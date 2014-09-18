Is the Talmud the most evil book on earth?

The state of Israel lives in a continuous state of violence against other people, it is the most racially and ethnically bigoted nation there is, it has no moral compass whatsoever and it is the most hated nation on earth. This didn’t happen by accident, it the the consequence of a political creed called Zionism, which is very close in its political philosophy to Nazism. The races and religions of the Middle East lived together in peace till Zionism arrived. So where did they get their toxic ideas from?

The Jewish equivalent of the bible is the Torah. But this needed explaining and interpreting. The Jews did this by oral tradition for about 1,500 years. However around the year 200 AD they started writing it down. This is the Talmud. It is huge, 6,200 pages in standard print. And it is the basis of Jewish law. The Zionists carefully extracted from the Talmud all those bits that supported their creed, but ignored everything in the Talmud that goes against their creed. As a result many Jews see Zionism as being non Jewish or even anti Jewish. Certainly very much of what the Zionists do would be considered illegal if the Talmud was observed correctly.

Islamophobes take quotes out of the Koran and use them out of context to try and denigrate Islam. People who oppose Zionism do the same with the Talmud, it is very easy to do. There is much in there about race and Jewish superiority and some of it is not very nice at all. Non Jews are called goyim, but this is used in a derogatory way. Zionists do exactly the same today.

Let’s look at some quotes:

Midrasch Talpioth, p. 225-L Jehovah created the goyim in human form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The goyim is consequently an animal in human form, and condemned to serve the Jew day and night.

Sanhedrin 57a . When a Jew murders a goyim, there will be no death penalty. What a Jew steals from a goyim he may keep.

Baba Mezia 114b The goyim are not humans. They are beasts.

Baba Kamma 113a. Jews may use lies to circumvent a goyim.

Abodah Zarah 36b. Goyim girls are in a state of niddah (filth) from birth.

Menahoth 43b-44a. A Jewish man is obligated to say the following prayer every day: “Thank you God for not making me a goyim, a woman or a slave.”

Sanhedrin 57a . A Jew need not pay a goyim the wages owed him for work.

Baba Mezia 24a . If a Jew finds an object lost by a goyim it does not have to be returned.

Abodah Zarah 22a-22b . Goyim prefer sex with cows.

Libbre David 37 To communicate anything to a goyim about our religious relations would be equal to the killing of all Jews, for if the goyim knew what we teach about them, they would kill us openly.

Schulchan Aruch, Choszen Hamiszpat 156 When a Jew has a goyim in his clutches, another Jew may go to the same goyim, lend him money and in turn deceive him, so that the goyim shall be ruined. For the property of a goyim, according to our law, belongs to no one, and the first Jew that passes has full right to seize it.

Hadarine, 20, B; Schulchan Aruch, Choszen Hamiszpat 348 A Jew may do to a non-Jewess what he can do. He may treat her as he treats a piece of meat.

There are very many more, but you must be getting the idea by now, Google will find you plenty more. The way that Zionists behave comes from their interpretation of the Talmud. The way they treat Palestinians as sub human is a cultural and religious obligation to them. So huge amounts of suffering, ever since the invention of Zionism in 1897, has been caused by this book and the way that the Zionists have chosen to interpret it.

Whilst looking at the question of race here is something very interesting. The Ashkenazi Jews, from Europe, now comprise about 75% of all the Jews worldwide. In the 11th century they were just 3% of the world’s Jewish population, so they have massively out-bred all other Jews. However there is a scientifically proven theory that they are not ethnically Jewish, that they are Khazar people who converted to Judaism. Obviously the Zionist propaganda and lie machine has been working like crazy to refute this claim, so be careful with what you read, they have been up to their usual propaganda tricks. Meanwhile there is another theory, backed up by genetic proof, that Palestinians are Jews who stayed behind and eventually converted to Islam. So there is a distinct possibility that the Palestinians are ethnic Jews and the Zionists aren’t! And it throws new light on the ethnic cleansing of Black Jews (who really are Jews) in Israel by Zionists today.

