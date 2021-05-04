Boris Johnson is a Socialist

Socialism is a disease on humanity that has brought harm to every single person on this planet. It is a set of ideas that has killed more than 100 million people, which is based on the state ownership of people and which believes that success should be punished.

The Conservative Party is a very broad church. From One Nation Conservatives, such as Harold Macmillan, through to the centre of politics with Enoch Powell. There is no right wing in the Conservative Party. In fact there has been no right wing in mainstream British politics since WW2. All parties are still wedded, to a lesser or greater extent, to the so called post war consensus. Thatcherism was just a less left wing version of this with the most egregious socialist malignancies removed.

And Boris is the most socialist Conservative leader in history. He is well to the left of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. He is probably to the left of Keir Starmer. And here are the reasons why:

Nationalising businesses.

Big state. Parasitic on those doing real jobs.

Authoritarian control of people.

High tax. The highest in all history.

Punishing success.

The state is always the solution. When in reality it is usually the problem.

No belief in personal responsibility.

No belief in personal freedoms.

No reversing of horrendous socialist measures from previous governments.

Greenist extremism. Against the science and against the evidence.

Identity politics. Which is fundamentally evil.

The promotion of Cultural Marxism throughout all our institutions.

In the past our Mainstream Media would have been up in arms about this. But now they are strangely neutered. The long march of the Common Purpose secret society through our institutions has silenced them.