Express out of solidarity with these bastions of our rights and freedoms.

