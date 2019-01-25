How Much Money Does the BBC Get From the EU?

In the UK the BBC are the main promulgators of fake news Project Fear lies, as they try to reverse the democratic decision of the British people.

They use all their content to do this: news, current affairs, documentaries, “humour”, soap operas, game shows, drama etc etc. It is ubiquitous in their output.

It is not just outright lies, it is their selection of commentators and experts, omission, bias, innuendo, selective reporting, choice of language and general attitude as they work hard to brainwash the nation.

We know that the main reason they do this is that several hundred senior BBC managers are Common Purpose victims. They see the EU as an essential step on the road to an undemocratic, nationless, oligarchic, one world government.

But there is something more. Money. It appears that the BBC get rather a lot of this from the EU. In 2008 there was an Early Day Motion (EDM #791) in the House of Commons. It has six sponsoring MPs and six supporting MPs. And here is what it said: ” That this House notes that soft loans and payments amounting to 258 million euros over the last five years were paid by the EU to the BBC; believes that such payments compromise the independence and objectivity of the BBC on EU issues “.

So that is 258 million in just 5 years. There have been 10 years since this EDM. How much more EU money is the BBC gravy train wallowing in now?

The EDM goes on to say: “… further notes that there are, in addition, undisclosed sums in respect of joint projects”, so it is even more than 258 million! And, of course, it states the obvious: “… believes that these substantial benefits may offend against the BBC’s Royal Charter, which demands independence, and also its editorial guidelines which state that the BBC should not “accept funds from any organisation whose interests or actions could raise doubts about the objectivity of programming””.

Now it is the nature of an EDM that it usually just draws attention to a matter and puts it on public record. So this went no further. And of course the BBC didn’t report it! But now you have further proof of why the BBC is the enemy of the British people.