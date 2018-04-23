Why Socialism Occupies the Moral Low Ground

Socialism occupies the moral low ground in every way.

They expropriate what successful people have worked for . Socialism is based on all people being equally poor, with everything possible being owned by the state. The only way to achieve this is to expropriate (steal) from rich people. You can see this in just about every socialist speech and manifesto. Politics of envy. The 1%. The haves and have nots. What they don’t tell you is that most millionaires and billionaires are self made. If you aren’t rich it’s down to your own inadequacies. Rich people are rich because they have enterprise, they work hard, they take risks with their money and they succeed. If the state steals what the rich work for then why should they bother with all this effort? So under Socialism they don’t. So no wealth is generated. So everyone is worse off. Socialism makes the whole nation a lot poorer. And when the successful people are punished by expropriation for being successful they often vote with their feet and move to where they aren’t punished. At least a million high earning Brits have currently left the country, to work, achieve and pay taxes in fairer societies, where they are allowed to keep an equitable share of what they have worked for. You will find them in Dubai, Singapore, Gibraltar, Malta, Monaco, the Caribbean, Hong Kong and many other places. Meanwhile socialist countries still have a 1%. Families like the Castros in Cuba, Chavez in Venezuela and Kim in North Korea live in amazing luxury, whilst the 99% in those countries live in abject poverty. But the difference is that the Socialist 1% haven’t earned their wealth, they have stolen it.

. Socialism is based on all people being equally poor, with everything possible being owned by the state. The only way to achieve this is to expropriate (steal) from rich people. You can see this in just about every socialist speech and manifesto. Politics of envy. The 1%. The haves and have nots. What they don’t tell you is that most millionaires and billionaires are self made. If you aren’t rich it’s down to your own inadequacies. Rich people are rich because they have enterprise, they work hard, they take risks with their money and they succeed. If the state steals what the rich work for then why should they bother with all this effort? So under Socialism they don’t. So no wealth is generated. So everyone is worse off. Socialism makes the whole nation a lot poorer. And when the successful people are punished by expropriation for being successful they often vote with their feet and move to where they aren’t punished. At least a million high earning Brits have currently left the country, to work, achieve and pay taxes in fairer societies, where they are allowed to keep an equitable share of what they have worked for. You will find them in Dubai, Singapore, Gibraltar, Malta, Monaco, the Caribbean, Hong Kong and many other places. Meanwhile socialist countries still have a 1%. Families like the Castros in Cuba, Chavez in Venezuela and Kim in North Korea live in amazing luxury, whilst the 99% in those countries live in abject poverty. But the difference is that the Socialist 1% haven’t earned their wealth, they have stolen it. They lie all the time because if they told the truth nobody would vote for them . Gordon Brown said no more new taxes, he said no more boom and bust. He was lying and he knew it. Tony Blair said that Iraq could deploy biological weapons within 45 minutes. He was lying and he knew it. Jeremy Corbyn said that the state would pay university tuition fees and pay off all student debt. He was lying and he knew it. In fact Socialists always promise lots of “free” stuff without explaining how they would pay for it, other than totally fictitious made up figures. They never deliver their promises and they always destroy the economy in trying to. They find that there is no magic money tree and there is no government money, just taxpayer’s money. So their promises are lies. The truth is that socialism has been tried, in many flavours, hundreds of times, in nations, in individual towns and cities, in communes. And every single time it has failed. And every single time it has brought harm to people. You can’t expect politicians to tell you they will harm you, which is what Socialists would have to do if they told the truth.

So as you can see Socialism is utterly immoral. Which means that anyone who follows it or votes for it is either stupid or evil.

