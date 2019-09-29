Greta Thunberg, The Memes

Greta is a victim of those in the deep state who manipulate and use her. She is just a tool of the NWO globalists. And she freely admits to having no scientific knowledge of climate. Maybe she should listen to THESE 500 scientists who say that she is wrong. And to the 31,487 scientist who signed THIS petition.

There was global warming, back in 1996, and there hasn’t been anything significant since. They call it the pause, or hiatus. (But remember planetary temperature can be measures in very many different ways, which usually differ from each other). There is no correlation whatsoever between climate and mankind’s activities.

There was also the Medieval Warm Period (between the years AD 950 and 1250 and 1.5C warmer than the current one) and the Roman Warm Period (250 BC to AD 400 and as much as 4C warmer than the current one). Between the warm periods there have been cold periods, including the little ice age (from 1300 to 1850). Science HERE.

All of these changes in our climate can be explained by the Milankovitch cycles. The earth does not follow the same orbit every year, it is tugged around by the gravity of the other planets. This sometimes takes us closer to and sometimes further away from the sun. This is the real proven science. More HERE. NASA agree HERE.

MMGW hysteria was created by the UN as a tool to increase government control over the people, to increase taxation and to move sovereign rights away from individual countries, transferring them to the UN. They are succeeding in these aims, largely because most media, especially the BBC, is complicit.

Our best course of action here is just to laugh at Greta. She is what Lenin called a useful idiot. There is not much else we can do against the power of the state and of the media. So here are some memes to enjoy:



