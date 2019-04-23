Never, Ever, Vote Conservative, Labour, Libdem or SNP Again

Our elected politicians are now the enemies of the British people.

On 23 June 2016 the people of the UK voted with a clear majority of 1,269,501 votes on a huge turnout of 72% to leave the European Union. We were promised by our Prime Minister, David Cameron, that if leave won he would enact Article 50 immediately and that leave meant leave, which meant leaving the institutions of the EU including the single market and customs union.

Since then our traitorous politicians and civil servants have been working flat out to reverse our democratic decision. They hate democracy and they despise the voting public. A wide range of politicians, including Anna Soubry, Chuka Ummuna and Yvette Cooper promised to honour the referendum result. Then did their uttermost to achieve the exact opposite. These traitors are stabbing us in the back. The deep state that controls them now has more power than the voting public do.

The moment of greatest disgrace was when the House of Commons, with indecent haste, passed the Yvette Cooper and Oliver Letwin bill that made what the British people voted for illegal. They stopped Article 50 happening. This shameful act of treason shows irrevocably that our democratic system is utterly broken. We can never, ever, vote for the political parties involved again. They have completely broken their faith with the British people. They are utterly beyond contempt and occupy the moral low ground.

You might say what about the decent, honorable minority of MPs who are trying to achieve Brexit? The simple fact is that these politicians are now in the wrong political parties. They are members of democracy hating clubs that they must immediately leave. Our existing political parties do not represent the British voters. So they need replacing with new parties.

The Conservative, Labour, Libdem and SNP politicians must be punished at the ballot box. Anyone who votes for them is themselves a traitor.