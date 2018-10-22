Tommy Robinson is not Right Wing

You may have noticed that the BBC and the other Common Purpose controlled media call Tommy Robinson right wing or extreme right wing every time they mention his name. This is a lie. The use of pejorative language like this is designed to make you think badly of the man. It is Neuro Linguistic Programming. You are being brainwashed. They could call Tommy Robinson a best selling author or a free speech activist. Both of these are actually true. And both of these would make you think positively of Tommy Robinson. So the Cultural Marxist media don’t do it.

Now to prove that Tommy Robinson is definitely not right wing look at the following:

What Tommy Robinson DOESN’T believe in:

Islam and Shariah taking over Britain without any debate

The industrial scale gang rape of white children by Muslim men

A militarised police force

Intolerance

Repatriation without due cause

Bigotry of race or religion

Mass immigration destroying the British way of life and our culture

Authoritarianism

Racism

What Tommy Robinson DOES believe in:

Democracy

Free speech

Respect for all races and religions

A free, honest and accurate press

The rule of law

The British nation

All the above prove that Tommy Robinson is definitely not right wing. But the Common Purpose BBC will continue describing him as one because he is not a Cultural Marxist.

Watch this video and make your own mind up about the man: