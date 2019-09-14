Latest updates from the BBC Reality Check service . Your best source for the TRUTH. Everyone knows that the BBC is totally impartial and can be totally trusted.
- All employment in the UK is now zero hours contracts. If we leave the EU these will all be terminated. Nobody will have a job.
- The combined effect of MMGW and Brexit mean all children born this decade will never have a square meal and will spend their lives begging in rags.
- The Greek economy is doing so much better than the British economy. The Athens skyline is being transformed into a forest of skyscrapers. All thanks to the EU.
- Islam is the religion of peace and of women’s rights. It massively enriches our culture and Shariah is far fairer than English law.
- Angela Merkel and Jean-Claude Juncker are to be canonised by the Pope. They have brought more good to Europe than any others in all history.
- Nigel Farage is actually the devil dressed in a suit and is dragging us over the cliff edge towards perdition.
- Peter Mandelson, Tony Blair, Michael Heseltine and John Major are the erudite sages of Great Britain who must always be believed and followed. Theirs is the purest of truths.
- Operation Yellowhammer understated how Brexit will utterly trash the UK. We are doomed.
- Boris Johnson never tells the Queen the truth
- John Bercow is six foot tall and is scrupulously neutral in all political matters. He is widely liked and admired in Westminster by all parties.
- Fat City bastards are going to make a trillion pounds each out of Brexit. Whilst little old ladies won’t even be able to afford bread and potatoes.
- Jo Swinson utterly and totally believes in democracy.
- George Soros is a nice man. Totally altruistic and benevolent. He has absolutely nothing to do with globalism and the New World Order.
- David Cameron attacking our leaders has nothing to do with his new book coming out.
- Geoffrey Boycott is an evil and vicious animal who should be castrated. So is Tommy Robinson.
- It is time we got rid of the Queen and became a republic. With Tony Blair as President for life.
- If Brexit doesn’t kill us all then global warming will. Book your beach holidays in Blackpool for January for a guaranteed tan. David Attenborough will be on the next deckchair.
- People with a BMI over 30 are far better looking and far healthier than their skinny counterparts.
- LGTBXYZ people now make up the majority of the British population. The family is an outdated concept and so called family values are right wing extremism.
- Pakistani Muslim men make the safest child minders.
- If Brexit happens the world financial centre is moving from London to Caracas so as to take advantage of the booming Venezuelan economy.
TrustPilot is a website where users of a business can share their experiences of it.
The TrustPilot for BBC News is pretty epic and well worth a visit. It tells you what the British people really think of the BBC:
https://uk.trustpilot.com/review/www.bbc.com
Non of those statements have been made by the BBC. If you’re going to denigrate them at least don’t make stuff up.
MarkO, have you had a sense of humour bypass operation?
Apologies. I thought you were presenting them as facts.